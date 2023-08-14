How important is the opinion of the child in a custody battle?

Illustration: TBS

In a custody battle between a husband and wife, the custody of a child can be a complicated issue. When deciding on it, the family court has to consider different variables including the opinion of the child, the best interest of the child, the capacity of the parties and so forth, to consider.

The family court usually finds it difficult to strike the right balance between the opinion and welfare of the child and other ancillary issues. On many occasions, it has been found that the child's opinion is to stay with the mother, whereas the family court finds welfare is best secured with the father and vice versa.

Under the classical Islamic Sharia Law, if the child is male, the mother is entitled to his custody till he attains the age of seven years. On the other hand, when the child is female, the mother's right to custody continues until the daughter reaches puberty (the age range may vary in different schools and sects of Islamic law).

However, the family courts were found to rely more on the principle of best interest and welfare of the child as well as their opinion, rather than relying on age alone. This is supported in the Hadith, where our Prophet also gave preference to the opinion of the child rather than just relying on the age factor.

Our statute law also puts a particular emphasis on the voice of a minor. According to Section 17(3) of the Guardian and Wards Act: "If the minor is old enough to form an intelligent preference, the Court may consider that preference."

The International Instruments also gives special consideration to the opinion of a child. Article 12 of the Convention on the Rights of the Child states that: "1. States Parties shall assure to the child who is capable of forming his or her own views the right to express those views freely in all matters affecting the child, the views of the child being given due weight in accordance with the age and maturity of the child.

In practice, to verify the opinion of the child, the Supreme Court of Bangladesh as well as the family court usually holds a conversation with the child on camera to get a clear idea about their preferences.

It has been observed in Civil Petition For Leave to Appeal Nos.571 and 646 of 2018 that – "Article 12 of the CRC provides that the child should be permitted to express her/his views freely in matters affecting her/him. This concept is also not new since the Guardians and Wards Act, 1890 provides that if the minor is old enough to form an intelligent preference, the Court may consider that preference. It is with such provisions in mind that we invariably speak to the children concerned in order to find out their views and preferences."

However, the opinion of the child can sometimes be manipulated. Caught in a family war between parents, a child can become easily confused and their opinion can sometimes swing with the changing situation. It is a very common phenomenon to see that the parent who has custody of the child often tutors him or her to such an extent that they refuse to address the other parent as father or mother.

Usually, the child develops this kind of strange behaviour because of two reasons. Firstly, the child may be scared that if they say something against the parent in whose custody they are living, they may have to face dire consequences. Secondly, they may be given some extra facilities or incentives for which they want to stick to a specific parent.

The mental trauma a child suffers during custody battles is unbearable. More specifically, at the time of tutoring/obtaining an opinion in favour of one parent, threats and coercion are sometimes resorted to, which leave a permanent scar on the child's life. These childhood traumas as a result of being a victim of a custody battle often becomes a cause of various mental illnesses. Some even later on become afraid to start a family life of their own when they reach maturity.

Now the question arises, if the opinion of the child and the welfare of the child conflict, then which one should supersede the other? The answer is definitely welfare.

Children are sometimes more comfortable staying with a parent who can offer them instant gratification rather than long-term benefit. A child might dislike their mother because she forces them to eat vegetables and prefer their father who buys them chocolate.

Obviously, in this kind of scenario, the action of a father is harmful to the child in the long term, but he will be adored by the child, whereas the mother will be disliked for her effort to maintain a healthy lifestyle. The family courts have to juggle all these intertwined issues and it is a cumbersome task.

In conclusion, the preference of a child in a custody battle holds significant importance and should be given careful consideration by the concerned court. A child's perspective can provide critical insights into their emotional well-being, relationship with each parent and their siblings, and overall preferences for their living arrangement, as well as standard.

While it is important to recognise that children may lack the maturity to fully comprehend the consequences of their desires, their voices should be heard and treated as an essential indicator in the decision-making process.

By valuing and respecting a child's opinion, courts can ensure that custody arrangements prioritise the best interests of the child and foster their emotional and psychological welfare during such challenging times.

Barrister Quazi Maruful Alam is an Advocate of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh and an Adjunct Associate Professor at the State University of Bangladesh (SUB).

