How to address domestic violence against men in Bangladesh

While domestic violence against women gets significant attention, domestic violence against men by women doesn't get much attention. In Bangladesh, women are mostly victims of domestic violence than men, and continued incidents of rape and harassment against women also prove that. However, an increasing number of men complain that they are also the victims of domestic violence.

According to the Bangladesh Manabadhikar Bastabayan Sangstha (BMBS) database, in 2015, at least 500 men allegedly repressed by their wives contacted them for legal advice to continue their family life without harassment. The database also shows that in the first six months of that year, a total of 26 men submitted written allegations of harassment against their spouses.

In 2018, an article published in The Guardian stated that one in six men experiences domestic violence, but only one in 20 tends to report. In 2020, an organisation named Bangladesh Men's Rights Foundation (BMRF) surveyed that 80% of married men are victims of psychological torture by their wives (or their family members) in our country.

Now the point of this article is, when we talk about domestic violence, why don't we think that men can also be victims of domestic violence?

Bangladesh has strict laws to protect women and children from domestic violence and sexual abuse. However, no such legislation is available to protect the rights of men.

According to the Bangladesh Manabadhikar Bastabayan Sangstha (BMBS) database, in 2015, at least 500 men allegedly repressed by their wives contacted them for legal advice to continue their family life without harassment. The database also shows that in the first six months of that year, a total of 26 men submitted written allegations of harassment against their spouses.

According to Section 3 of The Domestic Violence Act 2010, domestic violence means physical abuse, psychological abuse, sexual abuse, or economic abuse 'against a woman or a child' of a family by any other person of that family with whom the victim is, or has been, in family relationship.

This definition itself ignore's a man's status as a victim of domestic violence, and hence it is self-discriminatory. As the Act overlooks domestic violence against men, it deprives men of seeking legal help in case of abuse by women or any other member of the family.

A writ petition was filed with the High court Division of Bangladesh early this year seeking amendment of section 375 of the Penal Code, 1860, including the word "person" instead of "women." But we never came to know whatsoever happened to the writ petition.

In the case of women's domestic harassment, there also exists the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act, 2000, and provisions of the Panel Code 1860. But no Acts in favour of men who might be subject to abuse by anyone in the family.

Furthermore, not a single non-governmental organization (NGO) addresses the issue or keeps any database to ensure man's rights. Therefore, the number of men harassed at the hands of women always remains unknown. Although it is notably a fact that men report spousal violence in private, and avoid speaking in public fearing social embarrassment.

In our patriarchal society, it is deemed shameful for men to reveal their suffering. The fear of seeming 'feminine' or not 'man' enough persists. This toxic masculinity eventually affects a man and pushes him to start living in distress, unable to disclose inner feelings to anybody. So, we should adopt adequate measures to avoid such mental ill health.

The primary factor, however, is the lack of legal support. The first step should be to amend the definition of 'domestic violence' in the Domestic Violence Act, 2010. The definition given in chapter 2; section 3 of the act should substitute the word 'woman' with 'individual'; this difference will make it a gender-neutral Act.

This slight difference will have two significant impacts- institutional recognition of domestic violence against men and open up legislative support. As a result, men will have the courage to report if abused. More complaints will be filed, more reliable and correct statistical data will be available for further research in this area.

TBS Sketch of Md Fahmedul Islam Dewan

The writer is a recipient of the prestigious DLA Piper Scholarship, and serves as the General Secretary of North South University Law & Mooting Society (NSULMS).

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.