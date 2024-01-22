Navigating tariff rates in a post-LDC regime

Illustration: TBS

As Bangladesh nears its 2026 transition from a Least Developed Country (LDC), it faces a pivotal shift in its economic narrative. The United Nations has acknowledged the country's development success, which presents new challenges to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) trade norms, particularly concerning the 'Bound tariff rate'.

This graduation from LDC status necessitates a critical balancing act between protecting domestic industries and conforming to a liberalised global trade regime, highlighting the complexities and implications for Bangladesh's economic and trade policy future.

The Bound tariff rate in the WTO sets a ceiling on customs tariffs that member countries can impose, ensuring trade predictability and stability. The percentage of a country's goods with tariff bindings is called 'binding coverage' under WTO trade regulations. The Uruguay Round of WTO negotiations raised binding coverage (non-agricultural) for developing countries from 21% to 73%.

Bangladesh's current 'binding coverage' is only 17.9%. As a result, increasing binding coverage from 17.9% to 73% presents a significant developmental challenge for Bangladesh, which has long protected its economy and industry through high tariffs.

Bangladesh has effectively utilised the Bound tariff rate under its LDC status to shield key industries like apparel, light-heavy industry, and agriculture from foreign competition. This protection has spurred economic growth, skill development, and job creation, particularly highlighted in the textile sector by a 2020 International Trade Centre study.

Additionally, favourable market access and schemes like the EU's Everything But Arms (EBA) have boosted exports. These tariffs have also ensured a stable trading environment, encouraged investment and partnerships, and have been crucial in nurturing infant industries, aiding in economic diversification and growth, as seen in the pharmaceutical sector. Overall, the Bound tariff rate has been a significant factor in advancing Bangladesh's trade and economy.

For Bangladesh, lowering its tariff rates could expose domestic industries previously protected by higher tariffs to increased global competition. This exposure demands enhanced efficiency and productivity in local industries.

The experiences of countries like Cape Verde and Maldives, which have already graduated, illustrate the challenges and adjustments needed in trade policies and domestic industries post-graduation.

These nations faced initial market rearrangements and policy reforms, necessitating strategic tariff adjustments and support measures like technological investment, skills development, and infrastructure improvements.

This transition also presents opportunities for economic growth through a more liberal trade regime, attracting foreign investment, stimulating innovation, and encouraging industries to become more competitive internationally.

Observing whether a reduced tariff contributes to economic expansion and global market integration in Bangladesh will be intriguing. We might expect that the transition shall witness a phased approach of tariff adjustments.

Countries transitioning from Least Developed Country (LDC) status, such as Bangladesh, face complex challenges in reforming Bound tariff rates. Having historically used high protective tariffs to safeguard its domestic market, Bangladesh confronts formidable obstacles in these reforms.

Firstly, finding the right balance between protecting domestic industries and promoting trade openness is challenging. Higher tariffs protect local businesses but might limit foreign investment and exports, while lower tariffs can increase competition, affecting domestic growth. Accurately predicting the long-term economic impact of these tariff changes requires advanced planning and economic modelling.

Secondly, Bangladesh's protected industries, like textiles, agriculture, electronics, automobile will face a rough transition as lower tariffs bring stiffer import competition, market upheaval, and a potential need for economic restructuring. Outdated technology, a lack of variety, and inefficient productivity further threaten to amplify these challenges.

Furthermore, LDCs like Bangladesh may be disadvantaged in WTO negotiations due to limited institutional capabilities and expertise, potentially leading to unfavourable concessions and reduced bargaining power.

Lastly, industrial and consumer stakeholders in Bangladesh may exert pressure on the government during this crucial process. This delicate and complex balance is needed to satisfy these broad interests while meeting national development goals.

Nonetheless, Bangladesh can learn from the experiences of past LDC graduates like Cape Verde and Maldives. These countries adopted tailored strategies, with Cape Verde implementing moderate tariff reductions and Maldives making deeper cuts in specific areas.

Along with these strategies, Bangladesh should also engage in Regional Trade Agreements before graduation to secure favourable market access, predict tariff changes, and navigate complex tariff schedules and potential trade policy constraints in the future.

Bangladesh needs a comprehensive plan to overcome challenges. Strategies must include diversifying exports to reduce dependence on specific sectors and markets, implementing policy reforms to improve the business environment and economic resilience, investing in modern technology and workforce skills to boost productivity, and providing subsidies and tax incentives to affected industries during the transition.

For cost reduction and competitiveness, trade infrastructure must be improved. These measures will help Bangladesh overcome post-2026 challenges and achieve sustainable economic growth as a graduated LDC.

The Bound tariff realignment will undoubtedly impact Bangladesh's fiscal and industrial policies. Established manufacturing industries, which have long been protected with prohibitive tariffs, will be the first to experience a significant setback.

It will be intriguing to observe how policymakers and industry insiders adjust their objectives, expectations, and strategies to promote the comprehensive growth of Bangladesh.

Mohammad Shahadat Jamil is a Deputy Commissioner at the National Bureau of Revenue (NBR).

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.