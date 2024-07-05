The dichotomy of public and private space in Bangladesh: A gendered perspective

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The division between public and private spaces has long been particularly pronounced in Bangladesh, shaping the lives of men, women, and the third gender community.

The traditional association of public spaces with men and private spaces with women persists, deeply rooted in cultural and religious norms. This division not only reinforces gender roles but also limits opportunities for women and the third gender community.

Examining these spaces through the lens of gender studies reveals the ongoing challenges and evolving dynamics in both rural and urban settings.

Public space is traditionally associated with men, while private space is often considered the domain of women. This division reflects deeply rooted patriarchal norms and has significant implications for gender equality.

Understanding public and private spaces

Public space refers to areas accessible to everyone, such as streets, parks, markets, and workplaces. It is where political, economic, and social activities take place, often dominated by men. Private space, on the other hand, includes homes and other areas where family life occurs, traditionally managed by women. These distinctions are not just physical but are also imbued with societal expectations and roles.

Theoretical frameworks like those presented in "Sultana's Dream" by Rokeya Sakhawat Hossain challenge these traditional norms by envisioning a world where women dominate public spaces while men retreat into private ones. This utopian narrative highlights the potential for reversing gender roles and serves as a critical reference for discussing public and private space in contemporary contexts.

Current scenario in Bangladesh

In our country, men are often seen in public roles, working in fields, markets, and offices, while most women still tend to stay within the confines of their homes, engaged in domestic chores. This separation is reinforced by cultural and religious norms that emphasise women's modesty and safety, often limiting their mobility and participation in public life.

Urban areas, while somewhat more progressive, still exhibit these divisions. Women in cities are increasingly participating in the workforce and public life, yet they face significant challenges, including harassment and social stigma. The emergence of women in public spaces often sparks debates about morality and propriety, reflecting deep-seated biases.

Urban vs rural public spaces

The distinction between public and private spaces in Bangladesh varies significantly between urban and rural areas. In rural regions, traditional gender roles are more rigidly enforced. Women's participation in public life is minimal, and their mobility is often restricted to their immediate community or household. Men dominate the public sphere, engaging in economic and social activities that require travel and interaction beyond the village.

In urban settings, the scenario is slightly different. Women have more opportunities to engage in public life through education and employment. However, this does not mean that the boundaries between public and private spaces are entirely blurred. Urban women still face numerous challenges, including safety concerns and societal expectations that dictate their behaviour in public spaces. Additionally, the third gender community, although legally recognised, often struggles for acceptance and equality in both public and private realms.

Societal perspectives

Research indicates that societal perceptions of gendered spaces are slowly evolving. Factors such as climate vulnerability and economic necessity are compelling families to reconsider traditional roles. In households without male figures, women often step into public roles out of necessity, challenging the conventional division of spaces.

Despite these changes, the question remains: Is the persistence of gendered spaces a matter of concern? On one hand, the rigid separation reinforces gender inequality by limiting opportunities for women and the third gender. On the other hand, there are arguments that such distinctions provide structure and security within the cultural context.

Why research on gendered spaces matters

Understanding and addressing the division of public and private spaces is crucial for several reasons. Firstly, it highlights and challenges the structural inequalities that perpetuate gender-based discrimination. By examining these spaces, researchers can identify barriers to gender equality and propose solutions to overcome them. Additionally, this research can inform policy-making, ensuring that laws and regulations promote inclusivity and protect the rights of all genders.

Moreover, studying gendered spaces can reveal how socio-economic changes, such as urbanisation and climate change, impact gender dynamics. For instance, how do economic pressures force families to adapt their traditional roles, and what does this mean for gender equality in the long term? Such insights are vital for developing strategies that support gender equality in the face of changing circumstances.

The dichotomy of public and private spaces in Bangladesh highlights the ongoing struggle for gender equality. While urbanisation and socio-economic changes are gradually shifting these boundaries, deeply entrenched cultural norms continue to dictate gender roles. Addressing this issue requires a multifaceted approach that includes education, legal reforms, and changing societal attitudes.

The concept of gendered spaces is not merely an academic discussion but a critical aspect of daily life that impacts economic opportunities, social interactions, and personal freedoms. As Bangladesh continues to develop, it is essential to question and challenge these traditional divisions to create a more inclusive and equitable society for all genders. Enhanced research on this topic is necessary to uncover deeper insights and drive meaningful change towards gender equality.

Sketch: TBS

Shahriyer Hossain Shetu is a Research Assistant at the Center for Sustainable Development and a Speaking and Listening Instructor at the Center for Language Studies at the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB).

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.