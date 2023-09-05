Exploring humanity: Understanding ourselves in a diverse world

Thoughts

Afrah Saiyarah
05 September, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2023, 09:28 pm

Related News

Exploring humanity: Understanding ourselves in a diverse world

Afrah Saiyarah
05 September, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2023, 09:28 pm
Representational image. Photo: Unsplash
Representational image. Photo: Unsplash

In our daily lives, it's easy to think of ourselves as the most important beings in the universe. But let's zoom out for a moment. 

We're just a tiny part of the vast universe, a place carefully balanced by a higher power. 

While parallel universes are still a mystery, one thing is clear: wherever humans exist, emotions, responsibilities, and unique behaviours come along.

Being human means making mistakes and learning from them. We can't read each other's minds, but we share common experiences. 

Lately, terms like "gas lighting," "gatekeeping," and "manipulation" have become popular. What are they, and why do they matter?

Gas lighting is when someone makes you doubt your own thoughts and forces their viewpoint on you. Gatekeeping is about hoarding information or opportunities for personal gain, like keeping a useful website to yourself. 

Manipulation is more straightforward; it's something we all recognise when we see it.

We also have labels like "narcissistic," "superiority complex," "inferiority complex," and "attachment issues." 

Why do we use these terms? Is life really this complicated? Do they help us? 

To me, humans are incredibly diverse. We may connect at times, but we're far  from identical. 

Each of us has unique experiences that make it unwise to judge others. We're all human, not robots. We don't need others to define us as long as we recognise and work on our flaws.

Sometimes, we let others' opinions hold too much sway over us, but that's not the right path. We're individuals, and our own opinions should matter most. 

While advice from friends and elders can be valuable, it should complement — not overshadow — our own views.

Living in society is a complex task. We face challenges and sometimes need to maintain good relations even when it's tough. Some call this "people-pleasing," but it's really just being considerate. 

To live happily, we often follow the saying: "forgive, but don't forget." Why hold onto grudges when we can learn and move forward?

In life's journey, we meet various people, and conflicts happen. But that doesn't mean we should hold grudges forever. 

Eventually, we must learn to forgive and use those experiences to build a better life.

Afrah Saiyarah is a student of Sunnydale. She is currently pursuing her A level.

Top News

Gaslighting / children

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The centre currently provides hands-on training to students, teaching them how to process materials and synthesise and characterise them. Photo: Rajib Dhar

38 years on, DU’s semiconductor research centre barely scratches the surface

8h | Panorama
Photo: Representational Image

‘With right support, we can design and test microchips in the country’

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The shady world of 'int'l awards' for Bangladeshi business leaders

1d | Panorama
To help a small business secure a loan, DrutoLoan will first send their representative to the customer and help them fill out all the necessary paperwork. Photo: Courtesy

DrutoLoan: A start-up providing finance to small businesses

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Container handling at Chittagong port has decreased by more than 15 percent

Container handling at Chittagong port has decreased by more than 15 percent

54m | TBS Economy
Salman Shah in the eyes of fans

Salman Shah in the eyes of fans

2h | TBS Stories
Sumon's journey as an actor

Sumon's journey as an actor

4h | TBS Entertainment
Kim, Putin may discuss arms deal, says US

Kim, Putin may discuss arms deal, says US

3h | TBS World