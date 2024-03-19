How to make sure your family business outlives you

Illustration: TBS

Transitioning leadership and responsibilities in a family business from one generation to the next can be really challenging, but with careful planning and execution, it can be managed smoothly. Here are some guidelines for senior family business leaders to consider when involving the next generation in family business.

Start early

Start involving the next generation early. As early as you practically can.

Offer young family members opportunities to gain experience and prove themselves within the business. This can include internships, mentorship programs, and rotational assignments in different departments.

Clearly outline the roles, responsibilities, and expectations for the next generation within the business. This helps to manage expectations and avoid misunderstandings down the line.

Stay true to the core values

Revisit your values with your next generation family members. Every family business has its own unique culture and ethos. By teaching the right values, the cultural continuity of the business is maintained, ensuring that it stays true to its roots even as it evolves.

Values-based leadership fosters trust among employees, customers, and other stakeholders. It contributes to building a strong reputation for the business, which is essential for long-term success and growth.

Recognize that values may need to evolve over time to remain relevant in a changing business landscape. Encourage flexibility while staying true to the core principles that define the family business's identity.

Foster open communication

Foster an environment of open communication where all family members feel comfortable expressing their ideas, concerns, and aspirations for the business. This includes listening to the perspectives of both the older and younger generations.

Embrace the fresh perspectives and ideas that the younger generation brings to the table. Encourage innovation and creativity within the business, and be open to trying new approaches.

Clear communication ensures that two very important points are met in family business. First, all family members are on the same page regarding the company's vision, goals, and strategies, fostering unity and shared purpose. Also, it plays a pivotal role in conflict resolution, allowing issues to be addressed promptly and constructively to prevent discord from festering.

Develop leadership skills

Provide training and development opportunities for young family members to develop their leadership skills. This can include workshops, seminars, and leadership coaching. Implement customized leadership programs that address the delicate nuances of family businesses, emphasizing skills such as communication, consensus building, conflict resolution, succession planning, emotional intelligence, etc. Encourage family members to take ownership of projects and initiatives, while providing constructive feedback and support to nurture their growth as leaders within the business.

Plan succession

For senior family business leaders, it is indeed a very good idea to develop a formal succession plan that outlines the process for transitioning leadership from one generation to the next. This plan should be regularly reviewed and updated as needed.

Begin the conversation about succession planning and the future of the business early on. This allows for a smooth transition and gives the younger generation time to prepare.

Celebrate both generations

Recognize and celebrate the achievements of both the older and younger generations within the business. This helps to foster a sense of pride and belonging among family members.

Welcome change

Embrace change. Recognize that change is inevitable, and be willing to adapt to new ways of doing things. Embracing change can help ensure the long-term success and sustainability of the family business.

By following the above guidelines, family business leaders can effectively engage the next generation, groom them for future roles, and ensure a smooth transition of leadership from one generation to the next. By prioritizing the grooming and development of the next generation, family businesses can preserve their legacy while positioning themselves for continued success and relevance in the future.

M A Ibrahim is a family business Consultant & Executive Leadership trainer with 30 years of experience in the corporate sector, as Head of HR, and later Head of Strategy & Governance.

