Leveraging inclusive leadership to shape sustainable work culture

Every March, we observe an uptick in conversations about diversity in the workplace. In some cases, substantive action is introduced and implemented to ingrain Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) principles.

In other cases, the enthusiasm and drive to make meaningful changes fade out once the diversity box is ticked – through tokenism and short-lived tactical initiatives. To achieve a longer-term impact, we need to ensure the DEI agenda is being driven at a strategic level and is not limited to 'checking a diversity box' on special occasions.

While there has been progress in the DEI agenda, a lot more still needs to be done. One way to shape a sustainable work culture is to promote inclusive leadership.

Inclusive leaders, who prioritise DEI, not only foster an environment where every voice is valued but also drive organisational success by cultivating a sense of belonging and purpose amongst employees.

Inclusive leaders fuel innovation, problem-solving and creativity

Inclusive environments promote the free flow of ideas, enabling individuals from diverse backgrounds to contribute unique insights and perspectives. This diversity of thought fosters creativity, leading to the development of innovative solutions and products.

Inclusive teams are better equipped to make well-rounded decisions. They exhibit higher collective intelligence, resulting in more accurate and effective decision-making processes. Research indicates that diverse teams outperform homogeneous ones in innovation tasks by up to 35%.

Inclusive leaders facilitate greater psychological safety, where everyone feels comfortable expressing their ideas, concerns and identities without fear of reprisal. By encouraging open communication and demonstrating empathy, leaders create a supportive atmosphere that empowers individuals to contribute authentically and engage fully in their work.

By fostering an inclusive environment, organisations can mitigate groupthink; avoid overlooking factors that may impact their strategies; and dismantle the barriers that often stifle marginalised voices.

Diverse and inclusive workplaces also attract talent, as more and more employees are considering a company's commitment to DEI when making career choices. Moreover, an inclusive culture enhances employee satisfaction and reduces overall attrition, resulting in significant cost savings for organisations. Companies that prioritise inclusion can also better cater to the needs of diverse customer segments, thereby gaining a competitive edge.

Setting the right tone

Progressive and visionary leaders can set the tone to promote an inclusive culture which can then percolate down the layers of the organisation. Leadership must drive the implementation of inclusive policies and practices across the organisation – including recruitment, promotions, training and decision-making processes. This entails adopting bias-free hiring practices through inclusive job descriptions, diverse interview panels, creating awareness of unconscious bias, and equal and fair pay and promotion practices.

With more Millennials and Generation Z colleagues present in the workforce, leaders must adapt their approach. Millennials and Generation Z tend to prioritise diversity, equity and inclusion when evaluating potential employers.

Traditional leadership styles characterised by hierarchical structures and top-down decision-making may no longer resonate with younger generations who bring unique perspectives and experiences to the table. Leaders have to strike the right balance between assertive, collaborative and empathetic styles of managing their teams, for optimal performance.

The cascading impact of inclusive leadership

Inclusion is not merely a moral imperative; it is also a strategic imperative for organisations seeking to thrive in an increasingly diverse and competitive landscape. By prioritising inclusion, leaders can unlock the full potential of their diverse talent pool, drive innovation, and create a more equitable and sustainable future for all.

As we strive towards a more equitable and inclusive future, the role of leadership in fostering inclusion will be paramount in shaping both organisational and societal outcomes.

Khairun Nahar Haque is the Country Head of Human Resources at Standard Chartered Bangladesh.

