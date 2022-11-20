Our banking system is safe, there is no need to press the panic button

Thoughts

Ali Reza Iftekhar
20 November, 2022, 09:55 am
Last modified: 20 November, 2022, 09:59 am

Related News

Our banking system is safe, there is no need to press the panic button

On the face of impending global recession and gloom, we need to strike a balance by closely monitoring the current situation and supporting business flow and sustainability at the same time

Ali Reza Iftekhar
20 November, 2022, 09:55 am
Last modified: 20 November, 2022, 09:59 am
Ali Reza Iftekhar. Sketch: TBS
Ali Reza Iftekhar. Sketch: TBS

There have been rumours spreading all across social media platforms that our banking system is facing a severe liquidity crisis, creating an alarming situation, especially for depositors, as they are the major fund-providers of the banking system. 

However, these rumours are baseless and without merit, and the depositors need not get panicked as their money is absolutely safe within the banking system.

What I believe is- these rumours are being deliberately spread by vested quarters with deceptive intentions. In fact, just the other day, the country's central bank published a statement to brush aside the rumours of any liquidity crisis in the banking system and informed all that there is ample liquidity - Tk1.70 trillion to be exact, in excess liquidity.

I appreciate the initiatives taken by Bangladesh Bank in recent months in managing the flow of imports and other steps such as allowing 50% of ERQ (Export Retention Quota) accounts, placing funds from OBU (Offshore Banking Unit) to DBU (Digital Banking Unit), slashing NOP (Net Open Position) limit from 20% of regulatory capital to 15%. These steps have certainly brought some desired liquidity in the foreign exchange market.

We are serving our customers by opening LCs (Letter of Credit) but under the current scenario, we are strictly monitoring the proceeds flow on a case to case basis. And I am optimistic the economy will turn around and transition from the current situation. 

On the face of impending global recession and gloom, I believe we need to strike a balance by closely monitoring the current situation and supporting business flow and sustainability at the same time. 

Bangladesh is passing through a rough patch due to the Russia-Ukraine war, supply chain disruption and a balance of payment deficit. Even then, economists are predicting the country's current economy might be under pressure, but not in crisis.

Bangladesh is known for its resilience during many adverse situations in the past, such as RMG's quota free regime, Rana Plaza tragedy, rise of extremism and terrorist attacks and the Covid-19 pandemic, to name a few.

Being the second largest apparel exporter, second largest producer of freshwater fin-fish and the third largest vegetable producer in the world and with the opening of the Padma Bridge and the country's largest economic zone at Mirershorai, Chattogram on the horizon, the situation will definitely change for better for Bangladesh.

We, the banking community, will be partners in the progress of 'made in Bangladesh' rebranding and the Fintech movement. Depositors and investors do not need to panic as their hard earned savings is safe within the banking system.

Ali Reza Iftekhar is the CEO and Managing Director of Eastern Bank Limited.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard. 

Analysis / Top News / Banking

Bangladesh / Economy / Banking

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Bloomberg

World Cup Qatar will be great football but an ugly game

1h | Panorama
Photo: Akij Baker

Akij Baker baking goodness in 'Funtastic' cakes and more

2h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Gorur Ghash: Fashion with comedy and utility

1d | Mode
David Fickling. Sketch: TBS

The Elon Musk of climate plans gets a test drive

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Jersey sales soar as World Cup fever grips Bangladesh

Jersey sales soar as World Cup fever grips Bangladesh

14h | Videos
Qatar World Cup generate $4B revenue opportunity

Qatar World Cup generate $4B revenue opportunity

14h | Videos
No election without caretaker govt: Fakhrul at Sylhet rally

No election without caretaker govt: Fakhrul at Sylhet rally

16h | Videos
A growing rural healthcare sector that fails in quality

A growing rural healthcare sector that fails in quality

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

3
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

4
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

5
BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'
Banking

BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday