How much blood can you camouflage?

Students engage in argument with police officers as the police fire teargas during the dummy coffin rally of quota reform protesters at the University of Dhaka on 17 July, 2024 in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Photo: Nayem Ali/TBS

Just yesterday evening, I was on my way home on a rickshaw in front of Sakura, when two jeeps approached, and almost instinctively, I pulled out my "press" card from my bag.

As we took the same U-turn, a chill ran down my spine.

This is what they have done to us – instilled a fear so profound that it paralyses.

The oppressive presence of authority has gripped the nation. But this tool only breeds fear. And fear breaks, too.

Fear remains for those of us who have always been shielded from the worst, but for those who have lost loved ones, that feeling has transformed into anger and frustration, for the uniforms seen in the streets and for power itself.

In recent weeks, Bangladesh has witnessed a surge of student protests demanding justice and reforms. The government's response has been severe, marked by police brutality and military deployment.

There have also been those who stepped in to take advantage of the chaos to further their own agenda, provoking the strengthening of a "crackdown".

The once vibrant streets are now deserted, the despair palpable. The government's attempts to curb dissent are evident. But the movement restriction and the prevailing internet outage served to isolate people and prevent the spread of information.

The accounts of the people who were present during the violence paint a grim picture.

The situation has been exacerbated by an indifference of those who matter, a manifestation of the "banality of evil", a concept famously explored by Hannah Arendt.

It describes how ordinary individuals can commit atrocious acts simply by following orders and conforming to a corrupt system.

In the past few days, this banality has reared its ugly head in the form of a chilling lack of empathy and accountability.

The banality of evil is at play when the power structures allow such brutality to be normalised, excusing actions that should be condemned.

While fear prevails, for those who have lost someone, it has transformed into frustration.

The deep-seated anger for the perpetrators symbolises the current oppression. This anger isn't for what someone wears, or what colours they sport, but for the power these represent; the power that has been used to inflict pain and suffering.

Many, tasked with protecting, have now themselves become symbols of oppression and violence.

The brutal crackdowns have left a permanent scar on the nation's psyche. Hospitals in Dhaka are overwhelmed, struggling to treat the injured. The call for accountability grows louder each day.

In this instance, with the country at a standstill amid shouts ringing through neighbourhoods in the dead of the night, the fear it brings is not sustainable. When fear is the only tool of control, it inevitably fractures.

As I sat in that rickshaw, clutching my 'press' card (as if that's going to save anyone), I realised the profound impact of this fear.

It is a fear that chills the bones, a fear that silences voices, and a fear that, eventually, gives birth to resistance.

The blood that stains is a testament to the suffering inflicted upon the people. It is a stark reminder that the power wielded by those who have it comes at a devastating human cost.

In the end, the blood camouflaged by layers of rhetoric is a symbol of a broken system. It is a system that thrives on fear, but how long can it carry the weight of its own brutality?

