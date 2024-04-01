NABAPALLAB: Nature based solutions for adaptation in selected ecologically-critical areas

NABAPALLAB is working to develop and implement nature based solutions for ecologically critical areas such as Tanguar Haor. Photo: TBS

'NABAPALLAB' is a project taken up for implementation to develop and implement 'Nature based Solutions' as an appropriate approach for adaptation in selected ecologically critical areas of Bangladesh. The Ministry of Forest, Environment, and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) will steer this project entitled 'Nature-Based Adaptation towards Prosperous and Adept Lives and Livelihoods in Bangladesh'.

An acronym in the style of NABAPALLAB has been worked out, and a total of nine national and international organisations will contribute to the project - a consortium led by CARE Bangladesh in partnership with CNRS, Cordaid, C3ER-Brac University, DSK, Friendship, HI, IDE and Practical Action.

The global average temperature is increasing as countries emit more greenhouse gases. As a result, in the short term, the weather of a place and, in the long term, climate at any location in the world, are facing many changes that will result in adverse impacts. It has already been established that the impacts of such changes are being felt and recorded all over the globe.

All countries of the world will now have to cope with various natural disasters. In fact, the level of adverse impacts felt in Bangladesh is already very high and is likely to increase significantly in the coming days. In some assessments, Bangladesh is counted as one of the most vulnerable countries to the adverse effects of climate change.

The intensity and frequency of various types of floods in Bangladesh will increase; at the same time, drought and drought-like weather will prevail frequently. The frequency and intensity of cyclones and storm surges will increase; saline and brackish water will move inland resulting from rising sea level.

Occurrence of rainfall will not follow the established weather pattern; and heat waves, resulting in blowing of hot air, will be more prevalent in the summer season - all these impacts would occur as a result of global warming. In the long run, food security will be threatened; there will be a crisis in availability of safe drinking water.

There will be negative impacts on the health sector; poverty level will increase; natural disasters will be more frequent, and common people will face many disastrous impacts on their livelihood.

Reduction in production of greenhouse gases that can lead to control and mitigation of the global warming process will face a huge number of challenges and it is apprehended that the rise of global average temperature will continue unabated.

In the next 30/50 years, the rise in global average temperature may exceed by 2 degrees centigrade above pre-industrial period, a target that has been fixed by the world through the Paris Agreement, finalised in 2015.

In the face of the aforesaid adverse impacts, Bangladesh has already finalised and approved a National Adaptation Plan (NAP) in 2022. Globally, it has been accepted that approaches contained in 'Community-based Adaptation (CbA)', 'Ecosystem-based Adaptation (EbA)', 'Locally Led Adaptation (LLA)' and 'Nature-Based Solutions (NbS)' shall, preferably, be followed for implementation of all measures that would respond to the adverse impact of global warming.

Bangladesh has already identified a number of Ecologically Critical Areas (ECA). The ecosystem and biodiversity are very rich in these areas, but adverse impacts would affect these ECAs as a result of global warming and also the livelihood of people living in and around these areas.

The Sundarbans Forest area has already been declared as an ECA by the government. Hakaluki Haor area, a major wetland of the country, is another important ECA. The goal and objective of NABAPALLAB will be to assist people living in and around the ECAs to follow the adaptive measures that would support nature and ecosystems as well the livelihood of the people.

For these two areas, two management structures, as appropriate, will be developed. The people dependent on these two biodiversity-rich areas will be trained on proper approach for harvesting resources from nature and also to reduce their dependence on the biodiversity of the area. The beneficiaries will increasingly use renewable energy and safe drinking water will become available - thus, a major problem in these two areas will be addressed.

The process of issuing warnings of natural disasters will be reviewed and the warning system will be made friendly to the beneficiaries. The project will recognise that by ensuring the livelihood securities of the ECA-dependent people, it will be possible to ensure that they take part in the protection of nature as well as the ecosystems.

It is planned that this project will lead to science and environment-based harvesting of resources from nature, effective disaster management practices and provision of adequate safe drinking water and sanitation systems.

One of the important approaches to the project will be the effective and active engagement of beneficiaries in project management. Finally, the sustainability of the completed project will be ensured through proper capacity building. Steps will be taken for proper documentation of knowledge that will be generated in the process.

NABAPALLAB is funded by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO).

Dr. Ainun Nishat is the Professor Emeritus, C3ER, BRAC University.

