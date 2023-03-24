Poor air quality: A terrible blow to children’s health

Children are unfortunately the most vulnerable group who fall prey to different germs and infections, leading to recurring sickness, especially in the initial years of their growth. Anyone who has a child in their family knows how frequently children get sick nowadays.

As a child's immune system is not fully developed, it means that their defence mechanism against any kind of germs or diseases is not yet good enough to fend off infections. In such a situation, if a child (who is also susceptible to pathogens owing to poor immunity) is exposed to polluted air, it exacerbates their health.

Dhaka's air quality has been under continuous inspection and the glare of the spotlight for the last few years. And it comes as no surprise these days whenever we hear that this capital's air quality is the worst among all the cities of the world. Dhaka's air quality has persistently been at the top of the worst air quality index, leaving knock-on impacts on everyone's health.

But have we ever thought about the detrimental impacts of such poor air quality on children's health (especially those growing up in Dhaka)?

As a nation, we have a tendency to suffer from ostrich syndrome and abject all claims of harmful impacts on health unless there is solid proof. Thanks to a recent study, now we have evidence to substantiate that Dhaka's poor air quality is seriously hampering the health of children. To everyone's utter dismay, this air quality is not having any mercy, even on newborns.

According to the findings of a new study, conducted by the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b) and the Maternal and Child Health Training Institute of the Directorate General of Family Planning, the rate of premature births and babies born with low birth weights is on the rise in the capital owing to poor air quality.

After analysing 3,206 samples, the study concluded that the rate of low birth weight jumped from 20.6% to 36% between 2014-17 whereas the premature birth rate increased to 15.2% from 9% during the same timeframe because the expecting mothers got exposed to polluted air.

Considering the situation of our air quality and the apathetic attitude of the concerned authorities to address this issue with due diligence, it can be said that the situation is not going to let up anytime soon – insinuating that more and more babies are going to be born with low birth weight and other complications in the coming days, putting the health of both the mothers and the newborns in jeopardy.

Moreover, the true ordeal begins after a baby is born. As the newborn starts inhaling Dhaka's polluted air, he/she develops different health comorbidities. Most common among those complications are respiratory diseases including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and pneumonia.

According to icddr,b, around 24,300 children aged between 0-5 years die of pneumonia in the country every year whereas 67 children embrace death owing to pneumonia every day on average.

That's not all. The most petrifying side is that they develop perennial rhinitis, a condition associated with irritation and inflammation of the mucous membrane inside the nose. As a by-product, most of the children living in the capital suffer from problems like stuffy and runny nose, nasal congestion and cold-related issues on a very frequent basis.

Two things can make it clear and more relatable. If you ever pay a visit to any of the paediatrician's chambers, you will see that most of the patients are there complaining about their runny noses and other cold-related illnesses or symptoms.

Another thing to observe is that nowadays almost any family having a child keeps a nebulizer at home. Though nebulizer was not so commonly used during our time growing up (two or three decades ago), it has become an essential device in all households as they need it frequently to administer medication in the form of mist in case of respiratory complications faced by a child.

While growing up in this city amidst the polluted air, many children also develop long-term complications. For example, prolonged exposure to polluted air, dust allergy and cold-related illnesses result in another problem for children – enlarged adenoids. This is really a distressing problem for children as a lot of associated problems and complications resulting from this condition.

Children suffering from adenoid experience symptoms like snoring, sore throat, mouth breathing, persistent congestion, nasal drainage, and ear infections – all of which may combine to cause more serious health hazards like sleep apnea and seriously hamper a child's long-term cognitive development and growth.

So, there is simply no denying that our children are paying a heavy price for poor air quality.

The effects of polluted air trickling down to the children are also contributing to increasing out-of-pocket health expenditure for a family since parents often avoid consulting a doctor in case of less severe health complications as part of attempts to cut corners. Instead, they just go to the pharmacy and buy over-the-counter medicines, which jacks up out-of-pocket health expenditure.

Against the backdrop of rising out-of-pocket health expenditure (which now stands at 62%), this is an obstacle to implementing the 'Health Care Financing Strategy 2012-32' policy of the government that has been adopted to bring down out-of-pocket health expenditure to 32% by 2032.

If you are a parent, then you know how painful it is to see your child falling ill on a regular basis. Starting from tending to your sick child to seeing a doctor, the whole process is mentally harrowing for parents for a number of reasons (both financial and mental). So, keeping any kind of illness at bay from the child is the ultimate goal of every parent, which they often fail to achieve thanks to the poor air quality of the capital.

In this connection, part of the onus falls on the government as well since they also have some responsibility to ensure a healthy living environment for all including the tiny tots. The government cannot duck out of this responsibility. They need to step up their efforts and do something really viable in this regard. They should do it at least for the sake of truly meaning what they always tout on every occasion – children are our future. Then prove it by doing something instrumental to improve Dhaka's air quality.

Md Morshedul Alam Mohabat is a columnist who likes to delve deeper into the human psyche and social incongruities with a view to exploring the factors that influence these.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.