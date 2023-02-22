The evolution of femme fatale: From male fantasy to female emancipation

Thoughts

Mahiya Tabassum
22 February, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 22 February, 2023, 11:20 am

Sketch: TBS
The femme fatale, a beguiling and alluring woman who ultimately brings destruction to those who fall for her charm, has been a captivating subject in art for centuries. 

From literature and film to visual art and music, the archetype of the femme fatale has been portrayed in a plethora of ways. But as society and art have evolved, so too has the portrayal of the femme fatale. 

The archetype can be traced in many nations' culture, folklore, and mythologies. In classical times, the femme fatale was often depicted as a seductive and dangerous woman who used her sexuality to manipulate men. She was seen as a threat to traditional gender roles and morality, and her actions were often punished in the end. 

This portrayal was rooted in patriarchal attitudes and served to reinforce the idea that women should be submissive and obedient to men. 

Such portrayals of the femme fatale exist in a wide range of historical works, from classic paintings to literature. One famous example is Salome, a biblical figure famous for her dance of the seven veils, who was widely illustrated as an alluring and treacherous woman. 
In the gospel story of her dance, she claimed John the Baptist's head as a reward for her performance, ultimately causing the execution of John the Baptist.

In the painting "Salomé II" by Lovis Corinth,  a proponent of German Impressionism, the biblical figure is deliberately portrayed as salacious and provocative. In the artwork, which was completed in 1900, she is in the centre of the scene, her bare chest visible over John the Baptist's head, wearing dramatic makeup that makes her look like a nightclub dancer. She glances at the loincloth of the executioner while trying to force open John the Baptist's eyes with her fingers.

Another famous example of the femme fatale in literature is the character of Lady Macbeth in William Shakespeare's play "Macbeth." Lady Macbeth is widely cited as a classic representation of the femme fatale archetype, an alluring and dangerous woman who manipulates her husband into committing murder and leads him to his demise. She is often seen as a symbol of the destructive power of unchecked ambition and desire.

Frida Kahlo’s self-portraits challenge the traditional idea of the femme fatale as a passive object of male desire and instead present her as an active subject who owns her own sexuality and identity. Photo: Wikimedia
Frida Kahlo’s self-portraits challenge the traditional idea of the femme fatale as a passive object of male desire and instead present her as an active subject who owns her own sexuality and identity. Photo: Wikimedia

Unlike Salome, Lady Macbeth's portrayal is not limited to the traditional one-dimensional characterisation of the femme fatale archetype. She is also a powerful and ruthless woman, devoted to her husband, Macbeth. Her love for him is one of the driving forces behind her actions throughout the play. She is willing to go to any length to enable him to achieve his ambitions, including inciting him to murder. 

Lady Macbeth might be viewed as a passionately loyal and dedicated partner in this manner. However, as she is consumed by guilt and driven mad by her actions, Lady Macbeth's ultimate demise serves as a warning against the dangers of ambition and the destructive effects of guilt. 

In terms of poetic justice, Shakespeare conveys the idea through her character and fate that those who seek to gain power through unscrupulous means will ultimately pay the price for their actions.

Both examples illustrate how the femme fatale archetype has been used to portray women as dangerous and destructive figures who threaten traditional gender roles and morality. However, as society and art have evolved, so too has the portrayal of the femme fatale. 

As women began to gain more autonomy and agency in the 20th century, the portrayal of the femme fatale in art also began to shift. Female artists, in particular, began to reclaim the archetype and use it as a symbol of female empowerment and rebellion against patriarchal norms.

One fine example of such is the work of feminist artist Frida Kahlo, who often depicted herself as a powerful and self-possessed femme fatale in her paintings. Kahlo's self-portraits challenge the traditional idea of the femme fatale as a passive object of male desire and instead present her as an active subject who owns her own sexuality and identity.

In more recent years, the archetype has often been portrayed in popular culture as a strong and complex female character, rather than a one-dimensional seductress, who challenges patriarchal norms and serves as a symbol of female empowerment and rebellion. 

The protagonist Fleabag from the critically acclaimed British comedy-drama "Fleabag" portrays such a character. The television show follows the lead, played by Phoebe Waller Bridge, as she navigates her life and romantic interests in London while trying to heal from the devastating, untimely death of her best friend. 

Fleabag's appearance reflects the quintessential 1940s femme fatale featuring "sooty hair, brick lips". Her physical resemblance conforms to Katherine Farrimond's research study on the classic femme fatale's characterisation and her evolving cinematic presence over time. 

Fleabag's bravado, sexual confidence, and ironic humour are engrossingly complicated by her unmet emotional needs, anger, grief, self-destructive inclinations, and questionable coping mechanisms, portraying her as an iconic neo-femme fatale.

The character Peggy Olson from the television series "Mad Men" is another example. Peggy starts as a secretary and evolves into a powerful and successful advertising executive, while still embodying elements of the femme fatale archetype.

The portrayal of the femme fatale in art has undergone a significant evolution over time. It has transitioned from being a male fantasy used to reinforce patriarchal norms to becoming a symbol of female empowerment and emancipation. 

Mahiya Tabassum is a Staff Sub Editor at The Business Standard. 

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.
 

