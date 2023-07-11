How anthropology can aid Bangladeshi businesses

Illustration: TBS

With a strong track record of growth and development, even in times of elevated global uncertainty, Bangladesh is now considered one of the most rapidly transitioning countries, moving from being a frontier market to an emerging market (World Bank, 6 April 2023).

Given this, many Western multinational companies and business organisations have expanded their operations in the country. Likewise, a significant number of Bangladeshi companies are now conducting business globally – and many are now taking steps to make their businesses more inclusive, resilient and sustainable to keep up with global standards.

These companies recognise the importance of understanding "how to do" business in different cultures and situations. In the context of business organisation, culture refers to the norms, values, practices, rules, regulations and other elements that make up the organisational, community and societal culture in which businesses operate. These cultural aspects are considered integral parts of the 'business ecosystem' or 'business chemistry.'

Like other business anthropologists, James Moore (The Death of Competition, 1996) also defines a business ecosystem as the network of organisations, including suppliers, distributors, customers, competitors, government agencies and others, involved in the delivery of a specific product or service through both competition and cooperation.

Moore suggests viewing a company not as a single firm in an industry but as a member of a business ecosystem with participants spanning multiple industries.

Anthropology: An aid for understanding the business ecosystem of Bangladesh

Anthropology, once known for its work in places perceived as exotic to Westerners, has expanded its areas of interest to include the analysis of human behaviour in various industrial and business settings within diverse cultural and financial ecosystems.

Now anthropology provides a guiding framework for organisations, enabling them to navigate the complexities of cultural diversity and adopt sustainable and responsible business practices.

Anthropologists also extend their support to various government and non-government non-profit organisations engaged in various development activities and social services in Bangladesh. Business anthropology can be a valuable aid to building deeper relationships with different groups of people and fostering trust among the diverse stakeholders of these different organisations operating in Bangladesh.

It facilitates adaptation to different cultural environments by reducing cultural gaps and absorbing cultural shocks. It is important to note that every community, society or country has some overt and covert languages and cultural codes.

To understand the covert or "silent languages" (see The Silent Language by Edward T. Hall), anthropologists devote themselves to in-depth study with participant observation. The silent languages are also referred to as "culture codes" (see The Culture Codes by Clotaire Rapaille). Understanding these silent languages or cultural codes is essential for successful business operations in different communities, societies or countries.

The study of anthropology in business provides a vantage point for understanding the relationship between business and anthropology. This understanding is particularly crucial in our highly globalised society, where individuals, communities and organisations belonging to diverse groups interact closely.

Business anthropology can also help to comprehend the business ecosystems of different regions of Bangladesh, where people have diverse cultural, ethnic, religious, social, economic, environmental and geographic backgrounds

Contribution of anthropology in the digital age

We are living in a hyper-digitalised society, where the growing significance of digital technology marks a major shift in local and global businesses. Business organisations need to understand the influence of this digital technology on their operations (Matt Artz, 2023).

Anthropological understanding of digital technology, now termed 'digital anthropology,' helps investigate the effects of digital technologies on human culture and behaviour. By working with large business organisations, anthropologists are exploring the evolving dynamics between digital and design anthropology and their implications for businesses in this digital age.

It is crucial for anthropologists to stay well-informed about the changing business and digital ecosystems and to help business organisations understand how people communicate, socialise and engage in the digital age.

Value of business anthropology graduates

Business graduates with knowledge of business anthropology are better equipped to make businesses more human-centred, culturally sensitive, environmentally friendly, socially responsible and sustainable.

Due to all these capacities, business anthropologists are increasingly sought after by top-ranked companies worldwide, especially in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and other developed countries.

Anthropology graduates, particularly those who have studied business anthropology as part of their curriculum, are now getting jobs in various tech companies, corporate bodies, consulting firms, consumer and investment banks, venture capital funds and other organisations.

In addition to global corporations – such as the Xerox Foundation, General Motors, Kodak, Motorola, Hewlett Packard, Intel, Microsoft, IBM, Google, SAP Global Business Operations, PwC, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, World Bank, MacArthur Foundation and Brookings Institute among others – Bangladeshi business firms, companies, industries and financial institutions also recognise the value of anthropology graduates due to their holistic, cross-cultural and emic perspectives on business.

In Bangladesh, anthropology graduates or even graduates from other disciplines with sufficient knowledge about business anthropology can be employed by textile and garment industries, banking and financial institutions, marketing firms, multinational companies, international development organisations and other industries.

Anthropologists will also be able to work with a variety of businesses and industries as designers, strategists, product managers, entrepreneurs, product developers, market analysts and innovation consultants.

To that end, looking at the prospects of businesses and industries in Bangladesh and the challenges of doing business in the country or any other country in the world, all the public and private universities of Bangladesh should introduce a basic course on 'Anthropology' in general for the students of every department and a course on 'Business Anthropology' in particular for students who want to build their careers in business organisations.

With some basic training in anthropology, students of any department will be able to fit themselves in any environment of the business – and apply their anthropological learning to reviewing and understanding companies and consumers, with the goal of solving various business challenges that are faced by their companies.

Anthropologists can also help their companies explore new opportunities by analysing the ecosystem surrounding them. It is now well accepted that by applying anthropological theories and methods to business organisations, anthropology graduates can get a deeper understanding of the changing behaviour of markets, help their organisations effectively communicate with people from different cultures and backgrounds, and suggest that their companies develop products, goods and services to fulfil the needs of people living in multiple cultures.

Businesses should employ anthropologists not only to ensure profits but also to create a very harmonious work environment by looking at the cultural homogeneity and heterogeneity within the work environment.

Dr Saifur Rashid is a Professor of Anthropology at Dhaka University. Email: [email protected].

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.