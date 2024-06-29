High demand for skilled human resources: How can Bangladesh take advantage?

Illustration: TBS.

As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, countries are looking beyond their borders for economic opportunities. Bangladesh, a country with a burgeoning population and a rich cultural history, stands at a pivotal juncture. With its strategic location and a young, dynamic workforce, Bangladesh has the potential to become a major player in the global market.

However, to realise this potential, the nation must focus on developing a skilled workforce that can compete on an international scale. This article explores how Bangladesh can cultivate and export skilled human resources globally.

The current local landscape

Bangladesh has made significant strides in recent years. The country's economy has been growing at an impressive rate, driven by sectors such as textiles, agriculture, and remittances from overseas workers.

Despite these gains, the nation faces a critical challenge: a large portion of its labour force remains unskilled or semi-skilled. According to Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics, about 60% of the workforce is engaged in informal employment, often lacking the necessary skills and training to excel in higher-paying, specialised jobs.

Scenario of global demand

The global labour market is evolving rapidly, with demand surging for skills in technology, healthcare, engineering, and skilled trades. The WHO (2024) estimates a shortage of 4.5 million nurses and 0.31 million midwives by the year 2030. Besides, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that by 2030 the global developer shortage will be 85.2 million workers.

Additionally, McKinsey forecasted that a wide range of business sectors face the most critical skills gaps, with the top two being the software sector and web design and management. Countries like Germany, Canada, and Japan are actively seeking skilled workers to fill gaps in their labour forces. For Bangladesh, this presents an opportunity to not only alleviate domestic unemployment but also to contribute to global economies by supplying well-trained professionals.

Following are some of the ways and means of developing skilled human resources.

Revamping the education system

Bangladesh's education system needs a significant overhaul to meet global standards. This includes updating curricula to focus on skills that are in high demand internationally. Emphasis should be placed on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) subjects, as well as critical thinking, problem-solving, and language proficiency, particularly in English.

Investment in vocational training and technical education is crucial. Institutes like the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes should be expanded and modernised to provide hands-on training in fields such as IT, healthcare, and engineering. Partnerships with international educational institutions can help in adopting best practices and ensuring that the training provided is globally relevant.

Market research

A comprehensive study may be carried out (involving globally reputed market research organisations or universities) by the concerned state entity to assess the current and future global market for skilled human resources. This study can guide relevant policy in this regard.

Leveraging technology for training

The rise of digital platforms provides a unique opportunity for large-scale skill development. Online education platforms such as Coursera and edX can offer courses in various disciplines, allowing Bangladeshis to gain knowledge and certifications recognised worldwide. Government and private sector partnerships can subsidise access to these platforms, making them more accessible to the general population.

Additionally, creating localised content and translating international courses into Bangla can help bridge language barriers and make learning more inclusive. Initiatives like Digital Bangladesh, which aim to bring internet access to rural areas, can support these efforts by ensuring that more people can benefit from online education.

Public-private partnerships

Collaboration between the government and the private sector is essential to creating a skilled workforce. Companies can provide internships, apprenticeships, and on-the-job training programmes that offer practical experience. This not only enhances the employability of individuals but also ensures that the skills being developed are aligned with industry needs.

The government can incentivise such partnerships through tax breaks, grants, and other support measures. By working closely with industries, educational institutions can tailor their programmes to produce graduates who are ready to meet the demands of the job market.

Fostering entrepreneurship

Encouraging entrepreneurship can play a significant role in skill development. Programmes that support startups and small businesses can help individuals apply their skills in real-world settings. Access to microfinance, mentorship programmes, and business incubators can provide the necessary support for aspiring entrepreneurs. The government has taken a number of initiatives through its ICT Division and A2I programme. More coordinated initiatives can have a significant impact.

Entrepreneurial ventures not only create jobs but also drive innovation and economic growth. By fostering a culture of entrepreneurship, Bangladesh can develop a diverse range of skills across various sectors, making its workforce more versatile and competitive.

