The life and times of Indra Nooyi

Thoughts

Karan Thapar
04 October, 2021, 11:30 am
Last modified: 04 October, 2021, 11:30 am

Related News

The life and times of Indra Nooyi

To be honest, there are also a few discordant notes. For someone who is so careful about what she is writing, and how she is conveying it, I cannot fathom how they crept into the book

Karan Thapar
04 October, 2021, 11:30 am
Last modified: 04 October, 2021, 11:30 am
Karan Thapar, Illustration: TBS
Karan Thapar, Illustration: TBS

The most surprising thing about Indra Nooyi's autobiography is the delightful stories she relates. They cover her life and career, but also vividly describe her personality and emotions. And she clearly has a knack for storytelling. That is what makes My Life in Full such fun to read.

The best is one she has told several times before. It is about her mother's reaction when she came home "bursting with excitement" because she had just been promoted to president of Pepsico. "I have the most incredible news!" she began. "The news can wait" was her mother's response, "I need you to go out and get milk."

Raj, her husband, had got home earlier, but he was not asked to buy milk because "he looked tired". So Nooyi drove a mile and bought a gallon of the stuff. She was "hopping mad" when she returned and slammed the milk on the counter. Then, speaking loudly, she told her mother she had become president of Pepsico.

"Listen to me", her mother replied. "You may be the President or whatever of Pepsico, but when you come home, you are a wife and a mother and a daughter. Nobody can take your place. So you leave that crown in the garage."

This is one of the most dramatic stories, and it is recounted with a sense of theatre. There are others that are told more sotto voce. Yet, they are just as revealing. My favourite is about how she and Raj Nooyi decided to get married.

At the time, Indra was a student at Yale, but on an internship in Chicago where she met Raj. This is how she describes him: "He was incredibly smart, well-read, and worldly. He was also good-looking."

Indra Nooyi is the former president and CEO of PepsiCo. Photo: Hindustan Times
Indra Nooyi is the former president and CEO of PepsiCo. Photo: Hindustan Times

On a particular Friday night, they went to see a Gene Wilder movie called Silver Streak. "We loved it," she writes and adds, "then we walked to a restaurant and, by the end of dinner, decided to get married. Who proposed to whom? Who broached the subject? … I do not know. 42 years later, we are still debating this issue!"

When I interviewed her, I asked if she would tell me. She did not. But I sense she was the one who popped the question. It would be in keeping with her personality.

A third story is from the 13 years she was CEO of Pepsico. It is, perhaps, the most surprising. Whenever rage or frustration would swell inside her, she would lock herself in the bathroom and have a thoroughly good cry. "I would go into the little bathroom attached to my office, look at myself in the mirror, and just let it all out. And when the moment had passed, I would wipe my tears, re-apply a little makeup, square my shoulders, and walk back into the fray, ready, again to be 'it'." Incidentally, that is how she thought of her chief executive status.

To be honest, there are also a few discordant notes. For someone who is so careful about what she is writing, and how she is conveying it, I cannot fathom how they crept into the book.

The first is about her mother, who spent years living with her and Raj, and brought up their daughters. No Indian would find that surprising. What did take me aback was the following sentence: "Raj and I paid for everything in my mother's life when she lived with us but did not give her a salary for the childcare, cooking, cleaning, and thousands of other small tasks she did to keep our household going over the years."

The other is, actually, an admission of the truth. It features at the end in acknowledgements. "This book was shaped and written by Lisa Kassenaar… she took all my stories, facts, anecdotes, and pages of edits and weaved them into beautiful chapters, each with core lessons… every author needs a Lisa to bring their ideas to life." But, then, in what sense is Indra Nooyi the author? And should Lisa's name not be on the cover as well?

Karan Thapar is the author of Devil's Advocate: The Untold Story

Disclaimer: This article first appeared on Hindustan Times, and is published by special syndication arrangement.

life / Time / Indra Nooyi

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Tyre raring to roll but for lack of policy support

Tyre raring to roll but for lack of policy support

4h | Videos
Story of Sheroo

Story of Sheroo

1d | Videos
Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

1d | Videos
Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

5
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

6
Picture: Courtesy
Startups

Go Zayaan receives Tk22 crore foreign investment