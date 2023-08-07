Global demand and jute’s potential to return to its golden past

Various handmade jute products have been gaining popularity throughout the world. Photo: Mumit M

Jute and jute products are recognised as eco-friendly both in the country and abroad, as they are compatible with the local culture. The history and tradition of Bangladesh are deeply intertwined with the famous golden fibre jute. The jute sector is one of the foreign exchange-earning sectors of the country. Our country produces the best quality of jute in the world.

About three percent of Bangladesh's total foreign exchange comes from jute and its contribution to the country's GDP is about three percent. Approximately four million farmers in this country are involved in the jute crop production process.

The jute sector plays an important role in the industrialisation, employment, and export of the country. Widespread public awareness about the harmful effects of plastic and polyethene on the global environment has increased the use of eco-friendly jute as an alternative natural fibre.

In 2023, jute was declared 'Product of the Year,' helping increase the consumption of jute and highlighting its bright potential globally. As per the decision at the cabinet meeting, the Ministry of Agriculture issued a notification on 1 March 2023, declaring golden fibre jute as an agricultural product.

Jute will now be included in agricultural credit, because it is regarded as an agricultural product, and exports of the product will be eligible for a variety of facilities. According to the Agricultural Marketing Act, the minimum price and reasonable price of jute as an agricultural product will be determined and implemented by the Directorate of Agricultural Marketing.

Due to various initiatives of the government to bring back the past glory of jute through the modernisation and production of versatile jute products, the contribution of this sector to the national economy is increasing.

To increase the use of jute products within the country, with the aim of long-term development and protection of the jute sector, including jute cultivation, the 'Mandatory Use of Jute Wrap Act-2010', 'Mandatory Use of Jute Wrapping Rules, 2013', 'Jute Act, 2017', National Jute Policy, 2018' and the 'Charcoal Policy, 2022' has been formulated.

The production of jute has increased in recent years due to the development of improved varieties of jute and jute-related crops, training and motivation of jute farmers and supply of necessary inputs including high-quality jute seeds.

Initiatives have been taken to increase the export of jute products to European countries by developing internal market management.

The registered entrepreneurs of the Jute Diversification Promotion Center (JDPC) are working on organising various fairs abroad, including the production of multi-purpose jute products of various aesthetic and artistic qualities, and promoting multi-purpose jute products in the global market.

The government has been providing cash assistance to the export of jute products to encourage the country's export trade. Besides, a roadmap has also been prepared through a joint venture with the Ministry of Agriculture for jute seed production.

Apart from raw jute, after jute yarn, twine, chot and sack, the demand for jute cloth has increased in the world market. About 50 types of jute cloth are being exported to the winter countries.

Various handmade jute products and carpets have gained great popularity in Middle Eastern countries. The use of jute sacks is increasing, as it helps prevent river erosion and combats the effects of climate change.

According to sources at the Jute Directorate, the export of various jute products has increased significantly. Twenty-two varieties of jute yarn are being exported to 14 countries of the world. Packing equipment, smart jute bags, jute tubs, toys, jute denim, jewellery, mats, shoes, sandals and baskets are gaining popularity in American and European countries.

In addition to this, the demand for jute rope and sacks to drop aid supplies from aeroplanes to countries ravaged by war or famine has increased. Jute leaf soup and jute coffin are becoming popular in Thailand, China, Japan and several European countries. There is an opportunity to export jute leaves commercially in some countries of the world.

Along with jute fibre, high-value activated charcoal is produced in a special process from jute straw, which has emerged as a new sector with potential. Carbon paper, computer and photocopier ink, mobile phone batteries, water purification plants, and various cosmetic products are being made from this charcoal. Jute charcoal is being exported to various countries including China, Taiwan and Brazil.

According to the Bangladesh Charcoal Manufacturers and Export Association, an organisation of carbon factory owners, in the fiscal year 2019-20, 4,182.27 tons of charcoal export earned foreign currency worth about 25 crore takas.

Interiors of world-famous luxury cars and aeroplanes are also made with jute. Japan's Toyota company is using eco-friendly jute in its car body. Apart from this, America's top car manufacturer GM Motors and Japan's Mitsubishi Company are also using Bangladesh jute in their cars. Jute is used in 37% of Toyota car bodies.

Bangladesh is exploring the idea of making eco-friendly plastic from jute. For this reason, the world-famous company Canadian Fell has appointed a country representative in Bangladesh. Thirty percent of jute will be mixed with plastic to make plastic material, which will be environmentally friendly. The World Trade Organization (WTO) has directed car manufacturers to replace the glass, asbestos and plastic used in car bodies with eco-friendly jute.

Jute cloth has been described in our ancient literature. There are mentions of Mahar Ali's jute sarees in the Middle Ages, Hazar Boutique jute sarees, and Agun jute sarees in Syed Shamsul Haque's Nurladin. Scientists have discovered the kudrat-e-khuda Partex from jute.

In the national and international landscape, there is a need to take concerted initiatives by both the government and private entrepreneurs for the development of jute cultivation and multi-purpose utilisation of jute fibre under changing conditions. There is no alternative to the modernisation of jute to ensure its versatile use.

Although the use of artificial fibres has increased over time, in the current era of sustainable development, there is a huge demand for eco-friendly jute and jute products worldwide. As compared to any other country, the topography and soil of Bangladesh are particularly suitable for jute production. There is a demand for jute and jute products in around 60 countries of the world. To meet this demand of the world, we must work to spread jute globally. Jute has great potential to return to its golden past.

Dr Md Al-Mamun. Sketch: TBS

Dr Md Al-Mamun is a Principal Scientific Officer, at the Breeding Division, Bangladesh Jute Research Institute (BJRI). Email: [email protected]

