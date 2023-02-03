Exploring the benefits of index funds for small investors in Bangladesh

Thoughts

Rownok Mostafiz
03 February, 2023, 10:00 am
Last modified: 03 February, 2023, 09:58 am

Exploring the benefits of index funds for small investors in Bangladesh

For index funds to gain popularity, financial institutions and asset management companies need to increase awareness and education about the benefits of index funds

Rownok Mostafiz
03 February, 2023, 10:00 am
Last modified: 03 February, 2023, 09:58 am
Index funds provide small investors with a low-cost, diversified investment option. Photo: TBS
Index funds provide small investors with a low-cost, diversified investment option. Photo: TBS

Index funds have been gaining popularity in developed markets as a way for individual investors to gain diversified exposure to a broad range of securities at a low cost. 

However, in Bangladesh, the concept of index funds is still relatively new and not widely understood. This is a shame, as index funds could be a valuable tool for investors looking to build a diversified portfolio without the need for in-depth market research and analysis.

One of the main advantages of index funds is their low cost. Unlike actively managed funds, which charge higher fees to cover the expenses of research and management, index funds simply track a specific market index and therefore have much lower expenses. 

This means that investors can achieve the same level of diversification as an actively managed fund but at a fraction of the cost.

Another advantage of index funds is their ability to provide broad exposure to different sectors and companies. By tracking a specific market index, index funds provide investors with exposure to a diverse range of securities, which can help to reduce the risk of investing in a single stock or sector. 

This is particularly valuable in a market like Bangladesh, where the stock market is relatively small and concentrated and where individual investors may not have the resources or expertise to conduct thorough research on individual stocks.

For index funds to gain popularity among small investors in Bangladesh, financial institutions and asset management companies need to increase awareness and education about the benefits of index funds. 

This can be done through marketing campaigns, seminars, and workshops that explain the advantages of index funds, as well as through the development of user-friendly investment platforms that make it easy for small investors to invest in index funds.

One of the ways index funds can provide security to small investors in Bangladesh is by exposing them to a broad range of securities, which can help spread risk and reduce the impact of any individual stock or sector performing poorly. 

Index funds can also provide a more stable and consistent return over time, as they track a specific market index and are not subject to the same level of volatility as individual stocks.

Furthermore, the growth of index funds in Bangladesh can also be beneficial for the stability and growth of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE). 

As index funds provide small investors with a low-cost, diversified investment option, they can attract more individual investors to the market and increase the overall trading volume on the DSE. 

Because of their ability to track a specific market index, they can also help to promote market efficiency by providing a benchmark against which the performance of other securities can be measured.

Index funds can also be a valuable tool for small investors in Bangladesh looking to build a diversified portfolio at a low cost. 

By increasing awareness and education about the benefits of index funds, financial institutions and asset management companies can help to make index funds more accessible to small investors and provide them with a secure and stable investment option. 

Rownok Mostafiz is an undergraduate student at North South University.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.

Top News

Index Funds / Small Investor

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Andy Mukherjee. Sketch: TBS

What makes India's billionaires' support special for Adani

16m | Panorama
Photo: Rejaul Hafiz Rahi

A jackal farewell

1h | Earth
The trio spearheading the revival of book cover designs

The trio spearheading the revival of book cover designs

2h | Panorama
Six Jeep Wranglers and a special XJ Jeep Cherokee set out into the depths of Lalakhal, Sylhet for an experience of a lifetime. Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

Jeep Life Bangladesh: A club for Jeep owners to harness the power of their vehicles

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

A proper price formula can help investors to plan big

A proper price formula can help investors to plan big

16h | TBS Round Table
Rumors about Sarika that everyone thinks are true

Rumors about Sarika that everyone thinks are true

14h | TBS Entertainment
Mugging rife in Tejgaon, murder in Wari

Mugging rife in Tejgaon, murder in Wari

17h | TBS Current Affairs
What secrets are hidden behind Adani's wealth?

What secrets are hidden behind Adani's wealth?

15h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

2
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

4
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

5
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

6
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane