Mental health concerns: Take action now

The report on 27 January in a leading Bangladeshi newspaper on suicide by students is very alarming. It – based on a study by Aachol Foundation – states that 532 students of schools, colleges and universities across Bangladesh have committed suicide in 2022.

The report further says that 405 students who committed suicides were teenagers. That is 76.12 percent of the total cases. Moreover, 43 students who committed suicide were of the tender age of 7 to 12 years.

The causes stated were 'emotional conflicts,' 'inappropriate photos spread on the internet' 'insulted by teachers', 'stopped from playing video games', 'failure in exams' and 'failing to get mobile phones and motorcycles'.

Such causes are indicators of how we have failed in our endeavours to build mentally and ethically strong children and teens. Let's focus on this important issue.

If we look closely, we will observe that some of the factors for these are: the surroundings that they are brought up in; exposures to unhealthy environments like the dish culture and misuse of technology. The greed and unhealthy competition for material things is another challenge from which we, ourselves, haven't come out yet.

At the same time, we cannot deny the fact that the pandemic period from 2020 to 2022 had a strongly negative effect on everyone's life. With lockdowns, isolations and deaths all around, life was not easy. For students, school closures and social distancing affected their normal lifestyles. This stressful environment had a negative impact on their mental health.

Furthermore, the transition between adolescence and adulthood is exciting as well as challenging. This is a time when there are certain dramatic changes in their physical development leading to many emotional and behavioural problems. Unless it is dealt with cautiously, these changes in teenage years may lead to depression and anxiety.

These changes added fuel to their already stressful changes in life patterns during Covid-19 pandemic. The result was fatal.

For parents, and all of us, it is crucial to take special and immediate steps to target these vulnerable issues to avoid these types of dire consequences from happening again.

As parents there are many things we can do to help reduce a child's anxiety and build a better parent-child relationship.

Some of the possible strategies that you can take are to be available when your children need you. Encourage them to express their feelings openly. It is important for both teens and parents to understand that it is impossible to eliminate stress completely.

Tell them anxiety is normal and that when they are stressed, they can shift their thoughts somewhere else. They can play or watch a funny movie. The distraction will ease their minds. Also, talking about stressful situations with a trusted adult can take a load off from their chests.

Look for ways to converse with them. Ask them to join you in a simple task and chat how their day has been and what they have been doing. However, remember that adolescence means independence too. So, try to give your teen the appropriate privacy as well.

Engage with them in their hobbies. Find some fun activities you can do together like preparing food, drawing, watching a movie, playing board games etc. This relieves stress.

Encourage them to exercise or join music or dance classes. Music facilitates a calming effect. Motivate them to play outside (if there is a safe playground) rather than sit long hours in front of the computer or engage in mobile chats.

Physical movement and spending time out in nature is an effective way to improve overall well-being. Join them, if possible, in these physical activities to form a healthy bond.

Physical exercise will also help them sleep well. Experts recommend 8 to 10 hours of sleep at night for teenagers. To have a good night's sleep, limit all kinds of screen use at night.

Teach them deep breathing exercises to help in proper intake of oxygen for relaxation.

Motivate them to keep a diary to write about their feelings and things they are grateful for. Writing improves one's sense of wellbeing. Do it yourself too. Exchange some of the thoughts which might lead to some laughter, making both feel relaxed.

As children often take their emotional cues from the key adults in their lives, including parents and teachers, it is important to be calm and proactive in your conversations with them. While discussing, speak kindly and in a reassuring tone. Choose words carefully. You can use phrases like, 'I understand' or 'it sounds like a difficult situation'. Harsh words lead to disaster.

It is easy to notice things your teens do that you do not like. However, never discuss the issue when you are angry. Walk away, and address it only after you have calmed down.

Also, try to take notice and praise them for something they are doing well. Children and teens easily fall into the trap of negative self-talk. Encourage them to think of the positive things they did in their work. Positive thinking will help them develop resilience.

The use of technology or social media has become an integral part of our lives. Unfortunately, the websites or social media is flooded with negative news and misinformation. Help them filter out the negatives and focus more on the positives. Parental guidance should be ensured for watching television and use of the Internet.

Online games, social media and video chat programmes provide opportunities to learn, enjoy and connect with friends. Help them maintain a balance between online recreations with offline activities.

Sometimes children and teenagers become victims of bullying in person or online. Look for signs. They may become silent, anxious, aggressive or throw tantrums. A few simple words of encouragement can help them feel comfortable to share their feelings with you. Help them understand that they are not alone. Take appropriate actions.

Have an honest conversation on how to stay safe online. Make them understand how to communicate and with whom; what's appropriate, what's not.

All religions teach to lead a good life. Religious education for children will enhance their understanding of the goodness of life; to be kind and grateful. Gratitude and kindness calms the mind and enhances a sense of self-fulfilment. It will also help them not to get involved in immoral acts or behaviour.

Make it a ritual to have meals together and have easy, lively conversations. It helps strengthen family ties. Prepare their favourite dishes. Build good rapport with them. Organise a cultural show with all the members of the family participating. Play 'Antakshari' or some board games; praise them, hug them. Make them feel loved. Let them know that you will always be there for them.

Teens learn from their parents, and one of the best ways to teach is to be a good role model. Be empathetic and teach them empathy. Point out how blessed they are. Teach them to be grateful for what they have. They will learn compassion and their need for materialistic things will decrease.

As parents, we all want the best for our children. Let's give them a loving, safe and peaceful environment.

It is heartening to see that the government has taken different steps to address the issue to improve the mental health of students.

Mental depression is almost a taboo to talk about. If stress becomes a concern, immediately seek professional assistance from a psychologist or counsellor.

The early years of the children shape their thoughts and feelings. It has to be taken care of early so that their minds are ready to reciprocate for a healthy mind. As parents and guardians, it is our responsibility to help our children have a healthy mental and physical growth. A little consciousness on our part can help save these invaluable lives.

Our children are precious. Let's help them grow into mentally strong, compassionate human beings. Let's take action now!

Tasneem Hossain is the Director, Continuing Education Centre, Bangladesh.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.