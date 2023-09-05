Exploring humanity: Understanding ourselves in a diverse world

In our daily lives, it's easy to think of ourselves as the most important beings in the universe. But let's zoom out for a moment.

We're just a tiny part of the vast universe, a place carefully balanced by a higher power.

While parallel universes are still a mystery, one thing is clear: wherever humans exist, emotions, responsibilities, and unique behaviours come along.

Being human means making mistakes and learning from them. We can't read each other's minds, but we share common experiences.

Lately, terms like "gas lighting," "gatekeeping," and "manipulation" have become popular. What are they, and why do they matter?

Gas lighting is when someone makes you doubt your own thoughts and forces their viewpoint on you. Gatekeeping is about hoarding information or opportunities for personal gain, like keeping a useful website to yourself.

Manipulation is more straightforward; it's something we all recognise when we see it.

We also have labels like "narcissistic," "superiority complex," "inferiority complex," and "attachment issues."

Why do we use these terms? Is life really this complicated? Do they help us?

To me, humans are incredibly diverse. We may connect at times, but we're far from identical.

Each of us has unique experiences that make it unwise to judge others. We're all human, not robots. We don't need others to define us as long as we recognise and work on our flaws.

Sometimes, we let others' opinions hold too much sway over us, but that's not the right path. We're individuals, and our own opinions should matter most.

While advice from friends and elders can be valuable, it should complement — not overshadow — our own views.

Living in society is a complex task. We face challenges and sometimes need to maintain good relations even when it's tough. Some call this "people-pleasing," but it's really just being considerate.

To live happily, we often follow the saying: "forgive, but don't forget." Why hold onto grudges when we can learn and move forward?

In life's journey, we meet various people, and conflicts happen. But that doesn't mean we should hold grudges forever.

Eventually, we must learn to forgive and use those experiences to build a better life.

Afrah Saiyarah is a student of Sunnydale. She is currently pursuing her A level.