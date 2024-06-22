Hinduja family: Return of the pundit's dog or the story of the goat

Who was Kuber? And who is a "Dhanakuber" (wealthy magnate)? In reality, Kuber is the poorest of the poor. In mythology, Kuber is the wealthiest entity in the universe.

Those who have read a bit of literature, especially in school or college, might recall Kuber from the novel "Padma Nadir Majhi." Even if not read, many have seen the movie, particularly the scene where Kopila says to him, "Doraila majhi" (Are you afraid, boatman?).

This Kuber is extremely poor, in fact, poorest of the poor. Yet, the real Kuber, after whom he is named, is the treasurer of the world. In Hinduism, Kuber is the god of wealth and riches.

Not everyone may recognise Kuber as the god of wealth. Perhaps that's why the word "dhan" (wealth) is added before Kuber to refer to a wealthy person (dhankuber) in Bengali.

Who is a dhankuber (wealthy magnate) and who is just Kuber is subjective. However, there's no subjectivity when it comes to being listed among the wealthy in Forbes magazine. There's no controversy either.

These magnates often come into the limelight for various reasons. Some are known for their philanthropy, while others are embroiled in scandals. Journalists, for reasons valid or otherwise, frequently pursue them. Even the slightest slip makes headlines.

Why wouldn't it? People may not be concerned about the lives of ordinary boatmen like Kuber, but there's no lack of interest in the lives of the wealthy magnates.

One such name is the Hinduja family. According to Forbes, they rank 146th among the world's richest. In India, they are the seventh wealthiest, and they are the richest Indians in the UK. Currently, they reside in Switzerland.

Since last night, this family has been in the news because a Swiss court has sentenced them to imprisonment. Although acquitted of human trafficking charges, they were convicted of mistreating and severely underpaying domestic workers.

Let's take a look at a report from Anandabazar Patrika:

"They would bring people from India on meagre salaries to work as domestic helpers in their palatial houses. These workers were practically turned into slaves! Ignoring labour laws, they were made to work up to 18 hours a day. Even the slightest mistake would result in severe punishment.

For these crimes, a Swiss court in Geneva sentenced four members of the family. The maximum sentence is four and a half years.

The Hinduja family was accused of bringing domestic helpers, cooks, and cleaners from India to work in their luxurious villa by the lake in Geneva. These workers were subjected to inhumane labour conditions. They had to work for at least 18 hours a day. During feasts or parties at the villa, they had to work until dawn. They slept on the kitchen floor on sheets. They were not given any days off and were not allowed to step outside the villa.

How much the Hinduja's domestic workers paid

During the court hearing, Swiss state prosecutors revealed that even though they lived in Switzerland, the workers were paid in Indian currency. Their salaries were deposited in Indian bank accounts. While this might sound good, the reality was starkly different. The workers' pay was not even one-tenth of what would be earned for such work in Switzerland.

The evidence presented by the prosecution showed that the workers were made to work 18 hours a day. Moreover, they were paid just a little over 6 pounds a day, which is only 658 in Indian currency.

Returning of Mujtaba Ali's dog

Calculating the yearly figures, Swiss lawyers told the court that each worker received slightly more than 2,260 pounds or Rs240,000 a year. During cross-examination, the prosecution also told the Swiss court that the Hinduja family spent 7,616 pounds or Rs809,143 a year on each of their pet dogs.

In other words, they spent four times more on each dog than they paid a human domestic worker.

Surely this brings to mind Syed Mujtaba Ali's story "Padoteeka."

In that story, the spending for a dog accompanying the lord (school inspector) was Tk75 a month at that time. It had one leg less, meaning Tk75 was spent for three legs. And the salary of the pundit (schoolteacher)?

In the classroom, the pundit had said: "Moreover, I have a family—an old mother, three daughters, a widowed aunt, and a maid-- altogether eight people. To support all of us, I get Tk25 a month. Now tell me, how much knowledge you have in your belly-- the Brahmin family is equal to how many legs of the lord's dog?"

According to court documents, the Hinduja family spends four times more on each dog than on a human domestic worker. There is no mention that any of the dogs lack legs. So, is not a domestic worker equal to one leg of a dog of the Hinduja?

Their money is out of business. But here!

Those who are stealing public and state money are buying a sacrificial goat for Tk15 lakh! In such a purchase, each leg of the goat costs Tk3.75 lakh. Now, considering an entry-level government officer's starting salary is Tk40,000, how many months' salary would it take to buy one leg of the goat?

Not to sound like the erudite pundit, we won't ask even that the officer is equal to how many legs of the 15-lakh-taka goat.