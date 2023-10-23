The media as an instrument of information warfare

There are three sides to every story: your side, their side, and the truth.

Never before has this maxim been brought to the forefront of human thought as much as it has in recent years, with claims of election interference from the US, the extreme stratification of politics all over the world and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Yet it was only after the Hamas attack on Israel, and Israel's resulting bombardment of Gaza, that the stark and brutal reality of how pervasive and indelible some of these biases have become were revealed.

The spark for this information warfare began to engulf on 17 October when Gaza's Al-Ahli Arab Hospital was hit, resulting in the death of around 500 Palestinians who had been sheltering there alongside patients in desperate need of help and the medical staff attempting to save them in horrific conditions.

This event sparked a wave of outrage across the world, with Israel quick to place the blame on a misfired Hamas rocket.

US President Biden, on his way to Israel was equally quick to declare he would be asking the Israelis "tough questions" as "a friend" while reiterating whole hearted support for them to "defend themselves".

A few hours after arriving and being greeted with a hug from Benjamin Netanyahu, he went on to release a statement saying he believed Israel's side of the story. No attempts were made to seek out a Palestinian perspective.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden has demonstrated unwavering support for Israel's security over a half century in public life. In this photo, Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli war cabinet, as he visits Israel amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 18, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

That statement was all the justification western media needed in order to spread the word far and wide that Hamas had been responsible and absolving Israel of all responsibility, even as more bombs landed, more people were killed and the total blockade of food, medicine, water and fuel continued.

The initial claim was that the rocket was launched from the cemetery next to the hospital, which satellite imagery shows to contain only graves, to eventually claiming that the rocket was launched from another graveyard in a specific location, which contains no graveyard.

Western media was quick to counter with their own investigations and experts that found the opposite.

As these biases surfaced, they morphed into the seed of information warfare.

The desire to be seen as morally right is something governments all over the world crave, even when that conflicts with reality and this was no different.

As the battle unfolds, it seems the reality will lose, as it will be bent, twisted and broken until the truth has become whatever is convenient to fulfil the goals and desires of an individual or organisation.

In this day and age, the favoured tool of governments wishing to control their narrative is the same tool that citizens use to discover the truth.

And that is the media.

What is information warfare?

At its core, information warfare is manipulating sources of information that are trusted by the target, without said target knowing of the manipulation.

The purpose behind this is to force the target to make decisions that go against its own best interests.

The rise of social media has exacerbated this issue, allowing governments to spread their message organically around the world, using shock factor to trigger viral media events which can solidify opinions to the point where any dissenting facts or news reports are considered lies or "fake news", regardless of proof otherwise.

The Israel - Hamas/Gaza/Palestine Conflict: War or ethnic cleansing?

News institutions have been reporting about Hamas' initial attack and Israel's response of bombardment for over two weeks.

In the West, CNN, MSNBC and others have focused plainly on the suffering of Israel, their losses and how the US and the EU have been unequivocal in its condemnation of Hamas.

The Palestine part isn't glossed over, but some say it appears that the media are content to couch those narratives in ways that subtly and not so subtly builds a foundation of Israel's moral correctness even has thousands of Palestinian civilians -including a significant number of women and children- have been dying in droves from "precise" missile and artillery bombardments into residential areas and places of worship.

Palestinians gather around residential buildings destroyed in Israeli strikes in Zahra City, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in southern Gaza City. Photo: REUTERS

This can be seen in how Hamas was characterised in the wake of its attack by how different organisations labelled its fighters.

CNN and Fox News anchors called them terrorists, the Washington post and the BBC took a more neutral standpoint and declared them militants.

NPR called them gunmen, and Al Jazeera called them fighters.

Perhaps they were the foot soldiers of a "terrorist organisation" as Business Insider claimed, or the "governing power in the Gaza Strip" as declared by the New York Times.

All these definitions were used, and all of them revealed the sympathies and biases of each news organisation, subtly, or not so subtly leading their readers towards certain perspectives.

What has become clear is that the divide between both sides of the story follows the divide between the "West" ie, Europe, Canada and the US, and the "Middle East" which encompasses primarily Arab and Islamic countries.

Most western news media has chosen to focus on Israel's troubles, emphasising repeatedly the loss of over a thousand civilians to Hamas, the counterattack, and the swelling support from the US and EU in what is essentially carte blanche for Israel to do as it wishes with Palestine.

The BBCs more neutral standpoint focused more on the whys and hows, refusing to use inflammatory words such as evil, cowardly or terrorist.

On 11 October, four days after the conflict started, BBC world affairs editor John Simpson released a piece explaining why they refused to call Hamas terrorists, "Terrorism is a loaded word, which people use about an outfit they disapprove of morally. It's simply not the BBC's job to tell people who to support and who to condemn - who are the good guys and who are the bad guys.

"We don't take sides. We don't use loaded words like 'evil' or 'cowardly'. We don't talk about 'terrorists'. And we're not the only ones to follow this line. Some of the world's most respected news organisations have exactly the same policy."

