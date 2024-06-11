Fiscal neglect: How the missing child budget endangers Bangladesh’s children

Without more government allocation for children, providing opportunities for them to thrive and contribute to the nation's development will not be possible. Photo: TBS

Experts have been calling for a separate child budget, especially for vulnerable groups like street children, for years. However, as the FY25 budget was presented on 6 June 2024 at the National Parliament, it became evident that this year's budget continues a troubling trend: no separate child budget has been published for the past five consecutive fiscal years.

In FY16, the government made a historic move by preparing a separate budget for children, showcasing its dedication to improving the lives of young citizens. Unfortunately, this promising start has not seen continuity. It has been discontinued since FY21. This discontinuation indicates a broader issue within our fiscal policy: the failure to prioritise our children, representing the nation's future.

Education sector's share in GDP keeps decreasing

In the new budget, even though the allocations grow in terms of money in the education sector, the growth is very little in proportion to the gross domestic product (GDP).

In FY22, the budget for education was 2.08% of total GDP, and in FY23, it was 1.83%. In FY24, 1.76% of GDP was allocated for education. But in FY25, it decreased to 1.69%. This trend indicates a consistent underfunding of a sector critical to the nation's future.

This decline is particularly troubling in a country where education is a vital component for social and economic mobility. Without adequate funding, schools struggle to provide quality education, which hampers efforts to improve literacy rates and educational outcomes.

While the budget allocation for the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs in FY25 increased to 5,222 crore from 4,755 crore in FY24, it remains unclear how much of this budget is allocated for children.

Without a separate budget for children, their specific needs and issues remain inadequately addressed. The Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, despite its name, appears to focus predominantly on women, leaving children as an afterthought. The ambiguity in budget allocation further complicates efforts to track spending and measure impact.

Transparent and detailed budget allocation are essential for holding the government accountable and ensuring that funds are used effectively. The lack of a distinct child budget undermines these principles of good governance.

We must remember that children have special needs. Therefore, to meet those needs, we need to allocate a separate budget for them. It is also crucial to monitor where the budget for children is spent and what changes result from it. Without intensive investment and proper coordination, many children will miss out on the benefits.

A separate directorate for children is needed

Children require a range of services tailored to their developmental stages, including health care, education, nutrition, and protection from abuse and exploitation. A one-size-fits-all approach fails to address the unique challenges faced by different age groups and socioeconomic backgrounds. By creating a separate budget, we can ensure that resources are directed where they are most needed and utilised the best.

The lives of the large population of children in Bangladesh are already plagued with multifaceted problems. Thus, it is not possible to solve the various problems in children's lives without a separate directorate. This is why the demand for a separate directorate for children surfaced a few times in the past.

Past experiences have shown that due to the lack of a dedicated children's department, the child-centric budgets allocated to several ministries could not be properly coordinated despite numerous efforts. If there were a separate children's directorate, it would be much easier to coordinate, implement, and supervise child welfare projects.

A dedicated directorate for children would provide a centralised and focused approach to addressing the myriad issues affecting young people. This body could oversee the implementation of child welfare programs, monitor progress, and ensure that policies are aligned with the needs of children. It would also facilitate better coordination among various stakeholders, including government agencies, NGOs, and community organisations.

Child labour on the rise

The National Child Labour Survey 2022 reports that the number of children engaged in child labour has increased to 17.76 lakh in 2022 from 16.98 lakh in 2013. This alarming rise highlights the ongoing and severe issue of child labour in Bangladesh.

Additionally, a recent UNICEF report reveals that over 34 lakh children live in street situations without parental care, facing extreme poverty, lack of access to education and healthcare, and heightened vulnerability to violence and exploitation.

Without familial and community support, many end up in dangerous jobs like construction and garbage collection, fall victim to begging syndicates or drug traffickers, and develop drug addictions. This dire situation casts a long shadow over their futures and the country's progress.

Lack of adequate funding for children's welfare

A sectoral analysis of different budgets reveals that the majority of child-related budgets are directed toward education and social safety net programs, with only about 1% allocated to child protection.

In light of the increased urgency of issues like child labour, child marriage, learning losses, and violence against children, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a pressing need to allocate more resources to address these challenges.

The present government has pledged to ensure child welfare, women's empowerment, and gender equality in its last election manifesto.

Initiatives under a medium-term action plan (FY24 to FY26) include establishing daycare centres in 64 districts, providing sanitary towels to protect adolescent health, distributing bicycles to school-going girls, constructing working women's hostels, establishing child development centres, and implementing vocational training for Qawmi Madrasa children.

These initiatives are commendable, but their success depends on adequate funding, effective implementation, and robust monitoring. The government must ensure that these programs reach the intended beneficiaries and deliver the promised outcomes. Regular reviews and evaluations are necessary to identify gaps and make necessary adjustments.

Additionally, creating feedback loops where communities and beneficiaries can report on the effectiveness and challenges of various programs would provide valuable insights for continuous improvement. Such participatory approaches not only improve program outcomes but also empower communities and build trust in government initiatives.

Neglecting child welfare has far-reaching implications for the country's future. Children are not just beneficiaries of social services; they are future citizens, workers, and leaders. Investing in their well-being is an investment in the nation's social and economic development.

Failure to prioritise children in our budgets and policies risks perpetuating cycles of poverty, inequality, and social unrest.

Policymakers need to take immediate action to address these pressing issues and ensure the welfare and development of children. This includes preparing and publishing the child budget regularly, introducing a special allowance for street children to support their education and other needs, and activating the Child Welfare Board at all levels to ensure seamless birth registration for all children, including those without parental details.

Also, sufficient funds must be allocated to effectively implement the national action plan to end child marriage, a separate directorate for children should be established, and data on children should be shared among relevant stakeholders.

The lack of a children-centric budget for five consecutive fiscal years is a glaring oversight that jeopardises the future of millions of young Bangladeshis. It is time for the government to reaffirm its commitment to children by allocating resources, creating dedicated structures, and implementing policies that address their unique needs and challenges.

By taking these steps, we can ensure that all children, regardless of their socio-economic background, have the opportunity to thrive and contribute to the nation's development.

