Extended Producer Responsibility: The key to tackling plastic waste in Bangladesh

Extended Producer Responsibility regulations can provide a separate waste management stream that increases collection and recycling rates. Photo: Reuters

Urbanisation and rapid development have increased plastic consumption and waste generation. Plastic is used because of its convenience, weight and durability, but its waste and packaging often pollute rivers and other water bodies. In Bangladesh and across the world, the rate of plastic recycling still needs to be increased.

Plastic degrades over time into small particles called microplastics that are released into the environment. These particles pose a significant risk to humans and ecosystems. Bangladesh's annual per capita plastic consumption in urban areas rose from 3.0 kg in 2005 to 9.0 kg in 2020. Dhaka's annual plastic consumption per capita is even higher, at 24 kg. According to a detailed analysis based on data collected from a field survey done in 2020 on the waste composition at landfills in Dhaka North City Corporation and Dhaka South City Corporation, single-use thin shopping bags account for most of the waste.

Multilayer plastic (MLP) was ranked third after soiled flour, pulse, grain and rice packs. MLP includes all kinds of food and non-food wraps and packaging materials, including mini packs, according to a survey by the World Bank Group in 2021 named "Towards a Multisectoral Action Plan for Sustainable Plastic Management in Bangladesh."

Bangladesh has already taken some initiatives to tackle this challenge. Sustainable Waste Management is one of the milestones of Vision 2041 and Bangladesh's Green Growth Strategy. Although the country is seeing an accelerated focus on plastic waste management at the national level, the absence of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) regulations is not translating the government's intent into reality.

So, what is EPR? It is an environmental policy approach in which the producer's responsibility for their product is extended to the post-consumer stage of the product's life cycle. It's a fundamental tool designed to support the ecosystem.

Globally, EPR provides dedicated resources for collecting and processing packaging where brand owners and industry-using plastics work together. Brand owners and industries are left with voluntary work in the absence of EPR. Alongside this, local government organisations are not likely to build a plan to curb plastic pollution at the local level without a vision. As the plastic, packaging, and recycling industries have strong direct and indirect economic and livelihood impacts, plastic-related regulation and policymaking would require a holistic effort from the government, businesses, academia, the development sector and consumers.

In line with the theme of World Environment Day 2023, "Solutions to Plastic Pollution," the Bangladesh government has facilitated enabling policy through the development of a Bangladesh-specific Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR).

Waste management is now a global issue. Packaging waste, electronic waste, batteries, end-of-life vehicles, paper, furniture, oil, tires and fishing nets are common wastes. Over 80% of marine litter comes from Asia, including 2.5% from Bangladesh.

Kartik Kapoor is a Member of the International Solid Waste Association (ISWA) and an Independent Consultant for Waste Management; he focuses on replicating India's EPR experience for developing countries. According to Kapoor, EPR provides a separate waste management stream that increases collection and recycling rates. Incentives are designed for the environment by shifting financial responsibility from municipalities to producers by using administrative tools, economic tools, incentives and social contacts to achieve positive results.

Plastic packaging in India follows a variety of categories in regard to packaging, which impacts how the producer uses and disposes of plastic. EPR relies on many stakeholders and various government departments. The producers' role in EPR is vital and it supports policies. Different types of producers may face different obligations. Therefore, proper policy support is crucial for success.

Rashedul Quayum, Company Secretary of Unilever Bangladesh, said their company strongly believes in collaboration and commitment to managing plastic and EPR across the globe. He mentioned that they collect and reuse 44% of their plastic products and that they use 50% virgin plastic. He urged wider consultation during the formulation of any policy or act in this sector.

Shamim Ahmed, President of BPGMEA, mentioned how people talk about the adverse effects of plastic but do not talk about the positive side of it. Plastic use is critical for industrialisation and EPR is an encouraging factor, he opined. He urged framing policies and laws for EPR.

Heedong Kwon, Head of a Landfill Site Management Corporation in the Republic of Korea, said their government formulated a waste management policy on EPR in 1995. EPR should have a punishment-based approach as well as an incentive-based approach. More economic forces will emerge in the market to support plastic recycling. The economic incentive for producers in the private sector and social enterprises will be designed to help them become successful in EPR.

Rene Van Berkel, Deputy Director and Head of the Regional Office of the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation in India, said that they encourage the reduction of plastic manufacturing and consumer use while at the same time giving incentives for its beneficial use. The organisation has worked on sustainable and inclusive development, plastic use in manufacturing recycled materials, low plastic use, and consumer and community awareness about food safety and health care.

They have also encouraged the collection, sorting, recycling, and identification of reusable waste in a transparent manner. He urged the segregation of high-grade recyclable materials during collection and their utilisation to make good product designs. Recycling can be made easy by implementing a sustainable plastic policy, an industry policy, an innovation policy, and a food safety policy.

He asked for a system of continuous recycling and said that the responsibility of the inspectors should be well-intentioned. Reality is far from just. It is the responsibility of all of us, the inspectors, to identify EPR performers and non-performers and reward the most successful. Only an honest intention is not enough for success. Rather, it is necessary to translate those into practical solutions. Strong governance is necessary for success.

The importance of enabling policies to tackle plastic pollution by helping plastic producers and recyclers must be facilitated in a wider way. Taking into consideration the opinions of representatives from business, industry, government, non-governmental organisations, and development partners and ensuring the exchange of knowledge, information, ideas and good practises are necessary to formulate a policy in this sector.

Md Abu Abdullah is a former Additional Secretary. [email protected]

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.