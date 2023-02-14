Love in the Time of Swipe: The Rise of Dating Apps in Bangladesh

Photo: Collected

The dating game in Bangladesh has gotten a 21st-century upgrade. With the swipe of a finger, the singles of Bangladesh can now sift through potential love interests like they're browsing for their next Biryani fix. It's like having a personal matchmaker, except with way fewer awkward silences and no pressure to impress your future in-laws.

Online dating services are already a huge industry worldwide. According to Statista, in 2022 there were more than 366 million online dating service users. By 2027, it is estimated that there will be 440 million people seeking love through online platforms. Additionally, revenue generated by this sector is projected to reach USD 3.03 billion in 2023 with the market showing no signs of slowing down. For Bangladesh, the user penetration will be 4.7% in 2023 projected to hit 7.2% by 2027.

From Tinder to Bumble and beyond, these apps offer a variety of features catering to the needs and preferences of different users. The most popular apps allow users to quickly find potential matches based on their location, while others offer more in-depth personality profiling and compatibility tests. These apps also provide a level of anonymity, allowing individuals to present themselves in the best light possible and get to know more about a potential partner before meeting in person.

The use of dating apps is having a significant impact on the youth in Bangladesh, as they are increasingly using these platforms to find meaningful relationships, rather than relying on family introductions or arranged marriages. Fidgeting through nerve-wracking blind dates and enduring unrelenting family pressure in the quest for 'the one' are becoming things of the past.

However, the use of dating apps in Bangladesh is not without its challenges. One of the major concerns is the security and privacy risks posed by online dating. With personal information and sensitive photos being shared on these platforms, individuals are at risk of having their information exploited or used for malicious purposes.

To mitigate these risks, it is important for individuals to exercise caution when using dating apps and to be mindful of the information they share. This includes being careful with the photos they post and avoiding sharing sensitive information such as their home address or full name.

Another challenge posed by dating apps in Bangladesh is the potential for individuals to behave inappropriately or engage in harmful behaviour. To combat this, it is important for individuals to be mindful of their behaviour and to treat others with respect and dignity. This includes avoiding using offensive language, sending unsolicited messages, or engaging in any behaviour that could be seen as harassing or threatening.

There are also cultural and social taboos surrounding the use of dating apps in Bangladesh, with some people viewing them as inappropriate or disrespectful. In Bangladesh, where arranged marriages are still the norm, using dating apps can be seen as a deviation from traditional cultural values. Some people may also view using dating apps as a sign of moral decay, particularly among young people.

It is important to note that while dating apps are becoming increasingly popular in Bangladesh, they are not without their limitations. While they provide a convenient and efficient way to connect with potential partners, they may not always result in meaningful relationships. The impersonal nature of online communication and the lack of physical interaction can make it difficult for individuals to build a genuine connection. As such, it is important for individuals to be cautious and to approach online dating with realistic expectations.

So, what does this mean for the youth of Bangladesh? It means they get to explore the dating scene on their own terms, without the added pressure of societal expectations. To ensure a positive and safe experience, individuals need to be mindful of their behaviour, exercise caution when sharing personal information, and approach online dating with realistic expectations. It's a chance to break free from the traditional norms and carve a new path to finding love.

Who knows, with a little help from technology, they might just end up finding their happily ever after. Or, at least some good conversation and a Biryani buddy. Either way, it's a win-win situation!

Ahmmed Madhurja studies at the Department of Marketing in Jahangirnagar University