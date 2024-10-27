It is high time we address the woes of Bangladeshi workers

In the country's industrial areas, workers often engage in protests and movements for better wages and basic rights. Photo: TBS

Following the fall of the Awami League government in the July Uprising, ready-made garment workers in Savar-Ashulia and Gazipur's industrial hubs have been protesting for overdue salaries, better wages, and two-day weekends.

On 27 October, Champa Khatun, a female garment worker who was injured in a clash with law enforcement in Ashulia on 23 October, died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

On 30 September, a worker named Kawsar Ahmed Khan was shot dead by law enforcement personnel in Ashulia, Dhaka, while four other workers suffered gunshot injuries, and at least 30 others were wounded.

On 17 September, in Savar's Zirabo area, another worker lost her life, and over 50 others were injured during a clash involving two garment factory workers.

Labour unrest is not new to Bangladesh. In the country's industrial areas, workers often engage in protests and movements for better wages and basic rights, and these incidents frequently escalate into clashes. Law enforcement responses, including baton charges and, at times, open fire, have become a disturbing routine. Such responses violate human rights and have attracted attention on platforms like the United Nations Human Rights Council's Universal Periodic Review (UPR), where various countries expressed concern and recommended that Bangladesh improve its human rights practices, particularly around freedom of assembly.

Yet, the violent crackdowns on workers' movements persist, raising the question: are workers being treated as "labour" rather than as human beings?

Global indifference and local realities

The exploitation of workers is, unfortunately, a global phenomenon, yet the situation in Bangladesh is particularly dire. Despite the enactment of the Labour Act 2006 to protect Bangladeshi workers' rights, the law remains largely theoretical, its provisions rarely applied in practice. This law outlines numerous rights, but they are often inaccessible to the very workers it aims to protect.

For instance, Section 46(1) of the Labour Act grants eight weeks of paid maternity leave before and after delivery, yet most female workers, especially in non-governmental roles, struggle to receive even a month's leave without salary deductions.

Similarly, Section 100 mandates an eight-hour workday, but in reality, workers frequently endure 10 to 12 hours of labor daily.

Bangladesh stands as one of the world's largest garment exporters, with the sector playing a vital role in its economy. According to the World Trade Organization (WTO) report "World Trade Statistics 2023: Key Insights and Trends," Bangladesh ranked second globally in readymade garment exports, securing approximately $47 billion in revenue and setting a national export record of $55.56 billion for the 2022-23 fiscal year. This success highlights the crucial role of the garment industry, which accounted for 84.58% of total export earnings.

Yet, even as the sector thrives economically, workers bear the brunt of exploitation, long hours, and low wages, with little support or recognition of their fundamental rights.

The high cost of unsafe working conditions

The frequent occurrence of workplace fatalities and injuries further highlights the plight of Bangladeshi workers. According to the Bangladesh Institute of Labor Studies (BILS), around 709 workers died in workplace accidents in 2023, with men accounting for 706 deaths and women three. The Bangladesh Occupational Safety, Health and Environment (OSHI) Foundation reports an even higher toll, noting 1,432 worker deaths and 502 injuries in 2023 alone.

Although the Labour Act's Article 214 established a Labour Court to protect workers' rights, this court has had limited impact on improving workplace safety.

The recurrence of these tragedies emphasises the severe risks that Bangladeshi workers face daily. Despite promises of reform, unsafe conditions persist, suggesting that profit often takes priority over human lives. These conditions also highlight a disturbing pattern of neglect and a system that fails to ensure the dignity, safety, and rights of its workers.

Wage-related agitations and the risk of escalation

Wage disputes are a primary source of unrest within the garment sector. Despite laws requiring wages to be paid within seven days after the end of each wage period (Section 123), many factory owners delay payments, fueling resentment among workers. Low wages, coupled with salary delays and the high cost of living, have forced workers to repeatedly take to the streets. The recent strikes are just one example of how unresolved issues in wage policies continue to create instability, causing financial and emotional strain on workers and disrupting the industry's output.

Labour unrest poses a serious threat to the garment sector's sustainability. Extended worker movements have led to the temporary shutdown of several factories, impacting productivity and international contracts. With Bangladesh's garment industry playing such a pivotal role in the economy, addressing these wage-related grievances is critical. Continued neglect could deepen the industry's crisis, tarnish Bangladesh's image globally, and, ultimately, damage the economy.

Intervention of third parties

The recent unrest has raised concerns about the involvement of external forces. Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan, Labour and Employment Adviser to the Interim Government, attributed the violence to rumours, suggesting that third parties may have incited workers by spreading false information. Some reports indicate that this "third party" may include business groups aligned with the former Awami League government, now seeking to destabilize the interim administration. If these allegations are accurate, they highlight a worrying trend of using workers' struggles as a tool for political maneuvering.

Regardless of the motivations, it is essential for the authorities to investigate and identify any actors manipulating workers for political gain. The government must act transparently to ensure that workers' protests are addressed with fairness and integrity, rather than being exploited as political leverage.

Recognizing workers as humans, not tools

The low wages paid to RMG workers, particularly amid rising living costs, are neither adequate nor sustainable. While factory owners profit substantially from the sector's growth, the workers, who are the backbone of this industry, receive minimal benefits. For an industry that contributes so significantly to the national economy, treating workers with dignity should be a priority, not an afterthought.

Every instance of labour unrest results in lost working hours and productivity; thus, resolving these conflicts is not only humane but economically prudent.

The government must act swiftly to address these issues. Immediate steps are needed to ensure timely wage payments and to adjust wages in line with inflation. Only by respecting the fundamental rights of workers can Bangladesh ensure sustainable growth within its garment sector. Recognition of workers as human beings, with intrinsic rights and dignity, must become the cornerstone of labor policies. Acknowledging their contributions is essential for fostering a stable and thriving industry.

A call for change

The garment sector's potential for growth is immense, but it hinges on a collaborative and respectful relationship between employers and workers. Failure to address the longstanding grievances of garment workers could plunge the industry into deeper crises, with far-reaching consequences for the national economy.

Workers are not mere tools of production—they are individuals with rights that deserve protection. Elevating their status from "labour" to valued human beings within the industry is not only a moral imperative but a practical necessity for long-term prosperity.

Recognising workers' rights and addressing their needs is not just a matter of compliance with international norms; it is about building a fair and resilient economy. As Bangladesh charts its path to development, ensuring that workers are respected, protected, and valued must be at the heart of this journey.

Shihab Uddin is a researcher and columnist.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.