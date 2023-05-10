Ensuring the long-term sustainability of Bangladesh's aviation industry

Bangladeshi airlines may look to the norms and standards of the developed countries for advice in improving aviation safety and increasing passenger trust. Photo: Biman Bangladesh Airlines

Bangladesh's aviation industry is booming. But there are some serious obstacles that could stunt its development.

Bangladesh Airlines must overcome safety concerns, weak infrastructure and restricted connections to remain competitive in the global market. Looking at the best practices other countries have implemented can provide valuable insights into how to deal with these issues.

The aviation market in India is expanding rapidly, making it one of the fastest-growing in the world. India's investment in updating infrastructure is a critical factor in the country's aviation industry's success.

India has significantly invested in increasing airport capacity and constructing new airports to better serve its growing passenger population. Bangladesh could take a page from India's book and upgrade its airport facilities to accommodate the ever-increasing air travel demand.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) can be another example for Bangladesh. The country has transformed its aviation industry into a major centre for international travel.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has invested significantly in cutting-edge aircraft and technology, built state-of-the-art airport infrastructure and worked with airlines to increase the number of routes and quality of service available to the public.

The government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has set policies and regulatory frameworks conducive to aviation growth. The country has successfully implemented regulations and structures to foster the development of the aviation industry, and Bangladesh should learn from its experience.

Furthermore, the United States and European countries, among others, have established stringent safety regulations and standards that airlines must adhere to. Passenger confidence in air travel has been boosted by these safety measures, which have contributed to an aviation safety and reliability culture.

Bangladesh may look to the norms and standards of the developed countries for advice in improving aviation safety and increasing passenger trust.

Singapore also exemplifies how the airline sector and government may work together for mutual benefit. To develop the aviation industry in Singapore, the government has invested in aviation infrastructure, implemented beneficial laws and regulatory frameworks, and promoted the country as a hub for international travel.

Bangladesh's airlines and government can collaborate to develop a comparative framework to stimulate growth in the country's aviation sector.

Bangladesh could benefit from Indonesia's aviation industry's success. Indonesia's aviation industry is rapidly increasing, owing to a vast domestic market and many overseas visitors.

Part of Indonesia's success can be attributed to the country's commitment to raising safety standards. Following several high-profile incidents, Indonesia enacted stringent safety regulations and standards, which helped restore passenger confidence.

Indonesia has also invested much in infrastructure to accommodate the growing number of tourists. The country has spent money on new airport construction, expansion and modernisation, which have increased passenger transport.

Lastly, Indonesia has tried to enhance connectivity through partnerships with airlines to increase routes and services. The government's policies and regulatory frameworks have also been put in place to foster the expansion of the aviation sector.

The aviation industry in Bangladesh could benefit from studying Indonesia's efforts in safety, infrastructure, policy and regulation. Bangladesh may improve its aviation sector and become a global participant if it follows the lead of other countries by adopting best practices.

Bangladesh's aviation sector is primed for tremendous growth but must overcome some challenges to remain sustainable in the long run. The country can learn from the tactics used by other countries, such as India, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, European countries and Singapore, to tackle these challenges.

Bangladesh's aviation sector can realise its full potential by investing in airport infrastructure, implementing safety laws and standards, building good policies and regulatory frameworks, and partnering with airlines.

Bangladeshi Airlines can learn from the practices of other airlines worldwide.

Some airlines, for instance, specialise in tailoring their services to specific passenger profiles. In-flight entertainment and internet access are just two examples of how airlines may increase customer satisfaction and loyalty by investing in cutting-edge technologies.

In addition, airlines should prioritise sustainability by purchasing planes with better fuel efficiency and instituting other environmentally responsible practices. This could lower costs while simultaneously improving the aviation industry's environmental effect.

Bangladesh's aviation sector possesses a sizable amount of unrealised growth potential. To be viable, it must, however, deal with the problems it is currently having and take advice from other countries' and airlines' experiences.

Bangladesh's aviation industry can reach its full potential and help its economy grow if the right mix of investments is made in areas like safety, infrastructure, sustainability, policy and regulatory frameworks, and cooperation between airlines and the government.

Dr Mohammad Shahidul Islam is an Assistant Professor at BRAC Business School, BRAC University

