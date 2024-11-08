Mitigation: The key to Bangladesh’s climate future

Although Bangladesh’s contribution to global GHG emissions is relatively small — accounting for less than 0.56% of the world’s emissions — it is disproportionately affected by climate change. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Bangladesh is one of the most climate-vulnerable nations in the world, facing various environmental threats such as rising sea levels, coastal erosion, floods, and increasingly severe cyclones. While adaptation strategies — designed to help communities adjust to these impacts — are critical, the focus on mitigation is also necessary.

Mitigation involves reducing or preventing the emission of greenhouse gases (GHGs) to slow the rate of global warming and its associated impacts. For Bangladesh, stronger mitigation efforts are essential to address global climate risks and secure the nation's long-term socio-economic and environmental stability.

This article examines why mitigation and adaptation efforts must be prioritised in the country's climate strategy.

Although Bangladesh's contribution to global GHG emissions is comparatively small — accounting for less than 0.56% of the world's emissions — it is disproportionately affected by climate change. In 2020, Bangladesh's CO2 emissions reached approximately 115 million tonnes, a figure that has been steadily increasing with industrial growth and energy demand.

Without significant mitigation efforts, global warming could exceed the Paris Agreement target of keeping temperatures below 1.5°C, worsening climate impacts in Bangladesh.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) reports that limiting global warming to 1.5°C requires global CO2 emissions to decline by 45% from 2010 levels by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050. If these targets are not met, Bangladesh's exposure to extreme climate hazards will only intensify, making adaptation more challenging and costlier.

Therefore, global and local mitigation measures are essential to curb the increasing severity of climate impacts.

As Bangladesh becomes more industrialised and urbanised, the country's GHG emissions have been on an upward trajectory. The manufacturing sector, which contributes over 35% to the national GDP, is a significant source of emissions, particularly from textiles and the ready-made garment (RMG) industry.

According to the Global Carbon Atlas, Bangladesh's per capita CO2 emissions were 0.7 metric tons in 2022, compared to the global average of 4.8 metric tons. While still lower than most developed nations, this figure is growing due to increased reliance on fossil fuels, particularly coal and natural gas.

Without aggressive mitigation efforts, Bangladesh's future emissions will rise significantly, contradicting the country's climate commitments. Transitioning to renewable energy sources like solar and wind — both abundant in Bangladesh — could reduce emissions, but the current share of renewable energy in the country's energy mix remains below 5%.

Investing in clean energy and improving energy efficiency could slow the country's growing carbon footprint while creating economic opportunities.

Adaptation measures — such as building flood-resistant infrastructure, developing early warning systems, and relocating communities — are vital but come with significant financial costs. The Bangladesh Climate Change Strategy and Action Plan (BCCSAP) estimated that adaptation measures alone could cost Bangladesh around $3.5 billion annually. As climate impacts worsen, this figure is likely to increase.

In contrast, mitigation actions offer more long-term economic benefits. A 2018 World Bank report suggests that investing in green technologies, energy-efficient industries, and nature-based solutions could create new job opportunities while simultaneously reducing emissions.

By focusing on mitigation, Bangladesh can reduce the need for costly adaptation projects in the future and avoid the worst climate impacts. For instance, expanding the country's renewable energy capacity could save up to $2 billion annually in fossil fuel imports by 2030.

Bangladesh has pledged to reduce its GHG emissions by 15% from the business-as-usual scenario by 2030 as part of its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement. While adaptation is a primary focus due to the country's vulnerability, mitigation actions are crucial to align with global efforts to combat climate change.

International climate financing plays a key role in this effort. Bangladesh has been a recipient of funds from the Green Climate Fund (GCF), the Global Environment Facility (GEF), and other sources aimed at both mitigation and adaptation projects.

However, prioritising mitigation can unlock additional funding streams, particularly for renewable energy projects, sustainable urban development, and emissions-reducing technologies. Strengthening mitigation also positions Bangladesh to influence global climate negotiations and advocate for more equitable financial support from high-emitting countries.

Mitigation efforts not only address climate change but also deliver broader environmental and health benefits. For example, transitioning from coal-based energy to solar power can significantly reduce air pollution in major cities like Dhaka and Chattogram, where air quality regularly exceeds safe levels.

A 2021 World Health Organization (WHO) report highlights that air pollution in Bangladesh contributes to approximately 173,000 deaths annually. Implementing clean energy solutions and reducing emissions from transportation and industry would improve air quality, reduce healthcare costs, and increase productivity by lowering pollution-related illnesses.

Similarly, protecting and expanding Bangladesh's natural carbon sinks, such as the Sundarbans mangrove forest, has dual benefits. Mangroves act as a natural barrier against storm surges, helping coastal communities adapt while also sequestering carbon. According to a study by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the Sundarbans alone store over 105 million metric tons of CO2, highlighting the critical role of ecosystem-based mitigation strategies.

Bangladesh's adaptation efforts are vital for managing the immediate risks posed by climate change, but these strategies alone will not be sufficient to protect the country in the long term.

Without aggressive and sustained mitigation efforts, the severity of climate impacts will escalate, potentially overwhelming even the most resilient communities. Reducing emissions, transitioning to renewable energy, and protecting carbon sinks not only address the root cause of climate change but also offer significant economic, environmental, and health benefits.

Nazmun Nahar is a Research Associate at the Center for Climate Change and Environmental Research (C3ER), Brac University.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.