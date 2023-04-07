Health for all: An overarching but ultimate goal for World Health Day 2023

World Health Day is a global health awareness day celebrated every year since 1950 on 7th April. The celebration started after two years of the founding of the World Health Organization (WHO). During the WHO's establishment as a global public health entity, the objective was to promote health, keep the world safe and serve the vulnerable so everyone can attain optimum health and well-being.

In this spirit, WHO celebrates this day globally, focusing on a theme each year. Each year, the current WHO Director-General chooses the theme. This year marks the 75th anniversary of WHO and the selected theme is 'Health for All'. Considering all the previous themes for world health day, this theme is much more general, comprehensive, significant, ambitious and thus challenging to achieve.

Every country's context is unique and different, but the 'Health for All' goal is a common aspiration. The challenge is context specific and complex. Sometimes countries work to enhance health service coverage; at other times, the emphasis is on improving the service quality. At times countries like Bangladesh focus on both aspects.

In Bangladesh, challenges are multifold to attain 'Health for All', especially regarding coverage and quality service. Though the country has a broader health system network from the national to the community level, human resource and management standards are not up to the mark.

For example, human resources need to be better equipped to meet the huge demand of mass people, and the absenteeism of high-level staff in community-level health facilities is a predominant problem. Similarly, health service management is not responsive regarding monitoring and coordination to ensure standard service.

In terms of health service quality Bangladesh needs enormous improvements. Bangladesh is committed to achieving the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) goal. Its primary connotation is to have everyone access the full range of quality health services as required, without financial hardship. It covers essential health services, including health promotion, prevention, treatment, rehabilitation and palliative care. It not only focuses on treating disease but also helping to improve quality of life and well-being.

The UHC requires both essential health coverage and high-quality services for all. For Bangladesh, the out-of-pocket health expenditure is almost 70% as per the sixth Bangladesh Health Accounts published in 2023, which is high compared to the global perspective and issue of concern.

When the healthcare system primarily depends on out-of-pocket-payment, more families become negatively affected by it. So, it is alarming if the out-of-pocket expenditure remains high though the government decided to reduce it by less than 30% by 2035. It is an obvious challenge for the government as we see no visible attempt as of now.

It is said that a robust healthcare system can have a greater impact. We already have a comprehensive health system that needs to be functional and responsive. Otherwise, it would be very difficultfor us to achieve 'Health for All.' Likewise, we cannot hope to achieve universal health coverage if the government fails to reduce out-of-pocket expenditures.

Apart from this, promoting health literacy is vital among mass people. Promoting health literacy has far-reaching impacts and benefits. The overall health literacy condition of Bangladeshi people is low, which was apparent during the COVID-19 pandemic. It hinders the country's health agenda. So, the government should also focus on promoting health literacy to get long-term benefits, complementing the national health targets.

However, WHO uses the anniversary of its founding day not only as an opportunity to celebrate the organisation and its work but also as an opportunity to highlight a current global health priority through world health day. It is crucial to remember that good health is the prime concern for every state and policymaker to establish a healthy and productive nation. Therefore, all national health policies and implementation plans must prioritise navigating the 'Health for All' agenda.

Let's commit to working together and embracing the health for all goal where everyone can attain an optimum level of healthcare and well-being, regardless of socio-economic status and geographic barriers.

Monaemul Islam Sizear is a Technical Advisor at the Health System for TB and the Secretary of the Public Health Foundation Bangladesh.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.