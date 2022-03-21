How China’s ‘two sessions 2020’ envisions rural revitalisation

Chinese President Xi Jinping waves as he arrives for the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: Reuters

Two sessions, the biggest annual political event in China, were held in Beijing to promote rural revitalisation and ensure coordinated development between urban and rural areas from March 4 to March 11.

It encompasses the meetings of China's top two political bodies, the legislative National People's Congress (NPC) and the advisory Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

During the two sessions, thousands of participants had constructive dialogues on a series of policies and participated in devising the future course of action in every dimension of China's development and people's wellbeing in regards to women's rights, cyber violence, and aging population. Besides, NPC deputies or CPPCC members keep a close eye on rural revitalisation.

2022 is a key year for consolidating and expanding the achievements of poverty alleviation and effectively connecting with rural revitalisation.

In 2021, China announced the historic elimination of absolute poverty and the completion of a moderately prosperous society in all aspects. China promoted rural revitalisation and coordinated development between urban and rural areas and between regions, designating 160 key counties to receive assistance in pursuing rural revitalisation.

In the face of profound changes unseen in a century and persistent impact caused by the pandemic, how to promote rural revitalisation and prevent large-scale poverty return are the common concerns. Given this, deputies and members launched heated discussions with a focus on the three rural issues – agriculture, rural areas and farmers.

Agriculture: priority over supply of important agricultural products

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out during the two sessions that the implementation of the rural revitalisation strategy must make the supply of major agricultural products, especially grain, a top priority. He emphasised that the country's "rice bag" and "vegetable basket" should be well-filled to secure food supply for more than 1.4 billion Chinese people.

Last year, China's grain output reached a record high of 685 million metric tons, serving as strong support for the overall stability of the economy and society. China plans to maintain grain output above 685 million metric tons this year.

To achieve this goal and ensure stable production and sufficient supply of grain and other important agricultural products, the government made a series of deployments. For example, a sufficient amount of good land has been designated as permanent basic cropland, and using cropland for any purpose other than agriculture will be stopped to ensure that the area of farmland remains above the redline of 120 million hectares.

Moreover, efforts have been taken to upgrade low and medium-yield cropland to increase the area of high-standard cropland by 6.67 million hectares. All these measures and requirements demonstrate China's determination to ensure a secure food supply. Chinese people cannot expect to rely on the international market to solve food-related problems. Since arable land is the lifeblood of food production, we should always pay great attention to food security, and ensure both the quantity and quality of farmland.

Besides, deputies and members proposed strengthening scientific and technological support for grain production to improve quality and efficiency. Science and technology can serve as the driver to keep grain production developing at a fast and stable speed. It is vital to strengthen the transformation of low and medium-yielding fields, revitalise the seed industry at a faster pace, redouble efforts to develop, and apply scientific and technological breakthroughs in agriculture, and upgrade agricultural machinery and equipment.

Xia Tao, president of Anhui Agricultural University said, "To achieve rural revitalisation, we must inject new energy into agriculture with science and technology. We are supposed to change from pursuing high yield of grain output with highly relying on inputs such as chemical fertilizers and pesticides, to pursuing high quality and efficiency with the help of science and technology."

Farmers: improvement of the digital economy to increase farmers' income

In 2020, China eliminated absolute poverty that had plagued the Chinese nation for thousands of years. However, the poverty alleviation work hasn't ended yet. More efforts are required to ensure that there is no large-scale poverty return. The Report on the Work of the Government of 2022 pointed out that to prevent a large-scale return to poverty, the government should support speciality industries, and enhance the farmers' self-development ability. But one common problem is, as Li Xuelin, president of the Yunnan Academy of Agricultural Sciences said, "where is the market for specialty agricultural products?"

During the two sessions, many experts and scholars discussed how new digital technologies and new business models can support rural revitalisation.

Some believe that building a direct supply and marketing network from farmland to dining table will help promote the deep integration of scattered farmers into the supply chain, directly connecting them with new consumption markets of great potential.

By innovating the circulation system of agricultural products, both the output and farmers' income can be improved. The digital economy can expand the market and bring more opportunities for farmers, thus narrowing the gap between urban and rural areas.

In addition to promoting the development of rural industries, the digital economy can also benefit rural residents in their daily life. For example, express delivery services in rural areas can be improved through e-commerce which will provide rural residents with convenience for online purchasing or delivery.

Yang Decai, a member of the CPPCC, proposed strengthening the construction of digital infrastructures. With sound digital infrastructures, farmers can easily get informed through a cell phone and solve many problems such as education, medical treatment, endowment and others.

Rural areas: improvement of the rural human settlement environment

Apart from vigorously developing the rural economy, improving the rural living environment is also an important part of rural revitalisation. Problems such as insufficient technical support and unsound long-term mechanisms were found in rural revitalisation. However, the fundamental one is the low initiative of farmers.

In this regard, Chen Piao from Li Autonomous County, Lingshui, Hainan Province, suggested that rural environment construction should adhere to the needs of people, and the government should help rural residents realise that they are beneficiaries to stimulate their power of conscious participation in rural construction. Other participants also proposed that the construction of rural grassroots party organisations should be enhanced to improve the rural governance system.

In terms of improving the living environment of rural residents, the government report lists some specific measures. According to the report, in 2022, civic virtue in villages and towns should be further cultivated, and strict standards should be applied to protect the traditional cultural features of villages.

Also, rural initiatives will be launched to improve infrastructures such as water, electricity, gas supplies, roads, mail and communications services. It will also upgrade rural toilets, sewage and refuse treatment facilities based on local conditions.

Legislative work is the guarantee for the practice of rural revitalisation. In response to this, a law on the promotion of rural vitalisation was adopted after the third reading at the 28th session of the 13th National People's Congress Standing Committee for the pursuit of Rural Revitalisation Strategy. It contains 74 articles and came into force on June 1, 2021.

To ensure and protect national grain security, the Seed Law of the People's Republic of China, which is the first seed-related law in China and has been officially implemented since 2000, was enacted and amended on December 24, 2021. The revised one will come into effect on March 1, 2022.

With the law as guidance, relevant departments will strengthen the protection of intellectual property rights in the seed industry, and severely crackdown on the production and sale of counterfeit and substandard seeds, destruction of germplasm resources and other crimes that endanger the security of the seed industry.

The quality and quantity of arable land are also under supervision. In 2021, 7251 cases of indiscriminate occupation of arable land were concluded by courts nationwide, involving 3.12 million mu (about 208,000 hectares) of arable land.

The punishment is given to crimes of rural occupation of arable land according to laws and regulations, drawing a red line for its 120 million hectares of cultivated land.

Chinese President Xi Jinping first put forward the idea of "implementing the strategy of rural revitalisation" during the 19th CPC National Congress in 2017 and called it a major strategy with a fundamental impact on national livelihood.

After 4-year implementation, it has proved that it did play an important role in poverty alleviation. Although some problems gradually arose during its implementation, the Party and the state have attached great importance to and actively solved them. It is believed that after poverty alleviation, China's rural revitalisation will continue to develop with high quality and steady speed.

Dr Qingye Tang is Professor, School of Foreign Languages, Shanghai University, China and Dr Md. Safiqul Islam is a Professor at the Department of Political Science, University of Chittagong, Bangladesh.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.