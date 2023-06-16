A new genre of fake news

Eliot Higgins, founder of the investigative group Bellingcat, posted fake images of former President Donald Trump to Twitter last week. Higgins said he created them with Midjourney, an AI-image generator. Photo:twitter.com/EliotHiggins

Up until now, the world has witnessed tons of fake news or stories in various forms and platforms. Forged news has been circulated across the internet long before the age of artificial intelligence (AI). Such forged news takes the form of misinterpretation, misplaced information, or sometimes just a plain fabrication by some random person who has fantasised about seeking attention through misleading content.

While mainstream media does not always act upon fake news immediately, social media gives ample time for rumours to spread and create a storm. With the rise in the number of internet users, social media remains the most suitable platform to generate and circulate deceitful news.

The flip side of this technological advancement, i.e., the malpractice of manipulating content using these software, has also been on the rise. In fact, the technology is so readily available that anyone can swiftly alter the authenticity of a context.

There was, at least, a time when edited images were noticeable enough for even inexperienced eyes to distinguish. Unfortunately, those days are long gone.

Since AI has stepped into the world of software culture, imaging technologies have been getting more and more advanced. The system, which creates images in response to text input from users, has not only been used as a tool by graphic artists and experts in designing creative and innovative contents but has also been mishandled by a large population outside the technical labs.

While AI tools enable new means of expressing creativity, the spread of computer-generated content is threatening to pollute the information system. With easily accessible, highly sophisticated tools, it is cheaper and easier than ever before to create realistic images, as well as audio and videos. These contents are eerily believable enough to fool most people at first glance.

Another interesting branch of AI imaging technology that has been widely used to produce modified images is 'Photo Filters'. Snapchat filters are the most dominant in this field, followed by recently updated features on Instagram and Facebook.

The magic dust of technology has given birth to several specialised filters, some of which can even make still images move (yes, like the ones in Harry Potter). Apparently, there are now filters that can seamlessly make a person in a still image lip-sync to any audio.

This might sound hilarious and harmless. But if currently available AI-filters are already able to produce nearly flawless videos, imagine the kind of content that can be made with AI in the not so distant future.

Creation of fake speeches by important public figures or occurrence of events can blast the internet like the "Fat Man". And that is where the horror strikes.

As AI advances and computer-generated "deep fake" imagery becomes more and more convincing, many people are worried about the ethical implications. The concern arises around the creation of indiscernible fake news that can be used for harassment or give rise to any internet havoc by triggering sensitive political and religious views.

However, we do not need to wait till 2050 to witness such moments, as some AI-generated fake images and other contents are already predominant on the internet. Instances include the proliferation of photos where people saw Pope Francis wearing a white puffer coat or Donald Trump being arrested by the cops.

Not to forget, the skyrocketing use of ChatGPT to create texts suitable for any context, such as research papers, recommendation letters, speeches, etc., has also made its mark firmly.

In this context, several media experts have shared their concern of the moment when people will be surrounded by so much highly realistic fabricated content that they will stop looking for verified evidence and just simply trust their instincts into believing whatever news has been served to them.

Is there a way to control this situation? Well, the situation demonstrates a new online reality. And it appears almost impossible to stop the spreading of fabricated news completely.

But tech giants and AI labs can come forward to design an internet system that restricts or prohibits the sharing of any manipulated media. Large social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram have already set some standards that should regulate the flow of media.

Nonetheless, supervision at the minute level can be pretty challenging. The law enforcement team should also get involved in regulating the circulation and verifying the authenticity of news before it goes viral and creates chaos. Besides, mainstream media should try to respond promptly in order to stop the spreading of any fake news by delivering verified news instead.

With life being made both easy and complicated by the use of the internet, we can only hope for a future that does not bring up a generation that will be misled and remain misinformed due to the excessive spread of indistinguishable fake news and the failure of mainstream media and government to take rapid action.

The author is a economics graduate from North South University.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.