International Day of Older Persons: Recognising the booming 'elderly' population and their rights

Numerous reports highlight the mental and physical abuse endured by older people in Bangladesh, along with deprivation of basic needs and societal marginalisation. File photo: TBS

Life unfolds in various stages, including infancy, childhood, adolescence, adulthood, and, inevitably, old age. Age plays a significant role in shaping activities, family dynamics, life perspectives, physical well-being and biological capacities.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) designates the age of 60 and above as the threshold for identifying older individuals.

The ageing population is an irreversible global trend

According to the UN, the global population of those aged 65 years or older is projected to more than double, increasing from 761 million in 2021 to 1.6 billion in 2050. Furthermore, the number of people aged 80 years or older is increasing even faster.

In 2021, one in 10 people worldwide were aged 65 or older. By 2050, this age group is projected to account for one in six individuals globally, as per UN predictions. The UN also predicts a significant rise in the number of older working-age individuals (aged 55 to 64), from 723 million in 2021 to 1,075 million in 2050. This may eventually reach 1,218 million by 2100.

The latest population census of Bangladesh shows that the percentage of older people rose from 7.47% in 2011 to 9.29% in the last year. Disturbingly, numerous reports highlight the mental and physical abuse endured by older people in Bangladesh, along with deprivation of basic needs and societal marginalisation.

Modern society often favours nuclear families, making it challenging for elderly parents to find their place within their children's households. Moreover, many elderly parents prefer to remain in their rural settings, leading to a life of solitude and vulnerability.

Older individuals are integral to society, providing support and wisdom to their descendants. However, in their later years, some seniors endure significant hardships in developed and underdeveloped societies.

Reports and articles have shed light on their victimisation through forced labour, caretaking responsibilities, inadequate nutrition, substandard housing, lack of proper clothing and insufficient medical care. Pressure often forces them to relinquish their assets to their heirs, leaving some senior citizens with no choice but to seek refuge in old-age homes.

Recognising the plight of older individuals, the government of Bangladesh has declared them senior citizens of the state, advocating for their social security, dignity and overall well-being. The Bangladesh parliament has passed the "Parents Care Act, 2013," to provide social security and improved living conditions for senior citizens.

Additionally, the Social Service Directorate of Bangladesh reports that approximately 5.8 million older people receive old age allowances through the social safety nets programme, with a total allocation of Tk4,205.96 crore in the national budget.

The government has also initiated a project to establish "Six Old Homes in Six Divisions" under the Ministry of Social Welfare, providing better shelter and services to older citizens.

The constitution of Bangladesh, specifically in Part II, Article 15, emphasises the fundamental responsibility of the state to ensure planned economic growth, an increase in productive forces and an improvement in the material and cultural standard of living for all citizens. This includes the right to social security, encompassing public assistance for those facing undeserved hardship due to unemployment, illness, disability, widowhood, orphanhood or old age.

The International Day of Older Persons serves as an annual reminder of the need to increase global awareness of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and to foster commitments among all stakeholders to safeguard the rights and dignity of current and future generations of older individuals worldwide. This day emphasises building solidarity among generations and promoting intergenerational partnerships.

A brief timeline

Since 1991, the first day of October has been celebrated as the International Day of Older Persons, a day of global significance recognised by the United Nations General Assembly through resolution 45/106 in 1990.

Recognition of human rights, particularly for the elderly, began in 1982 with the United Nations Assembly on Ageing, adopting resolution 37/51 in support of the Vienna International Plan of Action on Ageing.

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) is a seminal document adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on 10 December 1948. In 1999, it was declared the "International Year of Older Persons" with the theme "Towards a Society for All Ages."

This year's theme is "Fulfilling the Promises of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights for Older Persons: Across Generations."

Md Zahid Hossain is an elderly rights researcher and Lecturer at the Department of Political Science, Barishal Cadet College, Bangladesh.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.