How sustainable transportation can curb pollution and enhance urban mobility

Sustainable transportation is an integral part of sustainable development. There are some significant differences between traditional transportation management and sustainable transport management. These differences can manifest in management, policy differences, and differences in planning.

Sustainable transportation is important for adapting to a competitive economy as well as advancing regional development. It affects the quality of human life and economic growth.

Sustainable transportation and city mobility are interdependent. Most people live in cities. Those who used to live in villages are now moving to cities. Some for a better life, some for work.

Sustainable transport is about the dynamics of city life as it is about the dynamics of development. Sustainable transportation is a broad topic of transportation that describes the impact of sustainable social, environmental and climate.

On the other hand, Sustainable movement is a chronic process. The main goal of the sustainable movement is to find urban centres with low pollution indicators.

A superior road safety indicator and a place where bicycles and pedestrians can travel without any complications. This healthy environment can reduce pollution and allow citizens to move around in quality public transport.

And if we determine the mobility of the city with sustainable transportation, the quality of life of the citizens in the cities will improve. Sustainable transportation is essential for the mobility of the city and it will lead to a sustainable city.

The aspects of sustainable transportation include carbon-neutral fuels, electric vehicles, green vehicles, plug-in hybrids, road traffic safety, transportation demand management. Looking at these aspects of sustainable transportation, it can be seen that if a sustainable environment is ensured, mobility in the city will increase.

The prosperity of the transport system, prevention of environmental pollution, traffic safety, reduction of emissions of carbon-di-oxide and other harmful substances will have a positive impact on the environment.

The transportation system has a significant impact on the environment as well. With global energy consumption and carbon dioxide emissions ranging from 20% to 25%, much of the pollution in the environment is due to transportation.

Contaminants found in diesel emissions include fine particulate matter, nitrogen oxides, hydrocarbons, organic toxins and polynuclear aromatics. Pollution from petrol, octane and CNG-powered vehicles includes idol carbon monoxide and idol hydrocarbons. These particles increase the risk of cancer, heart disease, asthma, shortness of breath, lung dysfunction, etc. in the human body.

So, sustainable transportation will be beneficial for the environment as well and many countries are taking initiatives to ensure that.

For instance, diesel cars in the UK have fallen by 40% and the UK government says that the sale of diesel cars and vans will stop by 2040 and electric cars will become more mainstream.

The state of California in the United States can be a good example in this case. At the moment about 3,50,000 electric vehicles are being used in California. The state aims to have about 1.5 million electric cars on its roads by 2025 to minimise carbon emissions.

The United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) estimates that 2.4 million people die prematurely due to outdoor air pollution. Particularly dangerous to health are black carbon emissions, a component of particulate matter that is a known cause of respiratory and carcinogenic diseases and a significant contributor to global climate change.

The connection between greenhouse gas emissions and particulate matter means we need to increasingly invest in low-level carbon transport at the local level - both reducing emission levels and mitigating climate change; and improving public health through improved air quality.

In Dhaka city, we see a lot of unfit vehicles that pollute the air. The toxins emitted from these vehicles are entering the human body.

They say that to control the emission of fine particles, a constant speed of more than 60 kilometres per hour is required. But it is not possible to achieve this speed in congested cities.

On the other hand, traffic jams are one of the biggest obstacles in busy city life. Citizens face a lot of trouble reaching their respective destination in time due to traffic jams.

Sustainable transportation systems will make a huge difference in the lives of urban people.

The current government is working towards ensuring sustainable transportation across the country. New roads, highways, bridges, and train lines are being built.

At the same time, the traffic congestion in the city will be reduced with the advent of Metro Rail. As a result, the wheel of the country's economy will be in motion, goods will be transported in less time and at the same time, the working hours of the city dwellers will be saved from being wasted.

Lastly, sustainable transportation systems are the mirror of positive contribution to the environment, society and economy. If we can bring stability to the transport system, it will be transformed into sustainable transport and the country's flow will be widespread with positive fresh and green oxygen.

The author is a student of the University of Dhaka and can be reached at asmsozib@gmail.com

