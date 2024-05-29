Empowering vulnerable communities: Prioritising built environmental action research in universities

In Bangladesh, numerous universities boast research cells or institutes dedicated to fields like architecture, urban planning, and related disciplines within the built environment. However, the critical inquiry arises: what are the tangible outcomes of these endeavours?

Often, there's a prevailing concern that the efforts may merely culminate in paperwork or publication-centric achievements, rather than impactful, implementable solutions. The core issue lies in the gap between collaborative research efforts and their subsequent implementation by the government.

While universities may conduct extensive studies and produce valuable insights, the challenge lies in translating these findings into actionable policies or projects.

There's a pressing need for a more cohesive approach, fostering stronger partnerships between academia and government bodies to ensure that research outcomes are effectively utilised for real-world applications.

Universities, therefore, must not only generate knowledge but also actively engage in advocacy and initiatives aimed at bridging this gap and facilitating the practical implementation of their research findings. Through proactive measures and strategic collaboration, academia can play a pivotal role in driving positive change within the built environmental research arena in Bangladesh.

In Bangladesh, where the impact of climate change is acutely felt, universities are being called upon to take a more proactive role in addressing environmental challenges, particularly concerning the most vulnerable populations.

With the forthcoming threat of heat waves exacerbating the dilemma of the poor, there is an urgent need for built environmental action research and implementation strategies tailored to local contexts.

However, a glaring gap exists in the application of research findings from universities to effectively combat these issues.

Bangladesh is no stranger to the devastating effects of climate change. Its geographical location and dense population make it especially susceptible to extreme weather events, including heat waves. For the country's impoverished communities, who often lack access to adequate shelter, healthcare, and resources, the consequences can be deadly.

In recent years, there has been a growing recognition of the role universities can play in addressing climate change and its impact on vulnerable populations. However, while research on climate change and its effects abounds, there is a significant inequality between academic findings and practical solutions that can be implemented on the ground.

One of the primary challenges lies in the disconnect between academic research and its application in real-world settings. While universities in Bangladesh produce a wealth of knowledge on climate change, there is often a lack of coordination between researchers, policymakers, and community stakeholders.

As a result, valuable insights remain confined within academic circles, failing to translate into tangible actions that could alleviate the suffering of those most affected. Moreover, the research conducted in universities often overlooks the specific needs and vulnerabilities of marginalised communities, such as the urban poor in Bangladesh.

Traditional approaches to built environmental action may not adequately address the unique challenges faced by these populations, leaving them disproportionately exposed to the impacts of climate change.

To bridge this gap, universities must adopt a more interdisciplinary and community-centric approach to research and implementation. This involves not only conducting studies on climate change adaptation and mitigation but also actively engaging with local communities to co-create solutions that are practical, sustainable, and culturally appropriate.

Furthermore, there is a pressing need for greater collaboration between universities, government agencies, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and grassroots initiatives. By fostering partnerships and sharing resources, stakeholders can pool their expertise to develop comprehensive strategies for addressing climate change at the local level.

One promising avenue for universities to explore is the concept of action research, which emphasises collaboration between researchers and practitioners to effect positive change.

By involving stakeholders throughout the research process, from problem identification to solution implementation, action research can generate insights that are directly relevant to the needs of vulnerable communities. For example, universities could partner with local NGOs and community-based organisations to conduct participatory research on heat wave resilience in urban slums. This could involve assessing the effectiveness of low-cost interventions, such as green roofs or improved building materials, in reducing indoor temperatures and protecting residents from heat-related illnesses.

Additionally, universities can play a key role in capacity-building and knowledge-sharing initiatives to empower local communities to take action on climate change. This could involve training workshops, educational outreach programmes, and the development of open-access resources that enable communities to access and apply the latest research findings.

By prioritising environmental action research and implementation for climate change adaptation, universities in Bangladesh have the potential to make a significant impact on the lives of the most vulnerable populations.

However, this will require a concerted effort to bridge the gap between academia and practice and to ensure that research is conducted in a manner that is inclusive, collaborative, and responsive to the needs of those most affected. Only then can we hope to build a more resilient future for all Bangladeshis, regardless of their socioeconomic status.

Dr Sajal Chowdhury is an architect, educator at the Department of Architecture, CUET and researcher focusing on Environmental Experience Design, Architectural Science and Well-being.

