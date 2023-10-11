International Day of the Girl Child: Where do our girls work?

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Hiding modestly in the depths of Hazaribagh, Dhaka, Gojmohal was once a part of the booming tannery industry of the country. It was a bustling neighbourhood that housed working-class people employed in the numerous tanneries and factories strewn across Hazaribagh.

Inexorably, the boom in the economic activity of the tannery industry at the heart of the country's populous capital permeated the city's atmosphere and trickled down its rivers in the form of pollution. The first step towards the colossal drive to relocate the tanneries from Hazaribagh to Savar came from a High Court order in 2009. Since then, a majority of factories have left.

Gojmohal is still home to hundreds of families. With only the vestiges of the leather industry remaining, how do these families survive? This question inevitably leads to the uncomfortable truth that hides with Gojmohal behind the ostentations of Dhaka – Bangladesh's youngest factory workers.

While much of the formal leather sector has moved away from the area, the grossly unregulated informal sector, consisting of small, unsupervised factories, is a common sight there. Child labour takes its most dangerous forms in these factories, and Gojmohal's girl children are glueing shoes and stitching leather bags inside them.

The BRAC Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD) has been working with international partners under the Child Labour: Action-Research-Innovation in South and South-Eastern Asia (CLARISSA), a global consortium dedicated to finding solutions to minimise the risks faced by working children across Bangladesh and Nepal.

Gojmohal is the focal point for CLARISSA's Cash Plus programme – a social protection intervention that provides universal and unconditional cash transfers alongside community mobilisation to 1,800 families in the area. Over the course of several months, BIGD researchers have been closely monitoring the impact of these interventions on the local conditions there. In the process, we discovered the rarely-told individual stories of the children there, half of whom are female.

I will never forget the first child I spoke to in Gojmohal. I was lost, wandering in the narrow lanes for what felt like an eternity before she found me and led me to her house. She lived with five family members in a tiny room in a half-constructed building that housed at least 70 other families cramped inside single rooms.

She was a shy sixteen-year-old who had once dropped out of school and only recently returned following the intervention. She worked in a small factory that produced leather gloves – she handled sharp needles and knives on which she cut her hands open regularly.

When I asked her about her dreams, she had nothing to say. Instead, she worried that she would have to work extra hours now to be able to pay her tuition.

Over time, I was acquainted with several other girls, none over 18, who worked in factories with the most hazardous conditions. One of them told me she would often faint in the shoe factory where she worked because of the strong, lingering smell of chemicals. Another experienced an allergic reaction to these chemicals and developed skin diseases that her family could not afford to treat.

Some of these girls went to school, and some did not. Regardless, none of them seemed to dream big because they knew their fates were sealed.

The migration of the tanneries and the COVID-19 lockdowns have collaboratively driven the informal leather sector into losses. To cut costs, these factories now rely on the labour of vulnerable young children who work at every step of the production chain, handling heavy machinery and breathing in poison.

Often, the adults of the households, struggling to find stable work, have to rely on their children's income. The extensivity of child labour in Gojmohal is such that it has become an integral part of the local economy. It is this integrality of the system that makes its dismantling complex.

Complexities are magnified when we cannot see what causes them. The young girls in Gojmohal are hidden from sight behind the elusiveness of the informal sector. The informal leather sector, important in its own right in the domestic market, also feeds into the formal sector in several ways.

Many of the small factories in Gojmohal are subcontractors to larger, more "regulated" ones. Even when they only produce for the local markets, these factories are part of an informal economy that is a sizable portion of Bangladesh's gross domestic product (GDP). Yet the rights of these hidden children are seldom rallied for. On the occasion of the International Day of the Girl Child, it is only just that their stories are brought to light.

One of the children I interviewed showed me a pair of shoes she had made for herself with leftover pieces of leather she had gathered from her workplace. No more than fourteen, she exuded a certain kind of confidence that only comes when one takes on the responsibility of becoming a provider and succeeds at it.

Her mother worked as a domestic helper, and her father sold herbal medicines on the streets, and both made little money. When the father confessed that having his daughter work got them out of years of debt, he did not seem very proud because he could not look me in the eye.

Like most aspects of human society, the necessity of child labour is not black or white. In a less-than-ideal world, it is a means of survival for the poorest families. How would their families survive if the hidden industries that employ children were to be shut down today? It does not, however, mean there is nothing to be done for these girls and boys.

We now know that the worst of child labour happens in the shadows. An important question to ask, therefore, is if policy advocates are looking in the right place. While the formal sector, the "visible" part of the industry, is easier to engage and negotiate with, the informal sector, consisting of small businesses and subcontractors, needs to enter the conversation.

When the perfect solution is not available, we can compromise and ensure that these children get better wages and that their workplaces are safe with enough sunlight and ventilation. Locating these businesses can be difficult because the stigma and fear of getting caught drives their owners further out of reach.

With the right focus and strategy, it is possible to bring these businesses into dialogue and ensure safe working conditions for the children. In addition, large industries and global brands that stand on a moral high ground should be challenged and critiqued equally for profiting from these small local businesses. Accountability is often a far cry from where these children belong, but now and then, we see glimmers of hope.

Raisa Rownak is a Research Associate at the BRAC Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD), BRAC University.

