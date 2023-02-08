The new education curriculum should incorporate flipped classroom approach

The 'flipped classroom' approach, also known as 'flipping the classroom', is a teaching method that reverses the way traditional classrooms are organised, by having students watch online lectures or read online readings prior to class and use the time they spend in-person receiving instruction in the classroom for interactive activities and discussions.

By assessing students' comprehension, going more deeply into difficult topics, and assisting students in problem-solving activities, this method enables teachers to play a more active part in the learning environment.

As a result of this approach's current popularity, several academics are also looking into its potential benefits for enhancing teaching and learning approaches in Bangladesh.

First of all, making better use of class time is one of the main advantages of the flipped classroom approach. Teachers can spend more time moderating conversations, leading group activities, and giving individualised teaching if students arrive to class prepared with previous information.

Students can debate on subjects in depth, ask questions, and participate in discussions in the flipped classroom, which even allows teachers to create a dynamic and engaging learning environment.

As a result, the learning environment in the classroom may be more stimulating and dynamic, which may increase student motivation.

In addition, a theoretical framework for comprehending the advantages of the flipped classroom approach can be found in constructivism theory. Constructivism holds that learning is an active process in which pupils create their own comprehension of the subject matter via dialogue and reflection.

By ensuring students have the chance to participate in interactive activities and conversations before class, teachers may foster a climate where students can take a more active role in creating their own knowledge and also participate in interactive activities and class discussions.

The flipped classroom approach can also aid in facilitating this active process of learning. Students may apply their knowledge in a more engaging and meaningful way by participating in interactive activities and conversations throughout class, which can enhance their learning and recall of the subject matter.

The connectivism theory, which emphasises the importance of making connections between new and prior knowledge, lends support to this approach.

Most importantly, the flipped classroom strategy can support greater learning and retention of information by giving students the opportunity to integrate what they have learned at home with what they do in class.

It also has the advantage of enabling students to study at their own pace and with greater flexibility. Students may study at their own pace and go over challenging ideas as many times as needed, by viewing video lectures or reading online content at home.

For pupils who might find it difficult to learn in a regular classroom setting, this might be very helpful. This idea is supported by self-determination theory (SDT), which emphasises the importance of autonomy, competence, and relatedness in motivating students to learn.

The flipped classroom can support student motivation and engagement by offering students the freedom to study at their own speed and equip them with the tools they need to succeed.

Illustration: TBS

Additionally, using a flipped classroom approach to teach and study English can benefit students' language proficiency. Students can expand their exposure to the language and develop their listening and reading comprehension by viewing online video lectures or reading online articles in English.

In addition, students may practise speaking and writing in a positive and stimulating setting by having class time devoted to interactive activities and conversations in English.

This idea is supported by communicative language teaching (CLT), which emphasises the importance of using real-life tasks and activities to help students develop their language skills. The flipped classroom method encourages pupils to use English in authentic situations, which can boost students' language skills.

However, it's worth noting that the flipped class approach requires a significant amount of preparation and organisation on the part of the teacher, and it may not be suitable for all students.

For example, students who may have limited access to technology or internet resources may struggle to benefit from the flipped classroom approach.

Additionally, students who may have difficulty understanding or retaining the material on their own may also struggle in a flipped classroom. Therefore, teachers should carefully consider the needs and abilities of their students before implementing this approach.

Last but not least, this strategy can support metacognition, or the capacity to reflect on one's own thinking. It can aid in the promotion of metacognition by giving students the chance to reflect on their own learning and set goals for their own learning. This notion is supported by the metacognitive theory, which emphasises the significance of teaching students to monitor and control their own learning.

Beneficial for implementation in new curriculum

The flipped classroom approach, which is a pedagogical approach where students are provided with educational materials such as videos or readings in advance prior to attending physical classes, has the potential to be highly beneficial for the implementation of the new primary and secondary national education curriculum in Bangladesh, set to be introduced this year.

Firstly, this approach allows for more personalised learning as students are able to engage with the material at their own pace and revisit it as needed, thus enabling them to better understand and retain the information.

Secondly, it also allows for a more effective utilisation of class time, as it frees up time for more interactive and hands-on activities such as group work and problem-solving, which aligns with the curriculum's focus on developing critical thinking and 21st century skills.

Thirdly, it is also useful in remote or hybrid learning situations, where students are not able to attend physical classes, thus allowing for continuity of learning.

Lastly, this approach can be an efficient means of maximising limited class time and resources, and can help to ensure that all students have an equal opportunity to learn and succeed.

In conclusion, by encouraging active learning, critical thinking, problem solving, and metacognition, the flipped classroom approach has the potential to enhance learners' cognition in a number of ways.

Noting that the flipped classroom strategy is not a one-size-fits-all approach, it is crucial to take the students' needs and the context into account when putting it into use.

Md Aftab Uddin Chowdhury is an assistant professor at the Department of English Studies, State University of Bangladesh

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.