Online safety for seniors: A necessity, not a luxury

Illustration: TBS

The digital age has transformed the way we live, work, and connect with one another. This era has brought amazing opportunities for seniors, from staying in touch with loved ones to managing finances and exploring new interests.

However, it also comes with threats that need to be addressed. Seniors are often targeted by cybercriminals. Reports indicate that people aged 60 and older account for the highest losses from cybercrime in many countries. Online safety for seniors is much the same as for anyone else, but certain considerations are particularly important.

The internet is a valuable tool, but it comes with risks such as scams, identity theft, and privacy breaches. Understanding these risks is the first step toward safeguarding yourself.

For instance, a common scam might involve someone pretending to be a bank representative or offering free gifts and prizes. They may ask for your personal information to "fix" an issue with your account or offer discounted prescription medications. Recognising such scams is crucial for protecting yourself.

Education on online safety is essential. Many community centres and libraries offer workshops on internet safety. These resources and sessions help you understand potential risks and navigate the online world securely. If you prefer learning from home, numerous online courses are available. Websites offer educational content tailored for beginners, and many helpful articles and guides can be found online.

Passwords are the keys to your online accounts, so it is vital to ensure they are strong and unique. Avoid using easily guessable information such as birthdays or names. Instead, create passwords using a mix of upper and lower-case letters, numbers, and symbols. For instance, "P@ssw0rd!" is significantly stronger than "password."

Managing multiple passwords can be challenging, so consider using a password manager. These tools help generate and store complex passwords securely. Research shows that many people, including seniors, still use weak passwords, making password management an important aspect of online safety.

Protecting your devices is also crucial. Install up-to-date antivirus and anti-malware software to defend against threats like viruses and malware. Choose reputable programs and keep them updated to the latest versions. Regularly update your software and operating system, as these updates often include fixes for security vulnerabilities.

Additionally, enable two-factor authentication whenever possible. This adds an extra layer of security by requiring a second form of verification, such as a text message code or fingerprint, in addition to your password.

Phishing emails are a common tactic used by cybercriminals to steal personal information. Be cautious with unsolicited emails or messages and look out for red flags such as generic greetings, urgent language, and requests for personal information.

Verify the sender's email address, and if it appears suspicious, do not open the email or click on any links or attachments. When you receive a link in an email, hover your mouse over it to see the actual destination. If it does not match the expected website, it could be a phishing attempt.

For example, an email might claim to be from your bank, but use an email address like "bankname-security.com" instead of "bankname.com." Most email providers have a "report phishing" or "mark as spam" option, which you should use to help protect yourself and others.

When shopping or banking online, ensure that the website is secure. Look for "https://" in the URL, which indicates that the site encrypts your data. Be cautious when entering sensitive information, and always double-check the website's legitimacy.

Avoid conducting sensitive transactions over public Wi-Fi, as these networks are often less secure. Regularly monitor your bank and credit card statements for unauthorised transactions and report any suspicious activity immediately.

Be mindful of the information you share online. Cybercriminals can use your personal details for malicious purposes. Adjust the privacy settings on your social media accounts to limit what others can see. Avoid sharing personal information such as your full name, address, phone number, and birthdate in online forums or on social media.

Only fill out online forms on trusted websites, and exercise caution when sharing your information on unfamiliar or unverified sites. For instance, think twice before posting your vacation plans publicly, as it could indicate to potential burglars that your home is unoccupied.

Before providing personal information over the phone, ensure you are speaking with a trusted organisation. Scammers often pose as government agencies, banks, or utility companies. If you receive a call requesting sensitive information, hang up and call the official number provided on their website or statement to verify the request. Be sceptical of unsolicited calls asking for personal information or money.

Discuss any suspicious calls or requests with a trusted friend or family member for guidance and support. For example, if someone claims to be from a well-known company and asks for your account details, call the company's official customer service line to confirm the request.

Many seniors enjoy using social media to stay connected with family and friends who are far away. For some, it becomes a matter of status. However, this also brings its own set of challenges. Be cautious when accessing social media on public devices.

Always log out after using someone else's computer or a public device to prevent unauthorised access to your account. Sharing your password with others is also risky. Keep your passwords private and change them regularly. Be mindful of what you like, share, or comment on.

Engaging with inappropriate content or making controversial comments can have unintended consequences. Always think twice before posting or interacting with content online. Familiarise yourself with the platform's privacy settings to control who can see your posts and personal information. For example, sharing a sensitive opinion publicly or in the news without verification can lead to unwanted attention or arguments.

Online safety is an ongoing process. Stay informed, use strong passwords, secure your devices, and practice caution online.

Do not hesitate to seek help and guidance from family members or friends if you are unsure about a particular online situation. With the right knowledge and precautions, you can enjoy the benefits of the internet while staying safe and secure. Stay informed, stay vigilant, and confidently enjoy the digital world.

Sketch: TBS

B M Zahid ul Haque is an Experienced CISO and Cyber Digital Transformation Strategist. The author can be reached at [email protected] .

