Let's embrace the beauty of the mother language

In the early 2000s, we pursued a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree at a public university near Dhaka. Our teachers lectured in Bangla, but all our textbooks were in English, and we were required to take all our exams in English except for one instance.

We were lucky to have Mr Manosh Chowdhury as our sociology course tutor. Mr Chowdhury, a distinguished faculty member of the Department of Anthropology, is an exceptional educator and an eminent speaker, proficient in both English and Bangla. During his lectures, Professor Chowdhury used Bangla as the teaching medium and believed that we should have the option to take the exam in Bangla.

On our exam day, we were anxious about writing a subject like Sociology in English as we were unfamiliar with many technical terms. However, just as we were about to start the test, Professor Chowdhury arrived and informed us that the Senate had granted us permission to write the exam in Bangla. This was a significant moment for us, as it was the first time in twelve years that a batch of BBA students had the opportunity to take any exam in Bangla.

We found great significance in the incident not only because we were able to use our native language but also because we could confidently write in the language that we were taught in the course.

As Bangladeshis, Bangla is our mother tongue. It is the first language we learn, and we feel most comfortable speaking. With the rise of the Internet and digital technology, writing Bangla on computers and mobile phones has become much easier and more accessible. Thanks to free tools like Avro and Ridmik keyboards, we can now express ourselves more explicitly and clearly in Bangla on social media and other digital platforms.

However, in a professional setting, we still hesitate to write in Bangla. This is primarily due to the complex nature of Bangla grammar rules, which can be challenging to navigate, and the traditional approach we have been accustomed to memorise grammar rules, essays, and poems blindly throughout our student life without comprehending the meaning and composition of words. Our Bangla dialect, including the local dialects, also differs from the formal written Bangla, causing further confusion when using it. Besides, some words are better expressed and understood in English than Bangla.

It's time to encourage the practical use of the Bangla language, both written and spoken, for effective communication.

First, it's important to consider incorporating the spoken Bangla format to enhance the quality of Bangla writing. This means considering how people speak the language and allowing for some flexibility in written communication. Additionally, using commonly used English words in Bangla can be advantageous as long as it doesn't compromise the formality of the environment. Striking a balance between the two can help improve the effectiveness and accessibility of written communication in Bangla. This approach will not only make the message clear for co-workers but also encourage them to further express themselves confidently in Bangla.

Secondly, organisations can establish inclusive language policies that recognise and support using Bangla besides English in the workplace. These policies can promote a sense of belonging and authenticity by encouraging coworkers to represent themselves in their preferred languages. Organisations can also provide multilingual resources while preparing communication materials, including documentation, training materials, and company policies.

A practical approach to encourage using the Bangla language in the workplace is to organise cultural awareness workshops. These workshops can emphasise the importance of our mother tongue and educate co-workers about various linguistic practices. Celebrating national events at work and providing supportive communication tools such as Avro, Bijoy, or Ridmik keyboards to co-workers can also be beneficial. Moreover, encouraging coworkers to write emails in Bangla while retaining commonly used English words in Bangla can be a productive way to promote the language in the workplace.

Organisations should consider offering flexibility regarding language preferences for internal communication, meetings, presentations, and collaborative projects. This will create an environment where co-workers can express themselves authentically. It is important to note that 98% of Bangladeshis do not have English as their mother tongue and, thus, may not be fluent in it. Therefore, it is crucial to encourage colleagues to avoid ridiculing others for their local, English and indigenous dialects. Supporting different dialects can promote workplace diversity and increase employee engagement.

Finally, organisations now have the option to establish language-specific forums within their workplace. Our organisation created a Reading Cafe last year, where colleagues meet monthly to read and discuss Bangla literature. This reading circle promotes critical thinking, collaboration, and a love for literature. It has been successful in three different regions of Bangladesh: Dhaka, Chattogram, and Khulna. The success of this initiative led to the publication of a book comprising stories, poems, travelogues, and essays written by our co-workers. This book is a testament to the organisation's efforts in embracing the mother language.

The maxim 'Practice makes perfect', is a widely recognised adage that underscores the importance of sustained effort in acquiring language skills. According to Ethnologue's 2023 report, the world is home to 7,168 living languages, many of which face the threat of extinction. Despite being the seventh most widely spoken language globally, Bangla is not among the top 40 languages in use on the Internet. We must recognise and embrace our mother language, allowing it to evolve and adapt to preserve its beauty and cultural significance.

Shafiq R Bhuiyan is a senior manager of communication and CSR at BRAC Bank PLC.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.