The need for pedagogical training in Bangladeshi universities

Teaching is considered one of the most noble services for society. Unlike certain professions, such as medicine and law enforcement, where the impact of their work is often immediately tangible, educators shoulder the vital task of nurturing a nation's future. However, the pivotal responsibility of cultivating a nation's human capital depends on its teachers. But the question remains whether the teachers possess the requisite knowledge to fulfil such a profound duty.

Bangladesh has a good reputation for providing training facilities to its teachers, but they are limited to primary and secondary levels. Institutions such as PTI, TTC, and HSTTI have been contributing to shaping teachers for years, with a very impressive success rate. The teachers undergo multiple trainings on curriculum and teaching-learning techniques, and they put what they learn into practice in the classroom, resulting in a modern and aligned education system for the entire nation.

As a former student of the University of Dhaka with a major in education, our curriculum notably focused on teaching methodologies, assessment protocols, and requisite pedagogical knowledge. Our coursework included a comprehensive semester-long micro-teaching practicum and an extensive six-month teaching internship. Unfortunately, most of the departments in higher education do not have such teaching practices at their undergraduate or postgraduate level. Students who earn a degree and become faculty members begin their careers without any formal teaching knowledge. This lack of emphasis on pedagogical training has been going on for years, and it has an obvious adverse impact on the way students learn.

The faculty selection process ensures the utmost calibre. An amalgam of rigorous screening such as an outstanding CGPA, a rigorous written exam, and an interview process take place during the recruitment. Only a handful of candidates get selected. Regrettably, many institutions neglect to provide training programmes for new recruits, who subsequently transition directly into teaching roles without prior pedagogical experience. Effective higher education instruction demands a multifaceted skill set encompassing academic prowess, eloquence, and the ability to convey complex concepts. Otherwise, the quality of teaching might be compromised. Achieving a first-class degree in higher education certainly denotes the academic excellence of a student. But doubt remains whether it ensures someone's capability to be a good teacher or not.

As a newly recruited faculty member of a reputed private university, I was required to undergo a mandatory six-month training programme known as the Certificate in Teaching and Learning (CTL), where esteemed and seasoned educators conducted numerous sessions focusing on effective teaching methodologies and strategies. Based on my firsthand experience, such training makes a great difference in the quality of teaching and learning. Unfortunately, not every university in Bangladesh offers a programme like this. Consequently, institutions lacking such initiatives find themselves at a disadvantage, lacking assurance regarding the quality of higher education instruction.

The University Grant Commission (UGC) was established in 1972 with the pivotal mandate of upholding the calibre of higher education nationwide. UGC finances research, hosts seminars, and offers scholarships to exemplary students. Offering faculty members opportunities for teacher training or making sure that each university has a unique mechanism to guarantee faculty training programmes by IQACs would not be a difficult undertaking for the UGC. In some universities, the Institutional Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) has already been set up with the technical and financial assistance of UGC. It is promised that IQAC will take the initiative and lead to the establishment of a staff development centre at the university. Nevertheless, the IQACs in public universities, to be specific, do not have a promising performance.

Additionally, Centres of Excellence in Teaching and Learning (CETLs) are initiatives that are established in multiple public and private universities to cultivate the pedagogical powness of the faculty members. However, the challenges remain due to the generalised implementation and the fact that it is the fact that it is not mandatory in most cases. Also, the provision for mandatory teacher training in higher education is not well accepted by senior faculty members. Some faculties may not allow others to observe their classes. Thus, the issue remains unsolved.

While education is essential to society's advancement, higher education necessitates sophisticated pedagogy. In order to maintain quality and innovation and promote a better future for education, teacher preparation programmes that are in line with global standards need to be incorporated into university systems.

A S M Kamrul Islam is a Lecturer at Green University of Bangladesh. He is a former student of Institute of Education and Research, University of Dhaka.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.