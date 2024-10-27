How Vitamin D can help prevent dengue

Each year, the death toll keeps rising from dengue fever in Bangladesh. Photo: TBS

Dengue fever, caused by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, remains a serious public health issue in tropical and subtropical regions, including Bangladesh, where the risk of outbreaks looms large each year. Each year, the death toll keeps rising from dengue fever.

This year, the total number of cases in Bangladesh rose to 54,702 till 25 October; while 269 deaths from dengue disease were reported. Last year, the country recorded 1,705 dengue-related deaths and a total of 3,21,179 dengue cases.

With no specific antiviral treatment available and only limited vaccine efficacy, the focus has now shifted to supportive therapies and preventive strategies. Recent studies highlight the promising role of micronutrients—particularly Vitamin D—in modulating immune responses to dengue virus (DENV) infection.

As an adjunctive approach, Vitamin D could offer new hope in both managing and preventing severe cases of dengue.

Vitamin D and immune modulation

Vitamin D is traditionally known for its role in maintaining bone health, but its impact on the immune system is also substantial. It supports both innate and adaptive immunity, reducing the risk of infections and chronic inflammation.

Specifically, Vitamin D promotes the production of antimicrobial peptides like cathelicidin and defensins, which play an important role in combating pathogens, including viruses. This immune-boosting property is crucial, as dengue virus requires a robust immune response to mitigate its effects.

A growing body of evidence supports Vitamin D's role in influencing immune response to viral infections, including dengue. Studies show that low levels of Vitamin D correlate with increased vulnerability to viral infections and heightened inflammation, both critical factors in dengue's pathophysiology.

Vitamin D may help mitigate the severe immune response associated with dengue, potentially reducing the risk of complications like dengue hemorrhagic fever (DHF) or dengue shock syndrome (DSS). By modulating immune responses, Vitamin D might allow the body to fight the virus more effectively without triggering excessive inflammation.

Vitamin D and the cytokine storm in Dengue

A telling sign of severe dengue infection is the "cytokine storm," where an uncontrolled immune response releases a flood of cytokines, leading to intense inflammation and tissue damage.

This overreaction is a primary cause of complications in dengue, often escalating cases to critical levels. Research suggests that Vitamin D helps to regulate cytokine expression, particularly by reducing pro-inflammatory cytokines like IL-6, TNF-α, and IFN-γ. These cytokines are typically elevated in severe dengue cases, contributing to systemic inflammation.

Supporting this perspective, a 2018 randomized controlled trial showed that dengue patients who received Vitamin D supplementation had lower circulating levels of these pro-inflammatory cytokines compared to the placebo group.

This finding implies that maintaining adequate Vitamin D levels during infection may reduce the immune system's overactivation, lessening the likelihood of severe disease progression. While further research is required, the potential to prevent cytokine storms marks a significant step in developing effective dengue treatments.

The role of Vitamin D in vascular integrity

Vascular leakage is another characteristic symptom of dengue, leading to plasma leakage, hemorrhage, and, in severe cases, shock. This condition occurs as the virus weakens the endothelial cells lining blood vessels, causing fluid to escape into surrounding tissues.

Vitamin D, known for its anti-inflammatory and immune-regulatory properties, plays a role in maintaining vascular integrity. By stabilizing endothelial cells, Vitamin D may help prevent or reduce the vascular leakage associated with severe dengue complications.

In the context of public health, ensuring adequate Vitamin D intake could be a preventive measure to strengthen vascular resilience, potentially reducing the incidence of life-threatening complications. This function of Vitamin D adds another dimension to its utility in the fight against dengue, particularly in areas where access to advanced medical care may be limited.

Vitamin D deficiency: A risk factor for severe dengue?

Research exploring the connection between Vitamin D deficiency and severe dengue outcomes is still in its early stages, yet preliminary findings suggest an association. For instance, a study in Southeast Asia indicated that dengue patients with low Vitamin D levels were more likely to experience severe complications such as DSS and DHF.

Given the prevalence of Vitamin D deficiency in dengue-endemic areas, these findings highlight a crucial area for preventive healthcare.

Routine Vitamin D screening in dengue-prone regions could become a valuable preventive strategy, particularly during peak mosquito seasons. Addressing deficiencies through supplementation or dietary interventions might help reduce the likelihood of severe dengue outcomes. While more conclusive evidence is needed, promoting adequate Vitamin D levels offers a relatively low-cost, accessible measure to improve resilience against dengue.

Preventive potential and future directions

With mounting evidence supporting the immune-modulating effects of Vitamin D, public health initiatives might benefit from addressing Vitamin D deficiency in dengue-endemic areas. This approach could involve Vitamin D supplementation programs or promoting Vitamin D-rich foods, such as fatty fish, fortified dairy products, and eggs.

While these measures may not prevent dengue virus infection itself, they could potentially reduce the severity of the disease and the incidence of complications.

Further clinical trials are essential to confirm the effectiveness of Vitamin D supplementation in reducing dengue severity and mortality. Future research should also aim to establish optimal dosing and timing for Vitamin D administration during dengue infection. These findings would be critical in guiding public health policies, offering a clear roadmap for interventions to help at-risk populations better withstand dengue outbreaks.

A broader perspective on Vitamin D as a health strategy

Beyond dengue, Vitamin D's immune-supporting properties could have broader implications for global health. Infections like Covid-19 have underscored the importance of maintaining a strong immune system to prevent severe disease outcomes.

The lessons learned from Vitamin D's impact on dengue could therefore inform strategies for managing other infectious diseases. For countries grappling with multiple public health challenges, ensuring that citizens achieve adequate Vitamin D levels may serve as a foundational step in fostering a healthier, more resilient population.

In addition to its benefits against infectious diseases, Vitamin D also promotes general well-being by supporting bone health, mood regulation, and cardiovascular function. Public awareness campaigns that emphasize these benefits could encourage healthier lifestyles and preventive practices, ultimately reducing the burden of deficiency-related health issues.

The battle against dengue requires a multifaceted approach that combines vector control, vaccination, and supportive therapies. With its immune-modulating and anti-inflammatory effects, Vitamin D holds promise as an adjunctive therapy in reducing the severity of dengue fever.

Addressing Vitamin D deficiency in dengue-endemic populations, like in Bangladesh, could offer a cost-effective strategy to complement existing preventive measures, potentially saving lives and improving patient outcomes. Public health authorities might consider Vitamin D supplementation programs as part of a comprehensive strategy to enhance resilience against dengue and, by extension, other infectious diseases.

Raisa Mehzabeen is a student of the Department of Food And Nutrition at the Govt. College of Applied Human Science.

