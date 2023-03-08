The gender gap in access to finance has narrowed, but barriers persist

Thoughts

Raihana Sayeeda Kamal
08 March, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 08 March, 2023, 10:49 am

Related News

The gender gap in access to finance has narrowed, but barriers persist

Unequal access to technology opens up longer-term risks of gender-based exclusion for women in many spheres of their life and it is imperative we bridge this gap

Raihana Sayeeda Kamal
08 March, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 08 March, 2023, 10:49 am

Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

Access to finance enables women to improve their financial independence and economic empowerment. For instance, evidence shows that direct wage payment into women's accounts increases their financial control, household decision-making power, and savings, while reducing borrowing. 

In recent years, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic, mobile money account ownership has expanded among women in developing countries. Nonetheless, constraints such as a lack of mobile phones, distance from a bank branch, and poor financial literacy continue to hamper women's participation in formal financial systems. 

Despite the short-term gains prompted by the pandemic, women are still at risk of long-term exclusion from formal financial systems.

These issues were discussed in a webinar titled "Expanding Women's Financial Inclusion: Findex Gender Note 2021", hosted by the Brac Institute of Governance and Development in partnership with The World Bank. World Bank Lead Economist and Global Findex founder Leora Klapper presented key findings from the Women and Financial Inclusion report, which examines gender-based trends from the Findex Database 2021. 

Among others, Mary Ellen Iskenderian, President and CEO of Women's World Banking, and Momina Aijazuddin, Regional Industry Head of the MCT Financial Sector at the International Finance Corporation, presented key barriers to and opportunities for women's financial inclusion. 

The World Bank report reveals no gap in access to financial services between men and women in high-income economies and a narrowing gap in developing economies. For the first time in the past decade, the gender gap in access to financial services in developing economies dropped to four percentage points. Iskenderian noted optimistically that, "as a result, we have reached the highest level of women included in the formal financial system ever." 

Similarly, the gender gap in account ownership in these contexts fell from nine percentage points (where it stalled for many years) to six percentage points. In 2021, 74% of men had an account, compared to 68% of women, while in 2011, 46% of men had an account, compared to just 37% of women. Government allowances and salary payments issued via mobile money during the Covid-19 pandemic may have catalysed account ownership growth.

Despite recent improvements in women's financial inclusion, many impediments persist. 

One major obstacle is access to mobile phones. This gap is especially prominent in South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa, where women are 22 percentage points and nine percentage points, respectively, less likely than men to have a mobile phone. Across Sub-Saharan Africa, unbanked women are seven percentage points more likely than unbanked men to cite the lack of a mobile phone as a significant setback for not having a mobile money account.

 

Key barriers that prevent women from owning a phone include affordability, literacy, digital skills, safety and security, and lack of an identification card, particularly in the case of Sub-Saharan Africa. Covid-driven digital usage, especially for payments, may have sped up financial inclusion for the short term, but according to Iskenderian, "unequal access to technology opens up longer-term risks of exclusion."

Moreover, women's lack of financial knowledge and confidence may put them at greater risk of financial abuse. For example, unbanked women in developing countries are 10 percentage points more likely than men to need help with their accounts. Klapper noted that "A strong and enforced consumer protection framework [is required along with] ongoing financial education and support for women's financial inclusion."

Another common barrier across geographies is a lack of trust in unfamiliar financial systems. 

During the Russia-Ukraine war, Women's World Banking found that despite high rates of account and debit card ownership among Ukrainian women, most carried their money in cash when they relocated to another country. They took this risk due to fear that they would be unable to access their funds digitally overseas. Many of these women suffered as a result. Iskenderian cited that "Their money was stolen, largely by host families. There is also evidence of trafficking, and often they were offered lower exchange rates for Ukrainian currency."

Momina Aijazuddin cited a similar trend in Bangladesh, noting, "[When Digital Financial Services was introduced nationally], Bangladeshi women did not want to go to agents. They did not want to give out their personal numbers. They thought agents would message them or bother them." These examples emphasise the need for financial inclusion programmes to build awareness regarding the privacy and security of systems in order to earn women's trust.  

While the spread of mobile money accounts has created new opportunities to better serve women excluded from the formal financial system, this process is not static. It is important to note, as Iskenderian said, that "Globally, one-third of women are more likely to have an inactive account than men." Hence, greater effort is required to keep women in the system because, according to Iskenderian, " women [in developing countries] are more susceptible to social, cultural, and relationship challenges that complicate their economic and financial sector engagement."

Despite these pervasive barriers, speakers identified a way forward: "To encourage the financial inclusion of women, we need to move away from product-centric design and adopt a more customer-centric approach that focuses on the needs of women clients. We must bring together policymakers and service providers to design more gender-inclusive financial products." 

In conclusion, despite the shrinking gender gap in access to financial services, barriers to full financial inclusion for women in developing countries persist. There is an urgent need to introduce women-centric products that build privacy and trust and enable women to save, borrow, and meaningfully participate in the digital financial ecosystem. These efforts may improve women's financial access and eventually advance women's economic empowerment.

Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

Raihana Sayeeda Kamal is the Research Communications Manager at the BRAC Institute of Governance and Development.

This oped was originally published in BRAC Institute of Governance and Development website.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.

 

Top News

Women's Day / Gender gap / Finance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The minimalist style is in stark contrast to the ornate, heavily decorated designs of the past. Photo credit: Hatil

Embracing the modern: Evolution of furniture design in Bangladesh

1d | Habitat
In 2017, UNESCO recognised the historic 7 March speech of Bangabandhu as part of the world&#039;s documentary heritage. Photo: Collected

How Bangabandhu's 7 March speech was recorded and distributed against all odds

1d | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

How the 'harmful' water hyacinth is creating employment for thousands of women

2d | Panorama
Sarah Green Carmichael. Sketch: TBS

Can’t give employees raises? Add benefits

2d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

18 killed, over 120 injured in explosion at Old Dhaka's Alu Bazar

18 killed, over 120 injured in explosion at Old Dhaka's Alu Bazar

1h | TBS Today
Football matches where teams scored seven goals

Football matches where teams scored seven goals

14h | TBS SPORTS
Venus, Jupiter to create spectacle in the sky

Venus, Jupiter to create spectacle in the sky

18h | TBS Science
Story of Fukhrul Arefeen’s The Speech

Story of Fukhrul Arefeen’s The Speech

17h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

3
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale

4
File photo
Bangladesh

Metro rail Mirpur-10 station opens for commuters

5
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year