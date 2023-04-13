Global banking meltdown: Did Bangladesh receive Aladdin's lamp?

It is quite common for banks in a particular country to face financial difficulties during an economic downturn. But when banks collapse in the US, the impact is rarely felt only in that country; instead, as we have seen in recent times, almost the entire world is facing a financial crisis.

However, when the banking industry of a developed economy like the US is dealing with difficulties, the banking sector of Bangladesh is performing surprisingly well. Did Bangladesh, a small developing country, get its hand on the magical lamp of Aladdin? How else can we explain its economic growth during the downturn and bank failures in the US?

In the last decade, Bangladesh has become one of the quickly expanding economies. On the one hand, the nation's physical and strategic interest has grown. On the other hand, the nation has demonstrated its crucial capacity to develop and implement necessary policies. This can be one of the reasons why developed countries like Japan, China and the US are interested to invest in Bangladesh now.

However, Bangladesh's heavy engagement in international trading in recent times means that any international downfall could have affected it severely. But it seems like it has developed the strength to deal with these challenges.

The country has been taking precautionary measures for a while to tackle any disaster that could affect its economy. One such measure is securing the IMF's stabilisation package. Bangladesh was able to secure an IMF loan at only a 2.2% interest rate whereas Pakistan will have to pay 19% for a similar loan. Even after agreeing on such a high-interest rate, the IMF is yet to guarantee loans to Pakistan. Had the country waited for a long time, it would have had to pay a higher cost.

Bangladesh knows its weaknesses and this has been proven to be its strongest ability. For example, in 2014, when other countries were supporting cryptocurrencies, Bangladesh strictly banned the trading of such currencies. After nine years, one of the reasons behind the US bank failures is ignoring the high risks involving the crypto industry. Bangladesh was able to foresee the risk and potential collapse and took policy beforehand to minimise the risk.

As a risk optimisation tool, entities often use the principle of diversification. According to this, the central bank of the country, Bangladesh Bank, strictly monitors the activities of commercial banks in this aspect. It ensures banks have invested in a portfolio and have not centralised their deposits by giving loans to only one or two specific sectors.

Then again, the banking structure of the country is not Unitary. Almost all the banks of the country have branches to effectively meet extended liquidity needs in case of bank run.

The sudden rise in the market interest rate as a tool for dealing with high inflation has a lot to do with the US bank failure. However, Bangladesh Bank did a commendable job in raising interest rates gradually in accordance with the need to manage inflation. This provided a "breathing space" for the banks since they did not have to face the shock of interest rate fluctuations.

Even though a group of economists suggested that Bangladesh should promote market-based liquidation like the US, the country has not accepted that proposal yet. Most difficulties in Bangladesh's banking sector mostly arise from the lack of corporate governance. Instead of promoting market-based liquidation, the country is taking every measure to improve the governance systems, especially in the banking sector. On top of that, to safeguard depositors, Bangladesh has also insured depositors up to Tk2 lakh deposits to build trust in the industry.

Another reason for the relative stability in Bangladesh's banking sector, often ignored by policymakers, is the informal economy. For Bangladesh, the informal economy has proved to be a solution to economic development. It is a significant part of the budget and plays an important part in job formation, production and salary enhancement in the country.

Research shows that in terms of GDP and employment, Bangladesh's informal sector accommodates the most important economic activities. According to studies, about 35% to 88% of Bangladesh's workforce is employed in the informal economy, and the informal economy contributes around 49% to 64% of the country's GDP. Among all of these, agriculture is the country's largest informal sector.

Even though it seems like Bangladesh has secured its economy from a banking collapse, there are plenty of rumours about the impending collapse of its banking sector. To tackle this issue, the policymakers and the banking sector regulators of Bangladesh should focus more on building a credible and efficient public relationship, especially on social media platforms. The absence of formal channels of information creates a vacuum, and hence disinformation misguides the depositors, which has the possibility to create panic among them.

Dr Ashraful Alam Chowdhury is an independent researcher and columnist.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.