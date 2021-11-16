A detailed look at how China’s economy continues to recover and improve

In the third quarter of 2021, facing the complicated and changeable environment domestically and abroad, China adhered to the pandemic prevention and economic and social development, kept the macroeconomic policy continuity, stability and effectiveness, made anticipatory adjustments, fine-tuning and cross-cycle adjustments, and kept reasonable expectations stable.

As a result, the economy continued to recover steadily and kept improving, operating within a proper range, demonstrating strong resilience and huge potential.

In the first three quarters of 2021, China's GDP grew by 9.8 percent year on year, with a two-year average growth of 5.2 percent. The highlights of China's development are as follows:

1. The consumer price index (CPI) was at a low level. In September, CPI rose 0.7 percent year on year, 0.1 percentage points slower than the previous month. From January to September, CPI rose 0.6 percent year-on-year, lower than the expected target of around 3 percent. Prices of goods related to people's livelihood remained stable, with food prices down 1.6 percent year on year, including pork prices down 28 percent.

2. The overall employment situation was stable. From January to September, 10.45 million new urban jobs were created, 95% of the annual target. Surveyed urban unemployment rate averaged 5.2%, lower than the projected target of around 5.5%. In September, the surveyed urban unemployment rate for people aged between 16 and 24 dropped 0.7 percentage points from the previous month, dropping for two consecutive months.

3. Steady progress was made in industrial development. In total, summer grain and early rice increased by 7.38 billion metric tons over the previous year. The area on which Autumn grain was sown increased. From January to August, the added value of the high-tech manufacturing industry grew by an average of 13.1% in the past two years, and investment in the high-tech manufacturing industry grew by an average of 17% in the past two years. Service industries, such as information and commerce, maintained a good momentum of development.

4. Foreign trade and investment grew rapidly. From January to September, import and export of goods increased by 22.7%. Trade surplus expanded, and the structure continued to improve. The use of foreign investment continued to increase. From January to August, China's actual use of foreign investment increased by 22.3%. Foreign exchange reserves remained stable, remaining above $3.2 trillion for five consecutive months.

5. Domestic demand continued to recover. China's investment has become more dynamic. In the first eight months of this year, manufacturing investment grew by an average of 3.3 percent, 0.2 percentage points faster than in the first seven months. Private investment grew by an average of 3.9 percent over the past two years, up 0.5 percentage points from January to July. Per capita disposable income grew basically in step with economic growth, and physical indicators matched economic performance. From January to September, electricity consumption increased by 12.9 percent.

6. Innovation and entrepreneurship have maintained a good momentum. New products grew rapidly and new business forms continued to flourish. China rose to 12th place in the World Intellectual Property Organization's Global Innovation Index, up two places from last year. The number of market entities has increased rapidly, with the total number approaching 150 million, and the overall level of market activity has remained stable at around 70%.

7. The vitality of enterprise development was unleashed. Production of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises grew rapidly. From January to August, the added value of medium-sized, small and micro industrial enterprises above designated size grew by 16.3% and 14.1% respectively, both faster than all industries above designated size. Corporate profitability has increased. From January to August, the total profit of industrial enterprises above designated size increased by 19.5 percent on average over the past two years, and the profit margin on operating revenue was 7.01 percent, up 1.2 percentage points year-on-year.

8. Overall financing costs decreased or remained stable. From January to August, the corporate loan rate was 4.63 percent, down 0.13 percentage points from the same period last year. In August, the weighted average interest rate of new loans to small and micro businesses was 4.96 percent, 0.12 percentage points lower than last December.

In the third quarter of 2021, to maintain stable economic growth, China focused on the following policy measures:

1. Macroeconomic regulation was further innovated and improved. China has responded to possible cyclical risks through cross-cyclical adjustment and maintained continuity and stability of its macro policies. In response to changes in the domestic and international environment and market demand, China has made its macro-control more forward-looking, precise and effective by focusing on major problems and weak links in economic operation. China has further strengthened the linkage between fiscal, financial and employment policy, made timely anticipatory adjustments and fine-tuning, and flexibly used the tools in its policy toolbox. China has further improved the direct mechanism of fiscal and monetary policies and adopted multiple measures to lower financing costs for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.

2. Priority was given to employment policy. More market-oriented and socialized employment was promoted, and employment assistance was further strengthened for college graduates, rural migrant workers and other key groups as well as poor people. The policy of entrepreneurship driving employment has been implemented, the development ecology of entrepreneurship and innovation has been more optimized, and the incentive mechanism of entrepreneurship and innovation policies have been strengthened. Through the policy of stabilizing employment, people's income and livelihood have been further guaranteed. In addition, China has formulated and promulgated the "14th Five-Year Plan" for Promoting Employment.

3. Market players were bailed out. The Regulations on the Registration and Administration of Market Entities have been formulated and promulgated. Financial institutions were instructed to make good use of the cutting funds. The special campaign to clear up outstanding accounts of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises continued to be carried out earnestly and effectively.

4. The vitality of market players and the internal driving force for development were further stimulated. The reform of delegating power, improving regulation and providing services was further deepened. Business environment innovation was being piloted in some cities. Special anti-monopoly actions have been carried out. The protections of workers' rights and interests in new forms of employment have been further strengthened. The formation mechanism of coal and electricity price marketization was further reformed and perfected. Local energy consumption control mechanisms have been improved. Monetary policy tools to support carbon emission reduction have been set up to promote green and low-carbon development.

5. Continuing to open wider to the outside world and raise the level of opening-up. China has coordinated the prevention and control of the pandemic at ports and the steady growth of foreign trade. All foreign trade support policies have been fully implemented. Reform to facilitate cross-border trade was further deepened. The transformation and upgrading of foreign trade and the development of new forms and models of business were accelerated. The Foreign Investment Law and regulations on its implementation were thoroughly implemented. Foreign trade and foreign capital were further consolidated. Domestic preparations for the RCEP's entry into force have been accelerated. The pilot Free Trade Zone, the Hainan Free Trade Port and other open platforms are playing a more important role.

6. Basic living standards have continued to be ensured and improved. The prevention and control of the pandemic has been carried out with unrelenting efforts. Energy supply was further strengthened. Measures to cope with rising prices of important raw materials were improved and implemented. The guarantee mechanism of daily necessities was effectively and continuously implemented. The development of low-income rental housing was accelerated. The birth policy has been optimized to promote long-term balanced population development. The livelihood of the disabled has been further protected and their development promoted. The elderly service system has been promoted. Efficient and convenient medical services have been further promoted. Support for accelerating recovery and reconstruction in disaster-hit areas was further increased.

Looking ahead, with China's more effective response to Covid-19 and macroeconomic control, China's business environment will continue to improve, the innovation capacity and economic vitality of China's market entities will be further enhanced, and the positive trend of China's economy will be further sustained and consolidated. We are fully confident that China's economic development will be better in the fourth quarter of this year.

Liu Zhenhua, Economic & Commercial Counsellor of the Embassy of the People's Republic of China