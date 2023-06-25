How businesses harness consumer’s fear for profit

Illustration: TBS

I came across a post promoting a limited edition dress with a 40% discount one day while lazily scrolling through my Instagram feed. The dress was so stunning that I felt a strong impulse to buy it. However, as I clicked the link to purchase the outfit, an unexpected surge of worry swept over me. What if the dress was sold out and I couldn't place my order? What if I missed out on buying this beautiful piece of clothing?

The fear of missing out started to grip me. I began to question whether businesses intentionally use fear to market their products and if companies profit more when we are afraid. How exactly do companies play with our fears?

Humans naturally and adaptively react with dread to perceived threats or dangers. It is an essential defensive mechanism that keeps us safe by alerting us to potential threats and preparing our bodies to respond. When we experience fear, our sympathetic nervous system is activated, leading to physiological responses such as an increased heartbeat, shallow breathing and heightened senses.

Various factors, including physical danger, social situations, and mental pressures, can trigger fear and its different manifestations. Common fears that people often experience include fear of heights, spiders, snakes, public speaking and failure.

From a commercial perspective, these anxieties do not typically benefit a business. However, other types of fears can actually contribute to a company's financial success. These include the fear of missing out, the fear of losing one's health or financial security, and the fear of a decline in status.

The foundation of many corporate marketing strategies typically revolves around three facets of human psychology: fear, hope, and greed. In this article, we will focus on how corporations construct their marketing strategies around fear and the role fear plays in marketing.

By understanding the nature of human fear, a corporation can better manage and distinguish between situations where fear serves as a useful signal and those where it becomes a barrier to profit. Based on consumers' psychological behaviour, each company tailors its marketing plan.

Fear is a powerful emotion that can significantly influence people's behaviour, particularly when it comes to their purchasing decisions. According to a TRASTPLUSE poll, 60% of respondents base their purchasing decisions on the fear of missing out on an opportunity. Marketing strategies that tap into people's worries or concerns have been used for years to persuade customers to buy goods or services.

Here are some ways in which fear can sway people's purchasing decisions:

1. Urgency: Individuals who are afraid may feel compelled to act immediately to avoid negative consequences. Urgency capitalises on the psychological concept of loss aversion, which means that people tend to feel more pain from losing something than pleasure from gaining it. Marketers can utilise this sense of urgency to evoke FOMO (fear of missing out) and encourage customers to make a purchase before it's too late.

Urgency can lead to impulsive buying, where individuals make purchases without much thought, driven by the feeling that they must take immediate action without carefully considering whether they truly need or want the product.

2. Scarcity: When something is in limited supply, 62% of people tend to perceive it as more valuable than it actually is. The perception of increased value can make individuals more inclined to purchase in order to seize the opportunity before it's gone. Fear can also create a sense of scarcity, giving consumers the impression that a product or service is in short supply. Marketers can leverage this anxiety to evoke feelings of exclusivity or urgency, enticing consumers to make a purchase before the product sells out.

According to research by Hubspot, 45% of people believe a product is more valuable if it has limited stocks.

3. Insecurity: Fear can generate feelings of inadequacy or insecurity, leading individuals to believe that they must purchase a particular product or service in order to feel comfortable or confident. Marketers can capitalise on this anxiety by promoting goods and services that promise to address specific issues or boost consumer confidence.

4. Social proof: This is a psychological phenomenon that describes people's tendency to use others' behaviour and opinions as a model for their own. Fear can also be employed to instil social proof, giving individuals the impression that they need to adopt the values or behaviours of others to avoid unfavourable outcomes. In an effort to fit in and be accepted, people often adopt the behaviours of those around them. When individuals witness others making a purchase or expressing a positive opinion about a product or service, they may be more inclined to do the same, aligning themselves with the perceived norm.

One way people assess the worthiness of a product or service is by observing others using it. If the individuals providing the social proof are seen as reputable or trustworthy, this validation can be particularly powerful. According to statistics, 97% of buyers claim that internet reviews directly influence their decisions, and 88% of consumers trust what other customers have to say.

5. Limited edition: Limited edition products are offered in a restricted quantity, either for a specific duration or in a particular design or style. Due to their limited supply, these products can create a sense of exclusivity and uniqueness, which can psychologically influence consumers to make a purchase. Because of its exclusivity, a limited-edition product may be perceived as having higher value. Marketers may price a limited-edition product at a premium, as consumers perceive it as an exclusive and distinctive item.

People may become anxious about missing the opportunity to acquire a unique or distinctive item due to the product's limited availability. The fear of missing out can motivate people to make a purchase which may not have done so otherwise. Limited-edition products can be viewed as collectables with a value that goes beyond their intended use or purpose. People may be willing to buy limited-edition goods as part of a collection or as an investment.

6. Early bird offer: An early bird offer is a marketing strategy used by businesses to entice people to buy their new product by providing a discount or special deal for a limited period of time. This strategy taps into several psychological variables that can influence individuals' decision-making. According to a survey conducted by several firms, the use of this strategy accounts for 80% of their sales.

In conclusion, FOMO (fear of missing out) marketing has emerged as a powerful tool for influencing customer behaviour. By capitalising on the fear of being left out or missing out on opportunities, businesses create a sense of urgency and scarcity that drives swift action. Strategies such as limited availability, exclusive deals, and social proof appeal to customers' desire for unique experiences and their need to conform to social norms.

However, it is important to consider ethical issues. If customers feel exploited, trust and loyalty may suffer. Marketers must strike a balance between FOMO, transparency and consumer well-being. As customers become more aware of these strategies, businesses need to focus on providing value, meeting genuine needs and fostering a sense of community.

Nazmus Salehin Nayem is a student at the Department of Marketing, Jahangirnagar University

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.