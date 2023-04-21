The IMF response to banking failures

The financial industry is currently experiencing a tumultuous period, as evidenced by the recent string of failures of several prominent banking institutions, namely Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature in the United States, and Credit Suisse in Europe. The aftershocks of these collapses are still being felt, with the instability of bank stocks such as First Republic and Germany's Deutsche Bank causing anxiety among investors. The situation has yet to stabilise, and it remains to be seen how the banking industry will fare in the coming months.

Following an emergency takeover of Credit Suisse by Swiss rival UBS, Deutsche Bank shares have plummeted, sparking fears that it could be the next financial institution to fail. This worrisome development has led to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stepping in to address concerns about Deutsche Bank, assuring the public that the bank remains "very profitable", and that there is "no reason to be concerned".

Despite this, it remains to be seen whether these comments will be sufficient to quell the market panic that has been rife in the banking sector since the collapse of SVB.

The banking sector's current predicament serves as a clear indication that the transition of the global financial system from low-interest rates to a high-rate environment is accompanied by a period of adaptation that can be especially difficult for banks, as they must adjust their business models to accommodate the changing landscape. This can involve reducing risk-taking behaviour, shifting their focus to more stable sources of revenue, and implementing cost-cutting measures.

However, if banks fail to adapt to the new environment, the consequences can be severe, and the difficulties encountered throughout this adaptation process may result in amplified repercussions or even a substantial economic catastrophe. The financial crisis of 2008 was a prime example of what can happen when financial institutions take on too much risk and fail to manage their balance sheets effectively. The resulting economic downturn had far-reaching consequences that were felt around the world.

During a speech delivered in Beijing, Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), pointed out some encouraging "green shoots" that indicate the global economy is showing signs of revival.

These positive developments include the improved economic growth projections for China, which has lifted some of the Covid-19 restrictions imposed last year. The resulting robust rebound in the Chinese economy is expected to translate to roughly one-third of the global growth in 2023, providing a much-needed boost to the world economy.

It is worth noting that the IMF's economic growth forecasts in January were largely influenced by China's reopening, which bodes well for the global economy this year. However, the recent banking crisis has brought to light the dicey nature of financial stability.

As such, Georgieva has issued a cautionary warning to governments worldwide to remain vigilant and keep a close watch on the resilience of their economies against the backdrop of an increasingly uncertain environment.

While addressing policymakers in China, the IMF's chief implored them to implement measures to reorient their economy and shift towards a growth trajectory propelled by consumption. She said that adopting such a model would yield several benefits, including a more resilient system that is less reliant on debt and better equipped to tackle climate change.

Furthermore, Georgieva emphasised the need for reforms that would level the playing field between private-sector entities and state-owned enterprises.

According to her, the ongoing efforts to recover from the pandemic and the consequences of the Ukraine war are expected to persist and continue to weigh heavily on the global economy throughout the year.

However, the biggest threat to the economy may lie in the careful balancing act that central banks around the world are performing. They are attempting to reduce inflation without causing their economies to come to a standstill. Georgieva commended governments for their actions in mitigating the effects of a banking crisis earlier this month. Nevertheless, she pointed out that the banking difficulties highlight the tremendous challenges that central banks face.

SVB and other banks have benefited greatly from low-interest rates, which favour investments in long-term bonds. However, the sudden shift in monetary policy over the past year, led by the Federal Reserve, has caused those investments to resemble liabilities more than assets. This abrupt shift in monetary policy led to a classic bank run, which was more driven by psychology than the Fed's monetary policy.

The collapse has raised questions about whether further interest rate hikes are justifiable, given that other banks may have similar holdings. Additionally, it has raised doubts about whether the Fed's commitment to reducing inflation is causing more harm than good.

The managing director of the IMF has cautioned that the outlook for the global economy has been further aggravated by the banking crisis in both the United States and Europe, thereby amplifying the likelihood of a more massive financial catastrophe.

In light of this development, Georgieva has urged the international community to remain vigilant and alert as the prevalence of more instability and uncertainty could considerably impede the efforts of central banks around the world to minimise inflationary pressures without precipitating an economic recession, thereby rendering their task even more difficult and challenging than it already is.

That being said, the IMF is fully confident that policymakers in the United States are undertaking the necessary measures to tackle the situation at hand. It's worth noting that the United States, one of the 190 member countries of the IMF, is the largest shareholder in the organisation, which consistently monitors economic progress across its constituents.

"The IMF welcomes the decisive steps taken by the Federal Reserve, FDIC, and US Treasury to address the systemic risks arising from recent bank failures in the US," the IMF said in an emailed statement to Reuters. To avert a possible widespread bank run, US regulators are engaged in a race against time, working assiduously to identify and implement viable solutions. As officials strive to address this precarious situation, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has stated that they are focusing on safeguarding depositors.

Similarly in Europe, European Central Bank (ECB) Vice President Luis de Guindos expressed his concerns about potential real-world consequences on business and growth. According to him, the EU's central bank is apprehensive that the problems plaguing the banking sector may lead to reduced growth and subdued inflation.

In an interview with the Business Post, de Guindos disclosed that the ECB's impression is that such issues would result in tighter credit standards across the euro area. He added that these factors could have a ripple effect on the economy, ultimately leading to lower growth and inflation.

Moreover, the aftermath of Brexit has created a challenging trade-off between low growth and high inflation, creating a predicament for central bankers in the UK when it comes to increasing interest rates. The current outlook presents a complex scenario that requires careful consideration and strategic planning.

Regulators in Switzerland also find themselves grappling with a multitude of issues. Among the most pressing of these is the mounting public pressure for accountability in the wake of the significant financial support provided to the bank prior to its emergency merger with fellow Swiss institution, UBS.

The controversies surrounding the bailout have only served to amplify the echoes of the global financial crisis that arose from the collapse of major financial institutions in both the United States and Switzerland. This has only served to intensify the scrutiny of regulators, who must now navigate a complex web of financial, political and public pressures in a very challenging landscape.

The financial distress in all these countries and the global uncertainty is pushing for slower growth, and according to the IMF managing director, slower growth would have devastating consequences for low-income nations, making it even harder for them to catch up. She stated that "poverty and hunger could further increase, a dangerous trend that was started by the Covid-19 crisis."

Her comments come ahead of next week's spring meetings of the IMF and the World Bank in Washington, where policymakers will discuss the most pressing issues facing the global economy.

Central banks around the world are currently raising interest rates to combat inflation, banks are failing one after another and an ongoing debt crisis is taking place in emerging economies, preventing them from developing. The annual gathering of the IMF and the World Bank is taking place amidst these challenges, policymakers will definitely be seeking to devise practical solutions to promote economic growth and stability while mitigating the impact of these obstacles.

Consequently, the discussion at the IMF and the World Bank will most likely be focused on analysing these problems in-depth and identifying sustainable and effective strategies to overcome these economic difficulties. The goal is to come up with concrete measures that can help minimise the risks to global economic growth and stability, thereby supporting the efforts of financial institutions and emerging economies to achieve sustainable development.

M Kabir Hassan is a professor of finance at the University of New Orleans, USA.

Ayoub Ghalim is a PhD student at the University of New Orleans, USA.

