IVF: No surveillance for 'solution' business as women continue to bear brunt of infertility blame

Thoughts

Farida Akhter
31 July, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2023, 08:00 pm

Related News

IVF: No surveillance for 'solution' business as women continue to bear brunt of infertility blame

Farida Akhter
31 July, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2023, 08:00 pm
IVF: No surveillance for &#039;solution&#039; business as women continue to bear brunt of infertility blame

In 1978, the birth of Louise Brown, the first  in vitro fertilisation (IVF) or test tube baby, signalled the end of worries for infertile women in rich countries in the West. Here was a solution to fertility issues, a matter which often resulted in further trauma for women who experienced those.

The IVF method is used by "infertile" couples to have children. 

The process involves the fertilisation of an egg combined with sperm in vitro ("in glass"). 

The process involves monitoring and stimulating a woman's ovulatory process, removing an ovum or ova (egg or eggs) from her ovaries and letting the sperm fertilise them in a culture medium in a laboratory. 

The child is conceived outside the body, then transferred by catheter into the uterus. 

The method, touted as the solution, however, is successful in 35-40 of each 100 women who undergo the process. In other words, almost 60% of women don't get to see a baby.

Currently, the infertility rate in Bangladesh is 20%, according to those who provide the IVF service. 

Their data shows that couples are unable to conceive 40% of the time because the wife is infertile, 40% because the husband is infertile, 10% both and another 10% due to unknown problems.

A couple's physical condition isn't only the root cause – eating habits, environmental pollution, use of pesticide in food production, detergents etc are all causes.

Even special birth control measures can cause infertility. 

Many also point to the age of when a woman is trying to conceive. In fact, if a woman delays childbirth due to career or studies – be they borne of societal or economic needs – her fault is magnified.

For men, however, it is not the case. Most men are absolved of any blame and the women are blamed, even without proper examination. The women are then tortured in different ways, especially psychological.

Sometimes, a husband is forced to accept a second marriage.

Can IVF solve these issues? And when IVF fails – as it does for 60% of all who go through the process – it only results in worsening psychological stress.

The stories of success of the procedure are also a little funny. Photos show doctors, newborns wrapped in blue or white and couples smiling. The baby is reduced to being just a product. It seems to morph into something made at a factory, with ownership of the commodity lying with the creators.
The IVF is conducted in the country and while it is advertised, details are not forthcoming.

There is no information on the cost of IVF treatment here. A quick browse through the internet puts the figure at Tk1-3 lakh. 

The failure of the process also doesn't have any compensation. It's a game of chance, the results of which are etched into the foreheads of the couple.

The IVF technology, the so-called solution, is clearly for commercial gain, not to comfort childless couples.

The method has also garnered its fair share of controversy. Feminists scientists have openly protested against it. 

They have also pointed out a glaring hypocrisy – the rich Western world, which promotes child control methods in developing countries – often a forced promotion – does the opposite back home where it uses new new reproductive technology or assisted reproductive technology to turn women into child-bearing machines. 

And while the IVF has a low success rate, the business of it is a clear success.

In Bangladesh, IVF was introduced in 2001. The UBINEG, a non-profit organisation, has been researching the use of this technology in Bangladesh since then. 
At first there was only one IVF centre, but now there are 12, with many hospitals seeing it as their cash cow. 

However, there are still no experts in the country to use IVF technology. 

A course has been launched at the Dhaka Medical College and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, but there is no policy regarding the use of the technology in the country. 

Some centres are providing the treatment with just one course, often without the consultation of a gynaecologist. Few tests are also being conducted.

In 2000, the first centre called "Center for Assisted Reproduction" was started by Parveen Fatima. 

In an interview, she said in the beginning there was no equipment, technicians, those who knew how to handle the process or even an embryologist. 

Her pediatrician husband worked as an embryologist with some training. This was how IVF started.

The situation has not improved much yet. 

It can be understood that there is no monitoring of the Ministry of Health here. There are no rules, that's clear. But the IVF has appeared as a huge "solution", big enough to circumvent some of the rules. 

Two types of technology have been used in IVF since the beginning: test tubes and frozen embryos. 

Both these, without proper supervision, have only become means of business. Even though it's a worry, no action is taken against the causes of infertility. And at the end the women bear the brunt of the blame. 

It was the World IVF Day on 25 July. This day has come and gone. 

But when will the real issues be addressed?

Disclaimer: The opinions and thoughts expressed in this article solely reflect the author's views. Those are not endorsed by The Business Standard.

Features / Top News

solution /  in vitro fertilisation (IVF)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

IVF: No surveillance for 'solution' business as women continue to bear brunt of infertility blame

IVF: No surveillance for 'solution' business as women continue to bear brunt of infertility blame

1h | Thoughts
Ceramic bowl type basin used for hand wash area. Photo: Collected

Basin and sink shopping in Dhaka: Finding the perfect fit

5h | Habitat
There does seem to be some support for this among the Nigerien population, if the burning of French flags in the capital, Niamey, is anything to go by. Photo: Bloomberg

What are the Niger coup leaders' intentions?

10h | Panorama
Nippon Paint eyes 2nd position in Bangladesh market

Nippon Paint eyes 2nd position in Bangladesh market

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

New conspiracy to suppress movement: BNP

New conspiracy to suppress movement: BNP

1h | TBS Today
Tom Cruise risked his life to film the 10 scenes

Tom Cruise risked his life to film the 10 scenes

1h | TBS Entertainment
Bonnie Adam: from stamp collector to designer

Bonnie Adam: from stamp collector to designer

4h | TBS Stories
Why different acumen for Barcelona and Juventus?

Why different acumen for Barcelona and Juventus?

3h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

2
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
CU decides to take postponed exams soon
Education

CU decides to take postponed exams soon

5
More than 75% of Bangladeshi students currently on US campuses study in STEM [Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics] fields. Photo: University of California/Reuters
Education

Bangladesh ranks 17th in sending students to US for higher studies 

6
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September