While the focus on Western media is "atrocity-heavy", Middle Eastern news sources, such as Al Jazeera, have instead focused on the Humanitarian crises that have resulted from Israel's response to the attack, giving Palestinians a voice.

Much of their reporting has been focused on those killed in Israel's bombing campaigns, the plight of the survivors and the growing number of protests across the Arab world as the Palestinian death toll continues to rise.

But even then, another bias is evident: the absence of Israeli voices, the citizens on the other side also affected.

The stance that both the BBC and Al Jazeera have taken have not come without action from the Israeli government.

The crackdown

BBC has recently been threatened with a ban against its operations in Israel, including multiple press appearances attacking them in England around the world.

In an interview with the Daily Mail last Thursday (October 19), Israeli President Isaac Herzog blasted the BBC, claiming atrocious reporting and double standards.

"The fact that it does not recognise Hamas as a terror organisation requires a complete legal battle and public battle," Herzog said. "What other type of torture do they want before they decide it (is) a terrorist organisation?"

Pro-Israeli demonstrators gather outside the headquarters of the BBC to protest about the corporation's coverage of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in London, Britain, October 16, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Toby Melville

The Israeli government has also attacked Al Jazeera relentlessly, claiming it to be a mouthpiece of Hamas.

An emergency regulation has recently passed allowing Israel to shut down any foreign news agency in times of war. With it applying retroactively, they can act against those speaking against them before the law was passed, and Al Jazeera will likely be the first victim of it.

These bans are theoretically temporary but can be renewed every 30 days.

This move has come amidst a wider crackdown on any opposing views in Israel, and will allow the government to order TV providers to stop broadcasting the news outlet in question; close its offices in Israel, seize its equipment, and shut down its website or restrict access to its website, depending on the location of its server.

This has triggered a reaction from international media and press freedom organisations urging Israel to not block Al Jazeera, citing the importance of a "plurality of media voices."

If Israel does go through with this act, it will only raise further doubts about press freedoms in the only middle eastern democracy.

Social media: New battlefield with citizen soldiers

Social has been one of Israel's most potent weapons in this new age of warfare, and the three biggest platforms, Meta, X(previously Twitter) and TikTok have all made their loyalties clear.

On all three platforms, any pro-Palestine or anti-Israel statement is automatically flagged as "hate speech" or "support of terrorists" and "anti-semetic", whether or not that statement actually had any of those things present.

They result in outcries, protests and accusations, even for simply saying Palestine should be free.

Illustration: TBS

But there are detractors who point out that when pro-Israel accounts spout Islamiphobia, declare the need to "wipe out" the Palestinians or post wildly misleading propaganda, they are greeted with approval from the masses and silence from platform administrators.

It has gotten to the point where Palestinian activists have had to use pro-Israeli hashtags to get their message out and avoid being shadowbanned.

Shadowbanning is a method of reducing a user's viewership without alerting them.

Experiments on TikTok have shown that pro-Palestinian content would achieve less than ten views in 12 hours, whereas the same user posting about her clothes received over 60 views in less than an hour.

The issue of shills – users paid or instructed to promote a certain cause – was again brought under scrutiny.

To ensure the victory of one narrative, both Palestine and Israel have been accused of deploying shills.

And the model works.

Snapshot of an echo chamber

An Israeli reporter after entering Kfar Aza kibbutz that had been attacked on 7 October claimed to hear of decapitated babies from an unknown Israeli soldier.

He went on to post this on his X account, which was reposted by thousands of Israelis sparking outrage across the world.

Joe Biden, president of the United States, spoke on TV expressing his horror at "seeing the photos of dead children".

News media in the west were quick to take the news and spread it as gospel, decrying Hamas as monsters.

The next day a White House spokesperson quietly walked back Biden's statement, clarifying he had not seen any such photos.

Then the Israeli government, after being questioned repeatedly for confirmation, quietly announced they could not verify those claims.

Over the next few days, a few media organisations quietly offered retractions.

Yet the damage was done.

Across the western world tens of thousands who heard of Hamas beheading babies screamed from their phones and TV's did not hear the whispered retractions offered between more and more inflammatory content.

With their minds set, and the prospect of victory against "evil" in front of them, it's unlikely they could choose to believe anything positive about Hamas, Gaza, and Palestine to begin with.

Relatives react as they attend the funeral of Palestinians from the Shamalkh family, who health officials said were killed in Israeli strikes, in Gaza City, October 9, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

It is also clear despite claims otherwise, a majority believe that all three are one and the same, and thus the indiscriminate bombing campaign that has destroyed hospitals, churches, mosques and apartments, killing thousands of civilians, is simply a morally correct thing to do.

It's a disinformation campaign that worked.

In this day and age, with access to information and user made content everywhere, it is becoming increasingly clear that information warfare is going to be the new battlefield of the third millennium.

Between your side and their side, it is becoming apparent that the truth is the only casualty.