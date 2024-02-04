Miles to go to develop a healthier Bangladesh

Despite the notable progress over the last two decades, significant concerns and challenges in health and nutrition services still exist and need to be addressed in order to reach global nutrition targets.

The current nutrition status of Bangladesh provides a mixed picture of both success and drawbacks. According to the latest Bangladesh Demographic Health Survey (BDHS) 2022, the under-5 child death rate has reduced from 43 in 2017 to 31 per 1,000 live births in 2022 while stunting dropped from 31% to 24%.

Due to persistent efforts to reduce child undernourishment, Bangladesh has improved slightly in the Global Hunger Index score, ranking 81st among 125 countries with a score of 19.1 at a moderate level. However, in terms of meeting the targets related to mothers, infants and young children (MIYCN), Bangladesh is substantially behind.

The goal of lowering anaemia among women of reproductive age has not been achieved since 36.7% of women aged 15 to 49 years are currently affected. On a positive note, 62.6% of infants younger than six months are breastfed exclusively, and there has also been a modest improvement in the low birth weight rate.

Although half of the childbirths are now taking place in health facilities, compared to 17% just a decade ago, maternal mortality has remained unchanged. While there has been limited progress in meeting non-communicable disease (NCD) targets, Bangladesh's obesity prevalence remains lower than regional averages.

In response to the multifaceted challenges in health and nutrition, the Bangladesh government has formulated the National Plan for Action of Nutrition-2 (NPAN2). This strategic initiative aligns with the overarching goals of the National Nutrition Policy (NNP-2015), the 7th and 8th Five-Year Plan and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

According to NPAN2, the implementation requires substantial financial investment. It is estimated at around Tk12,463.41 crore – equivalent to approximately $1.6 billion. This budget is earmarked for 10 years, focusing on priority activities encompassing institutional development, capacity building and monitoring and evaluation processes.

The allocated budget for NPAN2 is divided across four strategic areas, which encompass all aspects of health, agriculture and nutrition. These areas are prioritised as high, medium or low, depending on the urgency and impact of the interventions. The plan includes both nutrition-specific interventions and nutrition-sensitive interventions.

The budgeting process combines top-down (programme experience) and bottom-up (ingredient-based) approaches, ensuring a comprehensive and realistic financial plan. This methodology involves a detailed analysis of unit costs, underlying assumptions and scale-up plans based on intervention coverage data.

The execution of NPAN2 is envisioned as a collaborative effort involving a multi-sectoral, multi-level and multi-stakeholder approach. This extensive collaboration will see the engagement of 22 ministries alongside a wide array of stakeholders and partners from the domestic, regional, and global spheres.

These activities are planned to be systematically implemented across various administrative levels, including upazilas, districts and the national level, ensuring a broad and inclusive reach.

Despite these well-laid plans, a significant challenge has emerged in the form of budget allocation. The ministries tasked with the implementation of NPAN2 have not received dedicated funds for this purpose. Their existing budgets are often stretched across various ongoing projects, some of which are nutrition-specific while others are nutrition-sensitive.

This budgetary constraint is more pronounced at the local level, where departments face limitations in their financial autonomy. For example, the Upazila Health and Family Planning Office, a crucial local health and nutrition ecosystem entity, does not receive specific allocations for nutrition-related activities. This leads to a critical shortage of necessary supplies and resources, highlighting a gap between planning and execution.

It is not the only issue of concern. The challenges to improving nutritional outcomes extend beyond budgetary allocations, revealing deeper socio-cultural and political intricacies. A significant contributing factor is the prevalence of early marriage, a widespread issue that has been reported by UNICEF.

Approximately 51% of Bangladeshi girls are married before the age of 18, a practice that has profound implications for nutrition. Early and child marriage often results in maternal malnutrition, which adversely affects both the health of the mother and the development of the fetus, ultimately contributing to a cycle of undernutrition across the nation.

Furthermore, the distribution of nutrition-related resources at the local level is often entangled with political dynamics.

Local representatives, such as union chairmen and upazila chairmen, have been observed to exert influence over the allocation of these resources. This influence is frequently exercised to favour areas with a higher concentration of their own voter base. Such practices can lead to disproportionate and inequitable distribution of resources, undermining the effectiveness of nutrition programs.

For example, there have been instances where local representatives have swayed the Department of Public Health Engineering's (DPHE) decisions, such as the placement of tube wells, to align with areas that bolster their political support rather than prioritising areas based on public health needs. This politicisation of resource allocation not only hampers the equitable distribution of essential services but also perpetuates regional disparities in health and nutrition.

To effectively achieve the ambitious goals set by NPAN2 and the SDGs, it is imperative that the government escalates its financing and investment in the nutrition sector. This should not only come from government coffers but also through active collaboration with development partners, including bilateral and multilateral donors, NGOs and the private sector.

A key aspect of effective budget allocation involves mirroring local-level planning and demands in the financial planning of relevant ministries. This requires a data-driven approach, integrating inputs from the statistics department at the local level and employing robust methodologies like household profiling. Such strategies will ensure that interventions are precisely targeted and reach the intended beneficiaries.

Additionally, effective monitoring of child marriage and political agendas is crucial for improving nutrition in Bangladesh. Addressing these issues, alongside shifting stakeholder mindsets and challenging social norms, is key to advancing towards a healthier, more nourished Bangladesh.

Md. Abdul Aahad is a research associate at the South Asian Network on Economic Modeling (SANEM).

Rafiul Ahmed is a research assistant at the South Asian Network on Economic Modeling (SANEM).

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.