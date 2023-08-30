It’s time to go for evidence-based policymaking

Policy researchers and advisors must collect evidence from scientific studies to combat the challenge of child marriage on a policy level Photo: Reuters

Public policy is frequently construed as the 'government's response' to issues that impact the general populace on a substantial scale. Governments are tasked with formulating and executing policies that address these public quandaries.

Consider, for instance, the challenge of addressing child marriage. Given that child marriage gives rise to an array of detrimental consequences for young girls, encompassing neonatal and maternal mortality as well as premature pregnancies, it inflicts a substantial toll on society. This can aptly be termed a 'social burden'. As this burden escalates, it precipitates considerable disruption in public life.

Media outlets repeatedly report instances of girls under the age of 18 succumbing during childbirth, or newborns perishing due to the unpreparedness of their underage mothers. It is evident that socioeconomic and health burdens are escalating and child marriage is a conspicuous contributor to this overarching social burden.

Hence, child marriage is undeniably a public issue, necessitating the government's formulation and execution of judicious policies to curtail its prevalence and mitigate its adverse ramifications.

However, a pivotal question arises: How can one determine which policies are efficacious in addressing child marriage?

This is precisely where evidence assumes a pivotal role. In the context of child marriage, policy researchers and advisors are tasked with identifying evidence from robust scientific studies to ascertain the most effective intervention strategies.

Evidential insights could lead to recommended interventions such as conditional cash transfers (where the government provides financial incentives to impoverished households on the condition that they refrain from marrying off their underage daughters until they reach 18 years of age) or empowering young girls with skills that enable them to engage in income-generating activities. Policy researchers would advocate for the adoption of these corrective measures by the government to combat child marriage.

The foundation of this approach lies in extensive research that identifies the most efficacious interventions for reducing child marriage. By faithfully executing these measures, Bangladesh can expect a transformative impact.

Issues arise when the policymaking process overlooks the role of evidence. The antithesis of evidence-based policymaking can aptly be labelled 'policy-based evidence,' wherein policymakers predetermine their desired outcomes and subsequently attempt to marshal evidence to validate their preconceived decisions.

Instances where evidence takes a backseat often culminate in policy failures and the squandering of resources. It is important to note, however, that while evidence constitutes a pivotal aspect, it doesn't encapsulate the entire policymaking narrative.

We acknowledge that policymaking is inherently a political endeavour involving various stakeholders within the policy ecosystem, each pursuing their own interests. Policymakers find themselves navigating through a landscape replete with contested values and divergent interests, which further complicates the decision-making process. There are instances when a consensus on the definition of the 'problem' remains elusive, and policymakers may grapple to arrive at agreeable interventions.

Furthermore, the selection of evidence, especially 'legitimate evidence', carries inherent political underpinnings. The intricacies are indeed profound.

Nonetheless, these complexities do not dilute the potency of evidence-based policymaking. To begin with, evidence can serve as a counterbalance against the vested interests of influential actors who seek to champion their favoured interventions.

Prioritising evidence helps steer decisions towards greater objectivity, given that evidence adheres to stringent scientific protocols. Additionally, in situations where policymakers confront uncertainty or hesitancy in determining policy courses, evidence serves as a guiding light. Decisions grounded in high-quality evidence consistently outshine those informed solely by conventional wisdom.

Moreover, public policies occasionally have unintended repercussions. Evidence effectively mitigates this risk.

Evidence-based policymaking is invaluable in assessing policy interventions' efficacy, gauged against well-defined objectives and criteria, thereby fostering transparency and accountability.

Lastly, evidence lays the groundwork for comprehending optimal interventions and their mechanisms that yield desired outcomes. This knowledge is invaluable, as successful practices can be replicated elsewhere to achieve comparable results—an assurance that conventional wisdom often fails to provide.

Prioritising evidence necessitates unwavering political resolve. This is where the government emerges as the linchpin. Policymakers must grasp that the opinions of those subject to interventions, while insightful, do not constitute evidence.

Public sentiment is invaluable for policy making, but it must be complemented by evidence derived from rigorous scientific research, rigorously adhering to robust protocols that validate the impact of interventions on desired outcomes.

Simultaneously, a conscious effort to prioritise evidence in policy making deliberations is imperative. Both of these dimensions demand an active role from the government—an indispensable protagonist.

We advocate for the government to undertake this pivotal role with dedication. For society to optimally benefit from its investments in research, prioritising evidence in policy making stands out as the most promising avenue. This approach can achieve a thoughtful equilibrium between public opinion and evidence, fostering policies that genuinely serve societal interests.

Md Zobayer Hossain, a Youth Policy Forum Fellow and an Assistant Professor of Development Studies at Khulna University.

Nusanta Samayel Audri is a YPF member.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.