Investing for the future to unlock financial potential

Investing in Bangladesh can yield attractive returns for investors; however, it is imperative to bear in mind the potential financial risks associated with factors like inflation, unemployment, depletion of reserves and substantial debts incurred for massive infrastructure projects.

In a joint effort, the Center for Policy Dialogue and Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies, along with Transparency International Bangladesh, have emphasised the need for a stronger regulatory structure to combat corruption and widen business prospects in Bangladesh's economy.

As per the World Bank's data indicators, Bangladesh's economy has been consistently growing at a rate of approximately 6% annually, especially in the areas of garment manufacturing, energy, infrastructure, information and communication technology (ICT), pharmaceuticals and food processing industries.

Over the last decade, Bangladesh has made impressive headway in poverty reduction, as per data from the McKinsey Global Institute and the International Finance Corporation (IFC). This success can be accredited to the country's focus on investing in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and social safety net programs. In addition, the IFC has reported an improvement in Bangladesh's business climate, making it a more appealing destination for investors. The country has also seen a significant rise in foreign exchange reserves, which acts as a safeguard against any potential external economic disruptions.

As per data from Pew Research, Bangladesh has made remarkable strides in gender equality, with women's participation in the workforce surging from 20% in 2000 to 36% in 2020. The State Government's Investment Climate Statements: Bangladesh report, published by the government, further confirms its commitment to enhancing transparency, reducing corruption, and improving the regulatory environment, which makes Bangladesh an attractive investment destination.

According to the China Global Investment Tracker, China has been one of the most significant investors in Bangladesh, with a specific focus on infrastructure projects. Additionally, the American Enterprise Institute has recommended unconventional investment approaches beyond traditional banking methods in Bangladesh.

One potential investment avenue is Bangladesh's flourishing technology sector, which has been experiencing rapid growth in recent times. With investments being made in digital infrastructure and the government launching initiatives to spur the growth of the technology sector, it presents a promising opportunity. Another option is investing in renewable energy projects, given Bangladesh's proactive promotion of renewable energy sources to meet its increasing energy demands.

It is important to acknowledge that investing in speculative ideas comes with a certain level of risk. Therefore, it is crucial for investors to conduct comprehensive research and exercise due diligence before making any investment decisions. There are several suggestions for alternative investment approaches in Bangladesh that can help to reduce risks associated with inflation and unemployment.

Investing in export-oriented industries is a viable option in Bangladesh, with textiles and apparel being a major contributor to the country's GDP, as per Bloomberg, accounting for 9.3% in the fiscal year that ended in June 2022. However, the growth of apparel shipments is expected to slow down to 24.4% in 2023 from 27.6% in the previous year, resulting in a revenue decline of $1.5 billion. This could have a significant impact on the country's economic growth, with a projected 0.8 percentage point decrease in GDP growth.

Moreover, there is stiff competition from countries like Vietnam, which could gain a larger market share. The added risk of overseas retailers cancelling existing orders due to power outages could worsen the situation. Nevertheless, these industries have demonstrated resilience during economic downturns, and investing in them can offer stable returns, even during times of uncertainty.

To mitigate the risks associated with inflation and unemployment, there are alternative ways to invest money in Bangladesh. These include investing in agriculture and food processing companies or agricultural technologies, which can provide a steady source of income. Additionally, investing in renewable energy, such as solar, wind, or hydropower, can help reduce the country's high dependence on fossil fuels, provide a hedge against energy price volatility, and contribute to a more sustainable future.

Despite concerns regarding the high debt for massive infrastructure projects, there are still opportunities to invest in specific infrastructure sectors such as energy, transportation or telecommunications. Investing in these sectors can provide stable returns while also contributing to the overall development of the country.

Investing in the stock market: The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) is the primary stock exchange in Bangladesh, which has shown remarkable growth in recent years. Investing in stocks can offer investors the opportunity to earn considerable returns on their investment, and it can also be an effective way to diversify their portfolio.

Private equity and venture capital firms have been actively funding companies in various sectors in Bangladesh, including the rapidly growing Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) payment industry.

The rise of e-commerce has been a significant driver of this growth, with BNPL payments projected to continue growing at an annual rate of 23.1% and reaching US$1,074.6 million by 2023. The BNPL Gross Merchandise Value is also expected to rise to $1,914.2 million by 2028, up from $872.7 million in 2022. This report provides an in-depth data-driven analysis of the BNPL industry, exploring market opportunities and risks across multiple retail categories. It also examines consumer behaviour and retail spending dynamics, providing valuable information for private equity and venture capital firms seeking to invest in this sector.

To promote investment potential and economic growth in Bangladesh, it is crucial to address the major obstacle of a syndicate collapsing. This practice hinders competition, stifles innovation, and reduces productivity. To combat this challenge, the Bangladeshi government has implemented various measures, including introducing new legislation and strengthening regulatory bodies. The Competition Commission of Bangladesh was established in 2016 to promote market competition and prevent anti-competitive behaviour.

Despite these efforts, Bangladesh still faces corruption challenges. According to Transparency International's Global Corruption Perception Index (CPI) 2022, Bangladesh is ranked as the 12th most corrupt country out of 180 countries worldwide and second in South Asia. This underscores the urgent need to combat corruption to attract more investments and unlock Bangladesh's full economic potential.

Nonetheless, by continuing to tackle these issues, the government can create a more favourable investment climate, attract more foreign investment, and promote sustainable economic growth.

To sum up, Bangladesh's economy has displayed remarkable resilience in recent times, making it an appealing investment destination. Although traditional banking remains a popular investment option, there are various speculative ideas worth exploring, such as investing in Bangladesh's technology sector or renewable energy initiatives. However, as with any investment, it is crucial to conduct proper research to make informed decisions.

Mohammad Mushfiqul Haque Mukit is a business analyst and researcher at the School of Accounting, Finance, Economics & Decision Sciences, Western Illinois University, United States.