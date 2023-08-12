Empowering youths of CHT with green skills

Empowering youth with green skills like sustainable agriculture can be a powerful solution to address both environmental issues and the challenges faced by young people in the CHT. Photo: Kamol Das/TBS

International Youth Day is celebrated on August 12 each year, to recognise the invaluable contributions of young people and raise awareness about the challenges they face worldwide. In the context of the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT), a region known for its diverse communities and unique ecosystems, empowering the youth becomes crucial for building a sustainable future.

This year's theme, "Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World," highlights the need to equip young people with the necessary skills to address environmental issues and foster a greener, more sustainable planet. This article explores the significance of International Youth Day in the CHT context and the role of green skills in shaping a sustainable future.

The future of our planet lies in the hands of the youth. They are a wellspring of ideas, energy, and passion, and their potential to drive positive change towards a greener and more sustainable world is immense. In the context of the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT), where diverse communities coexist with unique ecosystems, empowering the youth with green skills becomes crucial for building a sustainable future.

This article delves into the journey towards a sustainable future by unlocking the potential of the youth in the CHT and ensuring that every voice, especially those of girls and young women, is heard and valued.

The Chittagong Hill Tracts: A unique setting

The Chittagong Hill Tracts, situated in southeastern Bangladesh, encompass a diverse and rich cultural heritage with various ethnic minority communities like the Chakma, Marma, Tripura, and others. The region is characterised by its lush forests, fertile valleys, and distinct biodiversity, making it an ecologically sensitive area. However, rapid urbanisation, deforestation, climate change, and unsustainable practices pose significant threats to the delicate balance of the environment.

Youth: The catalysts of change

With their fresh perspectives and innovative ideas, the youth can be powerful catalysts for change. Their energy and enthusiasm act as a driving force in shaping a sustainable future. In the CHT, the youth have a deep connection with their environment and cultural heritage. We can foster a sense of ownership and responsibility towards conserving their unique ecosystem by harnessing their passion for nature and incorporating their ideas.

Challenges faced by the youth in CHT

The youth of the CHT face a myriad of challenges that hinder their personal growth and development. Some of these challenges include limited access to quality education, a lack of economic opportunities, cultural marginalisation, and inadequate representation in decision-making processes. Additionally, the environmental degradation in the region affects their livelihoods, traditional practices, and overall well-being.

Empowerment through green skills

Empowering youth with green skills can be a powerful solution to address both environmental issues and the challenges faced by young people in the CHT. Green skills refer to competencies that enable individuals to contribute to sustainable development, conservation, and environmental protection. By equipping the youth with these skills, they can actively participate in building a greener and more resilient future for their communities.

Inclusive participation: Girls and young women

An inclusive approach is essential to unlocking the full potential of youth. Girls and young women, in particular, often face unique challenges in accessing education and opportunities. Breaking down gender barriers and ensuring their participation in decision-making processes is crucial. By valuing their perspectives and providing them with equal opportunities, we can tap into a vast pool of talent and creativity that will contribute significantly to a greener, more sustainable world.

Promoting education and training

One of the primary aspects of empowering the youth with green skills is to promote education and training opportunities. Access to quality education and vocational training in sustainable practises can enable young people to become agents of positive change in their communities. In collaboration with environmental organisations, local educational institutions can play a vital role in imparting knowledge about sustainable agriculture, renewable energy, biodiversity conservation, and waste management.

Encouraging entrepreneurship and green innovation

Promoting entrepreneurship among the youth can lead to the development of green business ideas and innovations that benefit both the environment and the economy. By fostering a culture of innovation and providing support for green startups, young people can initiate projects that contribute to sustainability, such as eco-friendly tourism, organic farming, and sustainable handicrafts.

Youth engagement in environmental conservation

Engaging youth in environmental conservation initiatives can instil a sense of responsibility and ownership for their surroundings. Participating in activities like reforestation drives, wildlife conservation, and water management projects can help them understand the value of their natural resources and their role in protecting them for future generations.

Promoting social inclusivity and cultural awareness

To empower the youth in the CHT, it is essential to promote social inclusivity and cultural awareness. Respecting and preserving the unique cultural heritage of the ethnic minority communities can help build a stronger sense of identity and pride among the young generation. By involving them in decision-making processes and respecting their traditional knowledge, their voices and perspectives can be amplified.

International Youth Day: Paving the way for a sustainable future

International Youth Day serves as a reminder of the importance of empowering the younger generation to take on the challenges of today and build a sustainable world for tomorrow. In the context of the Chittagong Hill Tracts, empowering the youth with green skills is crucial to addressing environmental issues and improving their overall well-being. By providing education, training, and support for entrepreneurship and innovation, young people can actively contribute to conserving the unique biodiversity and cultural heritage of the region.

The journey towards a sustainable future begins with empowering the youth of the CHT with green skills and ensuring that every voice, especially those of girls and young women, is heard and valued. By unlocking the potential of youth and embracing their ideas, energy, and passion, we can create a thriving and sustainable world.

Let us come together as a community to provide the necessary support, resources, and mentorship to empower the youth as leaders of change so that they can create a more sustainable and prosperous future for the CHT and the world at large.