Capacity development partnership with global community

Bilateral agreements with potential countries for sectoral capacity development can be effective. For example, agreements with China and South Korea for the ICT sector and agreements with India, Thailand, and the Philippines for the healthcare sector can be good initial steps.

Apart from nation-state agreements, partnerships with potential institutions for capacity development in high-demand sectors can be signed.

Improving language skills

Proficiency in English is a critical skill for accessing global job markets. While English is taught in schools, the quality of instruction often varies. Investing in high-quality English language education from primary through higher education is essential.

Language training centres and online language courses can supplement formal education, providing flexible learning options for individuals at different stages of their careers. Encouraging bilingualism or multilingualism can further enhance the competitiveness of Bangladesh's workforce on the global stage.

Enhancing soft skills

In addition to technical skills, soft skills such as communication, teamwork, and leadership are highly valued in the global job market. These skills can be integrated into school curricula and professional training programmes.

Workshops, seminars, and interactive learning experiences can help individuals develop these skills. Employers can also play a role by providing feedback and training that focuses on soft skill development.

International certification and accreditation

Obtaining internationally recognised certifications can significantly boost the employability of Bangladeshi workers. Programmes that prepare individuals for certifications such as Project Management Professional (PMP), Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), and various healthcare certifications can open doors to global employment opportunities.

Partnerships with international certifying bodies can facilitate access to these programmes. Additionally, government support in the form of subsidies or scholarships for certification exams can encourage more individuals to pursue these qualifications.

Building a supportive policy environment

Government policies play a crucial role in creating an environment conducive to skill development. Policies that promote investment in education and training, support for startups, and incentives for companies that provide training can drive progress. The government can also facilitate the recognition of Bangladeshi qualifications abroad through bilateral agreements and partnerships with other countries. This can help ensure that the skills and certifications obtained by Bangladeshis are valued and recognised globally.

A well-coordinated policy architecture involving the Ministry of Education, ICT Division, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Expatriate and Overseas Welfare, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs can be instrumental in achieving an impactful result.

Case studies and success stories

To illustrate the potential impact of these initiatives, we can look at examples from other countries. For instance, the Philippines has developed a robust system for training and certifying healthcare workers, who are now in high demand worldwide. India's IT sector, supported by a strong educational foundation and government policies, has become a global leader, with Indian professionals working in top companies around the world.

In Bangladesh, companies like Grameenphone have implemented training programmes that not only enhance technical skills but also focus on leadership and management. Such initiatives can serve as models for other sectors.

The role of the diaspora

The Bangladeshi diaspora can play a significant role in this transformation. Many Bangladeshis living abroad have gained valuable skills and experiences that can be leveraged to benefit their home country. Programmes that encourage diaspora engagement, such as mentorship, investment in local startups, and knowledge transfer initiatives, can help accelerate the development of a skilled workforce.

Challenges and solutions

While the potential is immense, several challenges must be addressed. These include limited access to quality education and training in rural areas, economic barriers that prevent individuals from pursuing advanced education, and a mismatch between the skills provided by educational institutions and the needs of the job market.

Solutions to these challenges include:

Improving infrastructure: Investing in educational infrastructure, especially in rural areas, to ensure that quality education and training are accessible to all.



Financial support: Providing scholarships, grants, and low-interest loans to help individuals pursue education and training.

Market alignment: Ensuring that educational programmes are closely aligned with market needs through regular consultations with industry stakeholders.

Conclusion

Developing a skilled workforce is not just a national priority for Bangladesh but a global necessity.

By investing in education, leveraging technology, fostering public-private partnerships, and encouraging entrepreneurship, Bangladesh can transform its human resources into a valuable export commodity.

This will drive economic growth and enhance the country's reputation as a provider of high-quality, skilled professionals.

The journey is challenging, but with concerted efforts from the government, private sector, and international community, Bangladesh can achieve its goal of becoming a global hub for skilled labour. The time to act is now, and the future of Bangladesh's workforce is bright with possibilities.

