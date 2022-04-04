The importance of social-emotional learning

Social-emotional learning (SEL) is a type of learning that focuses on developing self-awareness and interpersonal skills essential for navigating life settings, including school, work, relationships, and community.

An individual who possesses these skills is better able to cope with life challenges and benefit in many areas of life, such as academically, professionally, and socially. As the name implies, SEL also focuses on developing skills required to positively interact and relate to others, emotion awareness and regulation, and communication with others.

According to the Collaborative for Academic Social and Emotional Learning (CASEL), there are five core SEL competencies: self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, relationship skills and responsible decision making.

As we live in a world with others, it is essential to first and foremost be aware of and understand who we are as individuals. SEL is important because who we are as a person drives our thoughts, feelings, and actions.

When an individual is self-aware, they can recognise their own beliefs, achievements, abilities, and personal growth areas. Part of being aware of oneself is managing yourself regarding your feelings, thoughts, and actions.

Knowing how to self-manage allows us to display our emotions healthily, focus on tasks and responsibilities, know when to stop or start, know when to avoid potentially dangerous situations, and make choices that are beneficial to our life.

Since we do not live in isolation, knowing social norms and existing alongside other people regardless of their background is of great value. If people went about doing what they want, say whatever they want without care and concern for others, the world would be a chaotic and even more challenging place to live.

Being aware of how to relate to others is an essential life skill. The family is where socialisation starts, and skills begin to be taught. Sometimes parents and the family circle teach these explicitly. However, many times, these lessons are implicit.

Being intentional about including SEL in the home and school settings is vital. Schools are where children spend a lot of time with others, growing and learning. Research has shown that making SEL a part of daily learning positively correlates with students being more successful as students both in academics and as individuals.

A great SEL program encourages students to better understand emotions, demonstrate empathy for others, be confident and assertive, make informed decisions, solve problems and coexist peacefully with others.

Understanding what constitutes a healthy relationship is important. It allows us to initially have a healthy relationship with ourselves before others. It will enable us to navigate conversations and situations pleasantly and productively.

Even when there are differences in opinion, these can be expressed without causing harm to the other people around. It teaches us about personal boundaries, respecting our own and those of others. Recognising the value of loving and prioritising caring for yourself, in turn, leads to being able to care for others and having meaningful relationships with others in various settings.

In life, we make many decisions ranging from the simpler ones such as "to eat a green or red apple" to bigger, possibly life-altering ones such as "do I relocate to another country or not?". Regardless of the weight of the decision, possessing good decision-making skills allows us to navigate life with less stress. All these attributes can be significantly developed with ongoing social-emotional learning.

So, take a pause and reflect on the SEL in your own life – direct or indirect. Take a moment to think about how you can encourage social and emotional skills acquisition in your daily interactions and make it a priority. Each of us has a role to play to contribute to a world that is socially and emotionally aware of ourselves and others around us.

