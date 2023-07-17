Joining BRICS: A deal well struck?

Admission into BRICS will be a significant investment for Bangladesh in advancing its allies in the current world. Photo: Reuters

The request to join the world's fastest-rising economies group came following a meeting between Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa in Geneva. This conversation is the need of the hour for BRICS as the world economy is hedging towards an alternative to the dollar hegemony of the West.

Under these changing circumstances and quick shifts of alliances, it is high time we think if it would be costly for Bangladesh to be part of BRICS or if it would be a deal well struck.

The idea of this group was first conceptualised by economist Jim O'Neil in 2001. He coined the term "BRIC" (excluding South Africa) to recognise emerging market economies and their potential in these countries.

Eight years later, BRICS came into being in 2009, proving O'Neil was right. Today the combined GDP of the BRICS has surpassed that of the G7, a coalition of the most powerful nations of the world – Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

So, why Bangladesh decided to join BRICS leaves little to the imagination.

Bangladesh announced its Indo-Pacific outlook in April 2023, which conveys Bangladesh's primary goal in its international endeavours – expanding its economic borders and strengthening its infrastructure development to sustain and complement those economic ambitions.

BRICS can be the station for the country to realise these objectives by building relationships in this multilateral platform. For Bangladesh, this can be a monumental chance to build partnerships with countries from around the world with diverse cultures, strong economies and rich resources.

Based on the MOU signed by GCC and Bangladesh last year, Dhaka can hope for its much-needed energy cooperation and investment in economic zones from GCC.

At the same time, it can help ensure food security for GCC countries through its seafood and vegetable export. Bangladesh's export basket will get a considerable boost by including GCC countries as destinations for its homegrown foods.

As Saudi Arabia and UAE have already shown interest in engaging in more flattering bilateral relations with Bangladesh, the admission of these three countries into BRICS will be a significant investment for Bangladesh in advancing its Muslim allies in the current world.

Bangladesh can also be a part of history with BRICS's alleged attempts at "global economic decentralisation" – the establishment of BRICS's currency.

The world is steadily moving towards de-dollarisation. The sanctions by the West on Russia and its dire impact on economies worldwide have mainly encouraged this move.

India's new Foreign Trade Policy vouches for international trade settlements in rupees. This comes at a time when Iraq has banned US dollar transactions in the country, Egypt is to settle trade with China, Russia and India with the native currencies of these nations, and even France has paid with Chinese Yuan for its LNG deal with China.

Bangladesh has also paid a nuclear plant loan to Russia in the Chinese yuan. The world has already seen the advantage of a single currency in the EU. Therefore, if and when BRICS attempts the same, Bangladesh gets to be a part of that benefit.

Another shining beacon of BRICS is its New Development Bank (NDB). Bangladesh has maintained friendly relations with BRICS giants China and India, which might have availed the country's first seat to external membership of NDB.

Bangladesh can avail $1 billion a year, according to NDB, and it has already set eyes on that fund for three different developmental projects.

However, NDB's loan is only at the front of the page. On the back is the need to create rapport with China and Russia.

To execute Vision 2041 Bangladesh, which includes goals such as eradicating extreme poverty and achieving the status of an "Upper Middle-Income Country" (UMIC) by 2030, Bangladesh needs allies willing to help without conditionality, unlike the US and Europe.

China's Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), launched in 2016, has already approved more than $2.3 billion in loans for Bangladesh, including 10 approved AIIB loans for infrastructure projects and four Covid-19-related response programmes as of 2022.

West-led institutions like the World Bank and International Monetary Fund are not enough for Bangladesh anymore. The gap can be filled with multilateral and bilateral donors like China, Russia, NDB, AIIB, and now BRICS, especially because Bangladesh is soon to cross its status as an LDC country. And external funds for developmental challenges that precede goals of poverty alleviation will be harder to accumulate.

So far, Bangladesh has been part of a series of underwhelming multilateral platforms such as SAARC and BIMSTEC. But BRICS might become the platform for Bangladesh's global expression, which has been slowly building its economic prosperity and geopolitical importance.

All these are good dreams to dream.

However, there is no guarantee that BRICS will operate any differently than platforms like the United Nations, where the P5 decides the fate of others. China and India's rivalry can also rip this bloc apart.

Keeping these in mind, Bangladesh should take cautious steps.

